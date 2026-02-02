First Edition: Monday, Feb. 2, 2026

Today's early morning highlights from the major news organizations.

KFF HEALTH NEWS ORIGINAL STORIES

KFF Health News: When Health Insurance Costs More Than The Mortgage

When Noah Hulsman, who owns a skate shop in Louisville, Kentucky, learned he no longer qualified for federal subsidies to help him pay for his “gold” Affordable Care Act health plan, the 37-year-old opted for skimpier coverage. But the deductible is about a quarter of his yearly income. Loretta Forbes realized she would have to drop her plan after her monthly ACA marketplace premiums jumped tenfold in 2026. (Rayasam, 2/2)

KFF Health News: It’s 2026 And You’re Uninsured. Now What?

Health policy changes in Washington will ripple through the country, resulting in millions of Americans losing their Medicaid or Affordable Care Act coverage. But there are still ways to find care. Over the next decade, the GOP’s One Big Beautiful Bill Act is expected to slash nearly $1 trillion in spending from Medicaid, the state-federal program for people with low incomes and disabilities. The implementation of new work rules will cause some beneficiaries to lose their Medicaid coverage. (Rayasam, 2/2)

KFF Health News: Your Next Primary Care Doctor Could Be Online Only, Accessed Through An AI Tool

When her doctor died suddenly in August, Tammy MacDonald found herself among the roughly 17% of adults in America without a primary care physician. MacDonald wanted to find a new doctor right away. She needed refills for her blood pressure medications and wanted to book a follow-up appointment after a breast cancer scare. She called 10 primary care practices near her home in Westwood, Massachusetts. None of the doctors, nurse practitioners, or physician assistants was taking new patients. A few offices told her that a doctor could see her in a year and a half or two years. (Bebinger, 2/2)

ON CAPITOL HILL

The Washington Post: House Speaker Mike Johnson ‘Confident’ Shutdown Will End By Tuesday

House Speaker Mike Johnson (R-Louisiana) said Sunday that he is “confident” he will have enough support from Republicans in the House conference to end the partial government shutdown by Tuesday. In an interview with NBC News’s “Meet the Press,” Johnson said the House will vote to reopen the government “at least by Tuesday.” (Alfaro, 2/1)

Modern Healthcare: Senate Passes Funding Bill Extending Telehealth, Regulating PBMs

The Senate passed legislation Friday to enact key healthcare priorities, but it did so too late to avoid a partial government shutdown starting at midnight. Passage was delayed after Democrats insisted on changes to the portion of the bill funding the Homeland Security Department in the wake of federal agents killing two Minneapolis residents. (McAuliff, 1/30)

The Washington Post: In Texas, Democrats Narrow GOP’s U.S. House Majority, Win Upset In State Senate

Democrats narrowed Republicans’ U.S. House majority and flipped a state Senate seat on conservative terrain in a pair of Saturday special election runoffs in Texas with national implications. Democrat Christian Menefee won the special election runoff Saturday for Texas’s 18th Congressional District, paring House Republicans’ slim advantage by securing a long-vacant seat in a heavily Democratic area. In a second election runoff in Tarrant County, which includes Fort Worth, Democrats won in a notable upset, with Taylor Rehmet defeating Republican Leigh Wambsganss in a district where President Donald Trump won by 17 points in 2024. (Tucker, 2/1)

Politico: Cassidy Questioned RFK Jr. Now Kennedy’s Followers Are Out To Get Him.

As Sen. Bill Cassidy, R-La., seeks a third term, [HHS Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s] followers haven’t forgiven the senator for grilling Kennedy at that hearing or for criticizing his efforts as health secretary to cast doubt on vaccine safety. Add to that President Donald Trump’s decision this month to endorse challenger Rep. Julia Letlow in the race, and Cassidy is in a fight for his political life. (Ollstein and Levien, 2/2)

FOOD AID AND SNAP

AP: Expanded Work Requirements For The Biggest US Food Aid Program Are Kicking In For More States

Work requirements are kicking in for more older adults and parents of teenagers across the U.S. who get help with groceries through the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program. The implementation dates vary by state: In some, people could lose benefits as soon as Sunday if they can’t show they’re working but many people have a month or more before their benefits are at risk. (Mulvihill, 1/30)

CRISIS IN MINNESOTA

Bloomberg: Justice Department Probes Civil Rights In Shooting Death Of Alex Pretti

Deputy Attorney General Todd Blanche said the department is conducting a probe of the Jan. 24 shooting of Alex Pretti during a protest against the immigration crackdown in Minneapolis. The Department of Homeland Security also is investigating the shooting by its agents. (Wasserman, 1/30)

The 19th: Fear Of ICE Is Keeping Pregnant Immigrants In Minnesota From Critical Care

Pregnant patients increasingly aren’t showing up for prenatal visits. Those who are are asking if they can have fewer. Some are going without proper nutrition because they’re scared to go to the grocery store. (Luthra, 1/30)

AP: ICE Presence At Hospitals Triggers Friction With Workers

Intensive care nurses immediately doubted the word of federal immigration officers when they arrived at a Minneapolis hospital with a Mexican immigrant who had broken bones in his face and skull. Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents initially claimed Alberto Castañeda Mondragón had tried to flee while handcuffed and “purposefully ran headfirst into a brick wall,” according to court documents filed by a lawyer seeking his release. But staff members at Hennepin County Medical Center determined that could not possibly account for the fractures and bleeding throughout the 31-year-old’s brain, said three nurses familiar with the case. (Brook, Mustian and Biesecker, 1/31)

The 74: Children With Disabilities Particularly Vulnerable To Minneapolis ICE Crackdown

The Trump administration’s weeks-long immigration enforcement campaign in Minneapolis, which has shuttered schools and terrified students and parents, has left one group particularly vulnerable: children with disabilities. (Napolitano, 1/30)

AP: Somali-Run Child Care Centers Targeted After Minneapolis Video

It all began after a viral video alleging fraud in Somali-run child care centers in Minneapolis: strangers peering through windows, right-wing journalists showing up outside homes, influencers hurling false accusations. In San Diego, child care provider Samsam Khalif was shuttling kids to her home-based center when she was spooked by two men with a camera waiting in a car parked outside, prompting her to circle the block several times before unloading the children. “I’m scared. I don’t know what their intention is,” said Khalif, who decided to install additional security cameras outside her home. (Balingit and Kramon, 2/1)

THE TRUMP ADMINISTRATION

AP: Newsom Files A Civil Rights Complaint Against Dr. Oz Over Allegations Of Hospice Fraud

California Gov. Gavin Newsom’s office is demanding a civil rights investigation of Dr. Mehmet Oz, saying he discriminated against Armenians in a video claiming hospice fraud in Los Angeles, the latest front in the state’s ongoing battle with the Trump administration. The Democratic governor’s complaint, filed Thursday, came after Oz posted a video on social media in front of an Armenian bakery in Los Angeles, alleging that roughly $3.5 billion in hospice and home care fraud has taken place in the city and “quite a bit of it” was run by “the Russian Armenian mafia.” (Ding and Swenson, 1/30)

Politico: RFK Jr. Is Now A Wellness Guru For Republicans In Washington

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has turned GOP policy orthodoxy on its head with his attacks on food and pharma. He’s also turning Republicans into advocates of eating more vegetables, drinking raw milk and eschewing pharmaceuticals. Even in Washington, where Kennedy takes near-daily abuse from Democrats and public health experts for his moves to discourage vaccination, Republicans increasingly see the health secretary not just as a new ally in the MAGA political tent, but as a guru to guide their lives toward a healthier future. (Chu, 2/1)

VACCINES AND OUTBREAKS

The Guardian: US Committee Is Reconsidering All Vaccine Recommendations

All vaccine recommendations are being reconsidered by the US’s vaccines committee, according to its top adviser, who in recent interviews slammed vaccination requirements for attending school and said vaccines should be taken on the advice of an individual’s doctor. The stance from Kirk Milhoan, chair of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP), represents a dramatic departure for the group tasked with making US vaccine recommendations for decades, signaling an increasingly hostile approach from the Trump administration to routine vaccines. (Schreiber, 2/1)

NBC News: Pediatric Flu Deaths Rise To 52, With Unvaccinated Kids Hit The Hardest

Fifty-two children have died of the flu so far this season, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported Friday, seemingly putting pediatric deaths on track to outpace last season's record-breaking high. Ninety percent of those children had not received the annual flu shot, the CDC said. (Edwards, 1/30)

CNN: The Flu Isn’t Done Yet, As New Data Suggests Infections Are Rebounding

Flu activity has ticked back up slightly in the US, thanks to a very small increase in infections caused by influenza B — viruses distinct from the new subclade K strain that’s been the biggest player this flu season so far. (Goodman, 1/30)

CIDRAP: Sanofi Scraps Plan To Develop Next-Generation MRNA Seasonal Flu Vaccine

French drug company Sanofi yesterday announced it has discontinued development of its next-generation seasonal flu vaccine based on mRNA technology but will continue to pursue a pandemic flu vaccine. Sanofi reported in its 2025 earnings documents that it was discontinuing its mRNA flu vaccine phase 1 trial. “Sanofi has deprioritized its mRNA-based seasonal flu vaccine program and does not anticipate launching an mRNA-based seasonal flu product in the near term,” a spokesperson told Fierce Biotech, which first reported the news. (Wappes, 1/30)

Chicago Tribune: Two Dead In Chicago From Meningococcal Disease

In the last two weeks, Chicago has had two deaths and at least seven cases of meningococcal disease in adults — a higher number of cases of the dangerous illness than usual for such a short time span, according to the Chicago Department of Public Health. (Schencker, 1/30)

UNITEDHEALTHCARE CEO'S SLAYING

AP: Federal Murder Charge Against Luigi Mangione Dismissed, Death Penalty Off The Table

Federal prosecutors can’t seek the death penalty against Luigi Mangione in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, a federal judge ruled Friday, foiling the Trump administration’s bid to see him executed for what it called a “premeditated, cold-blooded assassination that shocked America.” Judge Margaret Garnett dismissed a federal murder charge that had enabled prosecutors to seek capital punishment, finding it technically flawed. She wrote that she did so to “foreclose the death penalty as an available punishment to be considered by the jury” as it weighs whether to convict Mangione. (Sisak and Neumeister, 1/30)

HEALTH CARE INDUSTRY

The CT Mirror: CT Officials Approve UConn Acquisition Of Prospect-Owned Hospital

The Connecticut Office of Health Strategy on Friday evening approved a $13 million deal for the state’s flagship medical institution — the University of Connecticut Health Center — to purchase Waterbury Hospital, one of three struggling hospitals owned by bankrupt hospital operator Prospect Medical Holdings. (Golvala, 1/30)

Modern Healthcare: Cleveland Clinic, CommonSpirit Push AI For Claim Denials, Coding

Health systems are increasingly turning to artificial intelligence to limit claim denials and streamline prior authorization processes as providers look to boost revenue and get paid quicker. Providers and insurers are gearing up in an AI arms race in pursuit of controlling reimbursement. Health systems have automated claims management to free up clinicians and counteract insurers that are looking to lower reimbursement. (Kacik and Broderick, 1/30)

Modern Healthcare: How Atrium, Northwell Health Are Using Wearables For Patient Care

Early lessons are emerging for health systems using wearables to manage patients’ care remotely. Physicians are increasingly using wearables from consumer companies such as Apple, Fitbit and Samsung for everything from sleep monitoring to treating cancer. Experts say health systems must collaborate with clinicians and device manufacturers when adopting these tools. (Famakinwa, 1/30)

Verite News New Orleans: Xavier Receives $3 Million To Launch Med School Scholarship

Xavier University’s Ochsner College of Medicine announced on Monday (Jan. 26) that the Kentucky-based health insurance company Humana has established a $3 million scholarship fund for medical students at Xavier interested in pursuing primary care, internal medicine or maternal care in Louisiana. Xavier and Ochsner Health founded the college of medicine in 2024 as the fifth medical school in the country at a Historically Black College and University. (Yehiya, 1/30)

The New York Times: When The Doctor Needs A Checkup

He was a surgical oncologist at a hospital in a Southern city, a 78-year-old whose colleagues had begun noticing troubling behavior in the operating room. During procedures, he seemed “hesitant, not sure of how to go on to the next step without being prompted” by assistants, said Dr. Mark Katlic, director of the Aging Surgeon Program at Sinai Hospital in Baltimore. The chief of surgery, concerned about the doctor’s cognition, “would not sign off on his credentials to practice surgery unless he went through an evaluation,” Dr. Katlic said. (Span, 1/31)

Modern Healthcare: Meditech Founder A. Neil Pappalardo Dies At 83

Meditech founder and chair A. Neil Pappalardo died Tuesday at the age of 83, the electronic health record company said in a Friday statement. Pappalardo, who started Meditech in 1969, is widely considered to be one of the EHR industry’s pioneers. He served as CEO of the Canton, Massachusetts-based company until 2010 and was acting chair at the time of his death. The cause of his death was not released. (Perna, 1/30)

The New York Times: Morris Waxler, F.D.A. Official Who Switched Stance On Lasik, Dies At 88

Dr. Morris Waxler, who as a federal health official was instrumental in approving laser eye surgery as a quick fix to replace eyeglasses or contact lenses, then reversed himself a decade later after concluding that the operation could actually impair a patient’s vision, died on Jan. 2 in a hospital in Madison, Wis. He was 88. The cause was a stroke, his wife, Carolyn Zahn-Waxler, said. (Roberts, 1/31)

PHARMACEUTICALS

Bloomberg: AstraZeneca Shares To Start Trading In US After Listing Upgrade

Shares of AstraZeneca Plc, the UK’s biggest drugmaker, will start trading on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday following a listing upgrade to replace its American Depositary Receipts that were on Nasdaq. The drug and vaccine maker is seeking to attract more investors by tilting further toward the US, where it makes almost half of its revenue. It has said the move will give equal weight to its UK, Swedish and US listings. It reflects the growing importance of the US to AstraZeneca’s business and in turn, a relative shift away from its home country as Chief Executive Officer Pascal Soriot looks to the world’s largest pharma market for growth. (Capel, 2/2)

STATE WATCH

The Washington Post: In Florida, Thousands Of HIV Patients May Lose Medication Access

Medications have kept Tori Samuel’s HIV at bay for decades. The part-time worker from Ocala, Florida, has thrived, marrying her husband and giving birth to three children, none of whom have the virus. But now she risks losing access as Florida prepares to drastically restrict eligibility for free medication, putting treatment potentially out of reach for thousands of residents A caseworker told Samuel, 43, that her family’s household income of just over $3,800 a month is too much to receive assistance for pills that cost $6,000 a month. (Ovalle, 2/2)

Verite News New Orleans: Louisiana Schools Will Be Required To Have At Least One Camera In Each Special Education Classroom By Next Week. But Who’s Monitoring Them?

A law that requires all Louisiana public schools to have one camera placed in each special education classroom takes effect on Sunday (Feb. 1). And school leaders in the greater New Orleans area say they’re on track to meet the new requirements. Act 479, which passed last year, expands on an existing law that required cameras in special education classrooms, but only if parents requested them. The new law followed the release of a 2024 audit of state monitoring of special education services that found that most school systems did not have cameras installed, which might have been due to a lack of parent awareness about the law. (Syed, 1/30)

The (Cleveland) Plain Dealer: Expected Rise In Uninsured Ohioans Could Signal New Stress For Providers, Poorer Public Health

The expiration of enhanced tax credits that helped hundreds of thousands of Ohioans afford health insurance has the health care industry bracing for the possibility that already challenged resources could be further stressed and public health could decline long term. (McGowan, 2/2)

The Baltimore Sun: Poll Shows Maryland Families Skip Medical Care Due To Cost

Maryland families are feeling the squeeze from rising health care costs, while many expressed confidence in steps the state is taking to provide relief, according to a new poll from the Chamber of Commerce-affiliated Health Means Everything Consumer Alliance. (Hille, 1/30)

PUBLIC HEALTH

The Washington Post: Scientists Finally May Know Why Kidney Patients Die Of Heart Disease

For years, scientists have been working to unravel the mystery of patients with failing kidneys dying from heart-related complications. Researchers now say they’ve uncovered a clue that explains why people with chronic kidney disease have such a high risk of heart failure — and it could have major implications for the diagnosis and treatment of the two common health conditions. A new study found that diseased kidneys released tiny particles that were toxic to the heart, according to findings published recently in the peer-reviewed journal Circulation. (Chiu, 2/1)

ABC News: Heart Disease Remains The Top Threat Many Women Never See Coming

Many women may not realize their greatest health threat isn't cancer; it's heart disease. In 2023, heart disease led to one in five female deaths in the U.S., according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. However, the CDC also found that only 56% of women were aware of the risks. "It is the leading killer of women at all ages so, starting at the age of 18, more women will die of heart disease than breast cancer," Dr. C. Noel Bairey-Merz, a professor of cardiology and director of the Barbra Streisand Women's Heart Center at Cedars-Sinai, told ABC News. (Chhabra, 2/1)

AP: How To Stay Safe When It's Cold And You Have No Power, According To Doctors

Freezing temperatures and long-term power outages can quickly create dangerous health situations. Even at seemingly routine winter temperatures, the cold can exhaust the body and overwork the heart over time. The indoor risk of hypothermia and frostbite are especially a concern in areas where the infrastructure isn’t built for wintry weather and people aren’t as used to it. Here are tips from emergency room doctors on how to stay safe. (Shastri, 1/30)

The Hill: FDA Probes Salmonella Outbreak Tied To Superfood Supplements

Federal health officials are investigating a salmonella outbreak linked to two superfood supplements that has sickened 65 people across 28 states, including California. The Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) said Thursday that the illnesses have been tied to products sold under the Live It Up and Why Not Natural brands. The supplements were sold on the companies’ websites as well as on Amazon, eBay and Walmart. (Palm, 1/31)

