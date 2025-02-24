First Edition: Monday, Feb. 24, 2025

Today's early morning highlights from the major news organizations.

KFF Health News: Trump Froze Out Project 2025 In His Campaign. Now Its Blueprint Is His Health Care Playbook

Few voters likely expected President Donald Trump in the first weeks of his administration to slash billions of dollars from the nation’s premier federal cancer research agency. But funding cuts to the National Institutes of Health were presaged in Project 2025’s “Mandate for Leadership,” a conservative plan for governing that Trump said he knew nothing about during his campaign. Now, his administration has embraced it. (Armour, 2/24)

KFF Health News: Montana’s Medicaid Expansion Conundrum

Despite concerns about what Congress and the Trump administration might have planned for Medicaid, Montana’s Republican-led legislature and GOP governor appear ready to keep the state’s Medicaid expansion program in place beyond its scheduled end date this summer. State lawmakers don’t have the luxury of waiting until the federal picture sharpens. They must decide before the session ends in early May whether to lift a June 30 sunset date for the expansion program, which covers about 76,000 adults. (O'Connell, 2/24)

KFF Health News: Watch: What Is Medicaid, Again?

Republicans in Congress have suggested big cuts to Medicaid. But what exactly is it? Medicaid, the state-federal health insurance program for people with low incomes or disabilities, is integral to the U.S. health care system. It keeps hospitals and other providers afloat, provides a key source of federal funds to states, and helps provide health insurance to people who couldn’t otherwise afford it. More than 79 million people in the U.S. receive services from Medicaid or the closely related Children’s Health Insurance Program. (Whitehead, 2/24)

KFF Health News: KFF Health News’ ‘On Air’: Journalists Discuss Health Care For Incarcerated Children And The Possibility Of A Bird Flu Pandemic

KFF Health News editor-at-large for public health Céline Gounder discussed the possibility of a bird flu pandemic on WAMU’s “1A” on Feb. 20. Gounder also discussed the potential of an off-label drug being studied to help some autistic kids improve their ability to speak on CBS News’ “CBS Evening News” on Feb. 17. (2/22)

The Hill: White House Restores 9/11 Health Program Funding After Uproar

The White House restored funding for the 9/11 first responder survivors’ health program after an uproar from lawmakers on both sides of the aisle ensued following the Department of Government Efficiency’s (DOGE) cuts last week. Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, one of the eight New York and New Jersey GOP lawmakers who urged President Trump to reverse course, said Thursday night that the legislators “received confirmation from the White House that there will be no cuts to staffing at the World Trade Center Healthcare Program and research grants related to 9/11 illnesses.” (Timotija, 2/21)

Stat: Some FDA Employees Fired By The Trump Administration Are Rehired

The Trump administration has started quietly rehiring some of the Food and Drug Administration employees it fired last week, according to nine agency sources, shortly after letting them go in a process that insiders described as abrupt and haphazard. The total number of employees rehired is unclear, but in at least some cases the reinstatements appeared to be broad. (Lawrence, 2/23)

Roll Call: Senate Democrats Press HHS Over FDA Firings

A pair of Democratic senators are pushing back against the Trump administration’s decision to terminate a host of positions at the Food and Drug Administration, raising concerns that the firings could affect drug and device approvals and food safety efforts. (DeGroot, 2/21)

NPR: Trump To Put 4,700 USAID Employees On Leave, Eliminate 1,600 Jobs

The Trump administration is putting nearly all of USAID's 4,700 full-time employees on paid administrative leave at midnight Sunday and will subsequently terminate 1,600 of those positions as part of a "reduction in force," according to a memo that was widely distributed to agency staff Sunday afternoon and later published on the USAID website. The memo says that the terminated positions will be U.S.-based. (Tanis and Schreiber, 2/23)

ProPublica: They Worked To Prevent Death. The Trump Administration Fired Them.

Every day, they tackled complex issues with life-or-death stakes: A failure to get donor organs to critically ill patients. Tobacco products designed to appeal to kids. Maternal and infant death. They were hired after lawmakers and bureaucrats debated and negotiated and persuaded their colleagues — sometimes over the course of years — to make those problems someone’s job to solve. Then, this month, they were fired as part of President Donald Trump’s widespread purge of federal workers. Suddenly, the future of their public health missions was in question. (Waldman and Eldeib, 2/22)

ProPublica: Anxiety Mounts Among Social Security Recipients as DOGE Troops Settle In

Their first wave of actions — initiating the elimination of 41 jobs and the closing of at least 10 local offices, so far — was largely lost in the rush of headlines. Those first steps might seem restrained compared with the mass firings that DOGE has pursued at other federal agencies. But Social Security recipients rely on in-person service in all 50 states, and the shuttering of offices, reported on DOGE’s website to include locations everywhere from rural West Virginia to Las Vegas, could be hugely consequential. The closures potentially reduce access to Social Security for some of the most vulnerable people in this country — including not just retirees but also individuals with severe physical and intellectual disabilities, as well as children whose parents have died and who’ve been left in poverty. (Hager, 2/22)

Modern Healthcare: Telehealth Sector Braces For Medicaid Cuts, DEA Prescribing Rule

Telehealth companies are used to an uncertain regulatory environment but the dizzying pace at which President Donald Trump’s administration has operated is causing concern about the industry’s future. Virtual care companies are bracing for the impact from potential Medicaid rate cuts, navigating a delayed final rule regarding the remote prescribing of buprenorphine and facing a March 31 deadline for Medicare coverage flexibilities. (Turner, 2/21)

Fierce Healthcare: Trump Defends Drug Price Negotiation Program In Novartis Lawsuit

The Trump administration, perhaps surprisingly, chose to defend the legality of the Inflation Reduction Act’s (IRA’s) drug price negotiation program enacted under President Joe Biden. In a filing Feb. 19, the government agreed with the legal arguments used by the prior administration and by a lower court, dealing a blow to pharmaceutical drugmakers enraged by the program. (Tong, 2/24)

The New York Times: Measles Outbreak In Texas And New Mexico Sickens Nearly 100 People

Outbreaks of measles in parts of Texas and New Mexico have sickened nearly 100 people, according to state health officials who warned that the number of cases was expected to rise. An outbreak has been spreading through the South Plains region of Texas since late January, the Texas Department of State Health Services said on Friday. Measles vaccination rates in the region lag significantly below federal targets. (Kwai, 2/22)

TPR: Measles Warnings Issued In San Antonio And San Marcos As Texas Outbreak Spreads

Officials say an individual who tested positive for the virus in West Texas traveled to two major universities and one of the nation's busiest tourist attractions — the San Antonio River Walk. (Davies, 2/23)

Newsweek: The Religious Community At The Center Of Texas' Measles Outbreak

A close-knit population of devout Mennonites has found itself at the center of Texas' latest measles outbreak, which has now spread west to New Mexico. Mennonites who live in Texas' Gaines County generally claim religious exemptions from vaccines—according to The Texas Standard—and the majority of cases are concentrated among that community. But the Mennonite Church as a whole is not opposed to vaccines. Religious leaders have said there is no basis for religious exemptions and some have even expressed openness to promoting the COVID-19 vaccine. (Stanton, 2/21)

The Washington Post: Do You Know Which Vaccines You Got As A Child? Here’s How To Track Them.

Most Americans were vaccinated for a number of diseases as children, but experts said it can be impossible for adults to remember the shots they received decades ago, and in many cases, medical records can be hard to find. Start by asking your health-care provider if they have your vaccination records. You can also contact your state’s health department. States, and some major cities, have vaccine registries. But there is no national database, and a state’s vaccination records may not be comprehensive for adults, experts said. (2/21)

NBC News: Should Adults Get Booster Shots Of Childhood Vaccines? What To Know Amid Texas Measles Outbreak

Whether you’re watching this unfold from Texas or elsewhere, you might be wondering: Should you look into getting a booster shot for measles or other infectious diseases? For measles, the short answer is no, said Dr. William Schaffner, an infectious disease expert at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. “The measles vaccine is one of our most extraordinarily successful vaccines,” said Schaffner, who was formerly the medical director of the National Foundation for Infectious Diseases. “If you’ve been appropriately vaccinated in childhood, you don’t have to worry about [getting a booster].” (Dahl, 2/22)

Fox News: New Bat Coronavirus Discovered In China Sparks Pandemic Concerns

The discovery of a new bat coronavirus in China has sparked concerns about another pandemic. The virus, named HKU5-CoV-2, is similar to SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19, in that it targets the same human receptor, angiotensin-converting enzyme (ACE2), according to a report in the South China Morning Post. HKU5-CoV-2 could potentially lead to human-to-human or even cross-species transmission, the researchers found. (Rudy, 2/23)

Los Angeles Times: More Than 900 Californians Have Died Of The Flu This Season, Including 15 Children

More than 900 Californians — including 15 children — have succumbed to the flu this season in what has turned out to be one of the worst surges of the respiratory illness in years, according to a report released Friday by the California Department of Public Health. Most of the influenza victims — 701 — were over 64 years old, which tracks with the conventional notion that the illness disproportionately affects older people. (Seidman, 2/22)

CIDRAP: Can Avian Flu Spread Via The Wind? Can't Be Ruled Out, Experts Say

A non–peer-reviewed study published on the preprint server bioRxiv suggests that highly pathogenic avian influenza (HPAI) virus shed in poultry droppings can be transmitted by the wind, a possibility that other experts say can't be ruled out but is also very difficult to prove. The report centers on a February 2024 outbreak of H5N1 avian flu among unrelated commercial poultry farms located about 8 kilometers (5 miles) apart in the Czech Republic during the 2023-24 HPAI season. (Van Beusekom, 2/21)

CIDRAP: 'Exceptionally Rare' Mutation On H5N1 Virus In Canada Tied To Antiviral Drug Resistance

In a research letter published this week in Emerging Microbes & Infections, researchers at the Canada Food Inspection Agency (CFIA) describe their discovery of a mutated H5N1 avian flu strain resistant to the antiviral drug oseltamivir (Tamiflu) on eight chicken farms in British Columbia in October 2024. ... The virus had a neuraminidase surface protein derived from a low-pathogenic flu virus from a North American lineage. (Van Beusekom, 2/21)

The New York Times: Shakes Sold To Nursing Homes Recalled After Deadly Listeria Outbreak

Frozen shakes sold to nursing homes, hospitals and other institutions have been recalled after the drinks were tied to a yearslong deadly listeria outbreak, the Food and Drug Administration said on Friday. Since 2018, at least 11 people have died from the outbreak and dozens have been hospitalized, the F.D.A. said, but previous investigations had not been able to find a source of the bacteria. (Holpuch, 2/23)

AP: Pennsylvania Hostage-Taking And Shootout Highlight Rising Violence Against US Hospital Workers

The man apparently intentionally targeted the hospital after he was in contact with the intensive care unit earlier in the week for medical care involving someone else, according to the York County district attorney. Such violence at hospitals is on the rise, often in emergency departments but also maternity wards and intensive care units, hospital security consultant Dick Sem said. “Many people are more confrontational, quicker to become angry, quicker to become threatening,” Sem said. “I interview thousands of nurses and hear all the time about how they’re being abused every day.” (Gruver, 2/24)

ABC News: Luigi Mangione's Defense Cites Evidence Concerns, No Trial Date Set

Alleged UnitedHealthcare CEO killer Luigi Mangione returned to a New York City courtroom on Friday for a brief appearance in his state murder case. His lawyer alleged that there are "very serious issues" with how police in Altoona, Pennsylvania, obtained evidence from the accused United Healthcare CEO killer, even with the small amount of discovery they have received thus far, she said. ... The judge set an April 9 deadline for all defense motions, with a response from prosecutors by May 14, and said he expects to issue rulings by June 26. A trial date has yet to be set in the case. (Katersky, Deliso and Pezenik, 2/21)

The Hill: Arizona Bill Aims To Ban AI From Denying Medical Claims

Arizona state lawmakers advanced a bill Thursday that would ban the use of artificial intelligence (AI) to deny medical claims. The Arizona House of Representatives passed the legislation 58-0, with two lawmakers sitting out the vote, and it now heads to the state senate for consideration. The bill, which was sponsored by state Rep. Julie Willoughby (R), requires a health care provider to review a claim or prior authorization before it can be denied. (Shapero, 2/21)

Modern Healthcare: Orlando Health To Close Rockledge Hospital

Orlando Health plans to close Rockledge Hospital, which the health system acquired from Steward Health Care in October. It would cost more to repair and renovate the hospital than build a new facility, a spokesperson from the Florida-based health system said in a Thursday news release. Orlando Health, which plans to build a new hospital in Brevard County to replace Rockledge, will close the facility on April 22 due to Steward’s years of neglect, the release said. (Kacik, 2/21)

North Carolina Health News and The Charlotte Ledger: Critics Accuse Atrium Health Of "Double Dipping" On Sales Tax Refunds

Atrium Health received a $45 million sales tax refund from North Carolina in 2023 and 2024, hitting a statutory limit allowed by the state for nonprofits, tax records reviewed by The Charlotte Ledger/NC Health News show. And that may not even be the full amount. Thanks to a legal loophole, the hospital system’s total refund is likely even higher. (Crouch, 2/24)

The Washington Post: Many Rural Patients Drive An Hour Or More For Surgery, Study Finds

Forty-four percent of rural Medicare patients must drive an hour or more for surgery, a recent analysis in JAMA finds. The study shows that patients in rural areas typically drive 55 minutes to a hospital — far longer than their counterparts in more populous areas. (Blakemore, 2/23)

The New York Times: Human Therapists Prepare For Battle Against A.I. Pretenders

The nation’s largest association of psychologists this month warned federal regulators that A.I. chatbots “masquerading” as therapists, but programmed to reinforce, rather than to challenge, a user’s thinking, could drive vulnerable people to harm themselves or others. In a presentation to a Federal Trade Commission panel, Arthur C. Evans Jr., the chief executive of the American Psychological Association, cited court cases involving two teenagers who had consulted with “psychologists” on Character.AI, an app that allows users to create fictional A.I. characters or chat with characters created by others. (Barry, 2/24)

The Hill: Ozempic And Wegovy Officially Moved Off FDA's Drug Shortage List

Ozempic and Wegovy, the widely popular forms of semaglutide sold to treat diabetes and obesity, have officially been removed from the Food and Drug Administration’s (FDA) drug shortage list nearly four months after the agency found the drugs to be available. The FDA’s drug shortage list now states that as of Feb. 21, 2025, the shortages of Ozempic and Wegovy injections are over. The shortages were first declared in August 2022. (Choi, 2/21)

The Washington Post: Ozempic, Wegovy, Other Weight-Loss Drugs Are Shifting Broader Economy

There’s evidence that the demographic of people on the drugs overlaps with those who like to spend, a group some analysts have dubbed “over consumers.” Cutting their daily calorie counts in half — or more — is resulting in all sorts of interesting consequences still coming to light. ... Jan Hatzius, chief economist at Goldman Sachs, predicts that if 60 million people take the medications by 2028, GDP would be boosted by 1 percent — or several trillion dollars. Hatzius’s analysis was based primarily on the idea that healthier people mean a healthier workforce and, in turn, lower health-care costs. (Eunjung Cha, 2/23)

Modern Healthcare: FDA Labels Boston Scientific Pacemaker Recall Most Serious

The Food and Drug Administration issued a notice on Friday classifying its recall of the Boston Scientific Accolade pacemaker devices as the most serious type of recall. To date, 832 injuries and two deaths tied to the devices have been reported. The recall affects about 13% of Accolade devices manufactured before September 2018. (Dubinsky, 2/21)

CNBC: China-Made Medical Devices Are All Over U.S., And The Feds Are Worried

A popular medical monitor is the latest device produced in China to receive scrutiny for its potential cyber risks. However, it is not the only health device we should be concerned about. Experts say the proliferation of Chinese health-care devices in the U.S. medical system is a cause for concern across the entire ecosystem. (Williams, 2/23)

Modern Healthcare: Robotic Surgery Starts Delivering High ROI For Providers

Robotic surgery is gaining momentum as medtech companies make big investments in the space and more hospitals adopt the technology. Industry giants like Intuitive Surgical, Johnson & Johnson and Stryker are widening the uses for their robots in the operating room and integrating artificial intelligence into the devices. Hospitals incorporating the technology are reporting fewer patient complications and shorter hospital stays, a combination that is translating to a strong return on investment despite the robots' high price tag. (Dubinsky, 2/21)

New Hampshire Public Radio: Some Medicaid Recipients Would Pay Premiums Under Ayotte’s Budget Plan

Some people who get their health insurance through Medicaid would have to start paying monthly premiums under Gov. Kelly Ayotte’s proposed budget. In her budget address last week, Ayotte said people enrolled in the safety-net insurance program would pay a “nominal” share of their health care costs. But details of that plan became clearer Friday afternoon, when state Medicaid officials presented to lawmakers in the House. (Cuno-Booth, 2/24)

The Baltimore Sun: Legionnaires’ Prevention Group Slams City, State Response To Legionella

Experts in disease prevention criticized Baltimore and Maryland’s response to Legionella bacteria found in public buildings across the city and state. “Rather than continuing to take a wait-a[nd]-see approach to where the bacteria will turn up next, Maryland officials should put policies in place to prevent this disease, which can be deadly for one in ten who contract it,” the Alliance to Prevent Legionnaires’ Disease said in a statement released earlier this month, citing Legionella discovered at Spring Grove Hospital Center in Catonsville, first reported by The Baltimore Sun. (Bazos, 2/23)

NBC News: Condemned South Carolina Man Chooses To Die By Firing Squad

An inmate on South Carolina's death row has chosen to die on March 7 by firing squad, his lawyer said Friday. Brad Sigmon, 67, who was convicted in 2002 of killing his ex-girlfriend’s parents, would be the first condemned prisoner to be executed by that method in South Carolina and the first inmate to die by firing squad in the U.S. since 2010, when Ronnie Lee Gardner was put to death in Utah. (Ortiz and Siemaszko, 2/21)

The Washington Post: France Moves To Ban ‘Forever Chemicals’ In Consumer Products

The French Parliament has approved a landmark ban on using “forever chemicals” in common products including cosmetics, ski wax and clothing, a move that could reverberate beyond its borders. ... Scientists have found PFAS all across the globe, including in remote regions of Antarctica and in the blood of most Americans. According to the Environmental Protection Agency, PFAS exposure can lead to an increased risk of prostate and testicular cancer, low birth weights, high cholesterol, and negative effects on the liver, hormones and the immune system. (Ajasa, 2/22)

The Guardian: MS Patients Suffer Side-Effects After NHS England Switches To Cheaper Drug

Scores of people with multiple sclerosis (MS) have suffered debilitating side-effects after being put on to a cheaper new drug as part of an NHS drive to save money. About 170 MS patients at Charing Cross hospital in London have had complications, including a relapse of their illness, after being switched from Tysabri to a different drug called Tyruko, made by the pharmaceutical company Sandoz. (Campbell, 2/24)

