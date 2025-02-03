First Edition: Monday, Feb. 3, 2025

KFF Health News: Little Tracking, Wide Variability Permeate The Teams Tasked With Stopping School Shootings

Max Schachter wanted to be close to his son Alex on his birthday, July 9, so he watched old videos of him. “It put a smile on my face to see him so happy,” Schachter said. Alex would have turned 21 that day, six years after he and 16 other children and staff at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, were shot and killed by a former student in 2018. In the years before the shooting, that former student had displayed concerning behavior that elicited dozens of calls to 911 and at least two tips to the FBI. (Platzman Weinstock, 2/3)

KFF Health News: Across The South, Rural Health Care Has Become ‘Trendy.’ Medicaid Expansion Has Not

Nestled in the foothills of the Blue Ridge Mountains, a small primary care clinic run by Clemson University draws patients from across the region. Many are Hispanic and uninsured, and some are willing to travel from other counties, bypassing closer health care providers, just to be seen by Michelle Deem, the clinic’s bilingual nurse practitioner. “Patients who speak Spanish really prefer a Spanish-speaking provider,” Deem said. “I’ve gotten to know this community pretty well.” (Sausser, 2/3)

KFF Health News: Strike Us In The Heart: Send In Your Health Policy Valentines

Affordable health care makes the heart grow fonder … or however the saying goes. Make us swoon by sending us your sweetest “health policy valentines.” Submissions will be judged by an esteemed panel of experts. We’ll share favorites on our social media channels, and tenderhearted members of our staff will pick the winners, announced on Friday, Feb. 14. (Zenda, 2/3)

KFF Health News: Journalists Analyze Issues Of The Day: RFK Jr., Bird Flu, L.A. Fires

KFF Health News senior correspondent Arthur Allen discussed what to watch for in Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s confirmation hearings for secretary of Health and Human Services on CBS News Chicago on Jan. 29. (2/1)

Stat: Trump Tariffs On China, Canada, Mexico Could Raise Health Care Costs

On Saturday, President Trump ordered import taxes on goods from Canada, China, and Mexico, a move that could raise costs for consumers across the economy, including in health care. (Wilkerson, 2/2)

Global News: From Hearing Aids To Pacemakers, Tariffs May Drive Up Medical Device Costs

Whether pacemakers, insulin pumps or artificial hip joints, Canadians may face a spike in health costs if U.S. President Donald Trump imposes a 25 per cent tariff on imports from Canada, set to take effect Saturday. With the looming tariff, Medtech Canada, a national association representing 120 medical technology companies, warned the cost of health technologies could rise significantly — in both countries — if tariffs are implemented. (Dangerfield, 1/31)

The Washington Post: China’s Role In Fentanyl Crisis Blamed As Trump Imposes Tariffs

When President Donald Trump imposed new tariffs on Chinese goods Saturday, he homed in on a persistent sore spot in the U.S.-China relationship: Beijing’s role in the global fentanyl trade, which has fueled a deadly opioid crisis in the United States. Announcing the new levies, Trump described the additional 10 percent tariff on all Chinese goods as a way to hold China accountable for its promises to stop “poisonous fentanyl and other drugs from flowing into our country.” He accused the ruling Chinese Communist Party of having “subsidized and otherwise incentivized” companies to ship fentanyl and related chemicals to the United States. (Northrop and Chiang, 2/3)

NPR: America's Fentanyl Crisis Is Improving But President Trump Used The Drug To Justify Tariffs

President Trump says illegal street fentanyl is one of the main justifications for sweeping trade tariffs he plans to impose against Canada, China and Mexico on Tuesday. A statement issued by the White House describes the synthetic opioid as fueling a "national emergency" that warranted tough action. Experts say the reality is far more complex. (Mann, 2/2)

Stat: NSF Restores Payments After Pause Due To Trump Order

On Sunday, the National Science Foundation announced that its payment system was back online to comply with a judge’s order, five days after the agency froze funding to researchers. While post-doctoral fellows were relieved that they could now request the checks they rely on to pay for rent, food, and credit card bills, some remain concerned about what they see as contradictory messages that the funding agency has put out, and worry their grants and livelihoods may still be at risk. (Boodman, 2/2)

The New York Times: CDC Web Pages And Data Vanish Following Trump’s DEI And Gender Orders

Federal and state health officials and staff members scrambled on Friday to comply with a 5 p.m. deadline by the Trump administration to terminate any programs that promote “gender ideology,” and to withdraw documents and any other media that may do so. ... At federal health agencies, veterans hospitals, and local and state health departments, compliance took a variety of forms. At the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, employees hurried to remove terms like “transgender,” “immigrant,” “L.G.B.T.” and “pregnant people” from the website. (Rabin and Mandavilli, 1/31)

The Hill: USAID Leaders Escorted Out Of Building After Blocking DOGE Access To Secure Systems

Senior officials at the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID) were placed on administrative leave after they refused to turn over classified material to teams from the Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Officials spoke with The Associated Press on Sunday to say USAID members were eventually unsuccessful and DOGE teams were able to gain access to some of the agency’s classified information, including intelligence reports. (Irwin, 2/2)

NPR: Why Does Musk Want USAID 'to Die'? And Why Did Its Website Disappear?

It's been a tumultuous weekend for USAID — the U.S. Agency for International Development. On Saturday sometime after 3 a.m., its website went down, according to the Internet Archive, a nonprofit group that tracks web pages. Some browsers display the error message: "This site can't be reached. Check if there is a typo in www.usaid.gov." The agency's account on X (formerly Twitter) has also been deleted. (Schreiber, 2/3)

ABC News: Multiple Health Agency Websites On HIV, Contraception Taken Down To Comply With Executive Orders

Government agency webpages about HIV, LGBTQ+ people and multiple other public health topics were down as of Friday evening due to President Donald Trump's executive orders aimed at gender ideology and diversity, equity and inclusion. Some of the terms being flagged for removal include pregnant people, chestfeeding, diversity, DEI and references to vaccines, health and gender equity, according to officials at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention who spoke to ABC News on the condition of anonymity. Entire databases have also been temporarily removed. (Wang, Portnoy, Haslett, Brownstein and Benadjaoud, 1/31)

San Francisco Chronicle: Silicon Valley Legislators: Trump’s ‘Cruelty’ To Hamper Health, Safety

Silicon Valley politicians denounced President Donald Trump’s decision to freeze funding to states and international aid organizations, saying Saturday that his executive orders threaten public health locally and abroad. Democratic Reps. Zoe Lofgren, Ro Khanna and Sam Liccardo slammed Trump’s recent slate of executive orders during a news conference in San Jose. They argued that his tariffs will make it harder to build housing and that his attempts at mass deportation will hamper law enforcement efforts. (Leonard, 2/1)

The New York Times: Health Programs Shutter Around The World After Trump Pauses Foreign Aid

Lifesaving health initiatives and medical research projects have shut down around the world in response to the Trump administration’s 90-day pause on foreign aid and stop-work orders. In Uganda, the National Malaria Control Program has suspended spraying insecticide into village homes and ceased shipments of bed nets for distribution to pregnant women and young children, said Dr. Jimmy Opigo, the program’s director. (NOlen, 2/1)

AP: WHO Chief Asks Countries To Push Washington To Reconsider Its Withdrawal

The World Health Organization chief asked global leaders to lean on Washington to reverse President Donald Trump’s decision to withdraw from the U.N. health agency, insisting in a closed-door meeting with diplomats last week that the U.S. will miss out on critical information about global disease outbreaks. But countries also pressed WHO at a key budget meeting last Wednesday about how it might cope with the exit of its biggest donor, according to internal meeting materials obtained by The Associated Press. A German envoy, Bjorn Kummel, warned: “The roof is on fire, and we need to stop the fire as soon as possible.” (Cheng and Keaten, 2/3)

The Washington Post: Disability Advocates Fear Backlash, Discrimination After Trump’s FAA Comments

Advocate groups, outraged at President Donald Trump’s baseless suggestion that the deadly plane crash near Reagan National Airport was a result of hiring people with disabilities, fear his comments will spark discrimination and misunderstandings about disability hiring laws. Paralyzed Veterans of America, a nonprofit group that advocates for veterans with catastrophic disabilities and spinal cord injuries, issued a scalding response Thursday afternoon, calling the president’s remarks “shameful” and “disrespectful to [veterans’] service and contributions to America’s greatness.” (Tucker and Somasundaram, 2/2)

The Hill: Trump Slams Democrats For ‘Purposefully Delaying Virtually All Of My Nominees’

President Trump slammed Democrats for what he said was “purposefully” delaying the confirmation of his nominees. “Democrats are purposefully delaying virtually all of my Nominees,” Trump posted Sunday on Truth Social. “No matter how good and well qualified someone is, they are taking maximum time for approval — and laughing about it.” Just eight of Trump’s more than 20 nominees have been confirmed by the Senate so far. Many of them have undergone intense questioning as Democrats highlight their serious concerns with many nominees. (Irwin, 2/2)

ABC News: Ahead Of Kennedy Confirmation Vote, Senate Democrats Demand More Details On His Finances

Senate Democrats are demanding more details on the nominee's connections to vaccine lawsuits and are saying Robert F. Kennedy Jr. should promise to recuse himself from any vaccine-related decisions if confirmed health secretary. The demands came in letter released Monday by Sens. Ron Wyden and Elizabeth Warren, after Kennedy told the lawmakers that he planned to divest his financial stake in one ongoing vaccine lawsuit to his adult son who practices law in California. (Flaherty, 2/3)

Mother Jones: RFK Jr. Refuses To Disclose To Senate Details Of Two “Misconduct” Cases He Settled

On Friday, Robert F. Kennedy Jr., responding to written questions from Senate Democrats, revealed information about his personal history that was not yet part of the public record: He had settled at least one case in which he had been accused of “misconduct or inappropriate behavior.” Kennedy also acknowledged that he had been party to at least one non-disclosure agreement. But in that reply Kennedy provided no details about these allegations. He only offered a one-word reply when asked if he had ever been accused in such a fashion: “Yes.” Consequently, Senate Democrats followed up with another written query to Kennedy, the anti-vaxxer and conspiracy theorist who has been nominated by President Donald Trump to lead the Department of Health and Human Services. (Corn, 2/2)

Politico: Finance Committee To Vote On RFK Jr. Tuesday

The Senate Finance Committee will vote Tuesday on the recommendation of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s confirmation to lead federal health agencies, the committee announced Sunday. Kennedy’s approval by the committee is far from certain. Last week, Sen. Bill Cassidy (R-La.) said he was “struggling” with the nominee’s reticence to publicly support vaccines despite the overwhelming evidence that they’re safe and effective. (Payne, 2/2)

AP: Some Doctors Who Signed Letter In Support Of RFK Jr. Had Licenses Revoked.

A letter submitted to the U.S. Senate that states it was sent by physicians in support of Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s nomination as secretary of Health and Human Services includes the names of doctors who have had their licenses revoked, suspended or faced other discipline, The Associated Press has found. The letter was meant to lend credibility to Kennedy’s nomination. ... The AP found that in addition to the physicians who had faced disciplinary action, many of the nearly 800 signers are not doctors. (Smith, 2/2)

The Atlantic: If RFK Jr. Loses

From inside the room, Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s confirmation hearings felt at times more like an awards show than a job interview. While the health-secretary nominee testified, his fans in the audience hooted and hollered in support. Even a five-minute bathroom break was punctuated by a standing ovation from spectators and cheers of “We love you, Bobby!” There were some detractors as well—one protester was ushered out after screaming “He lies!” and interrupting the proceedings—but they were dramatically outnumbered by people wearing Make America Healthy Again T-shirts and Confirm RFK Jr. hats. (Florko, 2/1)

The New York Times: New York Doctor Indicted In Louisiana For Sending Abortion Pills There

A state grand jury in Louisiana has indicted a New York doctor for providing abortion pills to a Louisiana resident. The case appears to be the first time criminal charges have been filed against an abortion provider for sending pills into a state with an abortion ban. The charges mark a new chapter in an escalating showdown between states that ban abortion and those that want to protect and expand access to it. It is challenging one of the foremost strategies used by states that support abortion rights: shield laws intended to provide legal protection to doctors who prescribe and send abortion pills to states with bans. (Belluck and Cochrane, 1/31)

St. Louis Public Radio: Missouri Abortions Still Restricted After Latest Legal Arguments

People who need abortions in Missouri have had to seek care outside of the state, even after voters enshrined the right to an abortion in the state constitution in November. That’s because a licensing requirement that applies to abortion facilities throughout the state remains in effect, even while other laws — including the near-total abortion ban — are temporarily on pause. Planned Parenthood representatives say they can’t begin offering the procedure unless the licensing requirement is blocked. (Taborda, 2/1)

The Washington Post: Hunger And Pregnancy Complications Go Hand In Hand, Study Finds

Those who go hungry or worry about getting food while pregnant are at higher risk of complications such as preeclampsia and gestational diabetes, a new analysis suggests. The paper, published in JAMA Network Open, used data from an online health survey of more than 19,300 pregnant Kaiser Permanente Northern California members between June 2020 and September 2022. Researchers did not find similar risks among those who received food assistance while pregnant. (Blakemore, 2/1)

Modern Healthcare: Medicare Doctor Pay Increase Introduced In New Bill

Doctors and some bipartisan allies on Capitol Hill advanced their campaign to boost Medicare physician reimbursements with the release of new legislation Friday. The Medicare Patient Access and Practice Stabilization Act of 2025 would give doctors a 6.6% rate increase through 2026 and be retroactive to the beginning of this year, when a 2.9% cut took effect. (McAuliff, 1/31)

Modern Healthcare: Where Medicaid Covers The Most Children, Adults By State

With Republicans considering deep cuts in Medicaid, the Commonwealth Fund examined the program's participation by children and adults in every state and Washington, D.C., using 2023 census data. Healthcare providers have expressed concerns that any cuts could lead to an increase in uncompensated care. Measures being considered to save money include changing Medicaid into block grant to states, defunding the Medicaid expansion, and instituting work requirements. (Broderick, 1/31)

The New York Times: N.Y. Hospital Stops Treating 2 Children After Trump’s Trans Care Order

A leading New York City hospital system has begun canceling appointments for transgender children following President Trump’s executive order threatening to withhold federal funding to hospitals that provide gender-affirming treatments, according to the children’s parents. The hospital system, NYU Langone Health, has not made any public announcements. But word spread among parents of trans children after the hospital canceled appointments for two 12-year-olds who had been scheduled to receive implants that dispense puberty-blocking medication. (Goldstein, 2/1)

The Colorado Sun: Medical Residents At The University Of Colorado Push For A Union

At the University of Colorado School of Medicine, first-year residents — doctors just starting their careers — make about $75,000 per year. That is solidly within the middle class in Colorado, albeit on the lower end. But residency is also a notorious meat-grinder phase of medical or surgical training. Residents work long hours, sometimes with overnight shifts or 24-hour shifts. All told, it can come out to as much as 80 hours per week. And residents say they may feel pressure to work longer, unreported hours. (Ingold, 2/3)

North Carolina Health News: NC Moves To Remove Police From Mental Health Care

When someone is having a mental health crisis — whether they’re thinking about suicide, acting erratically or experiencing hallucinations — they frequently end up in a hospital emergency department, mostly because there are few places for them to go. (Knopf, 2/3)

Wyoming Public Radio: A Bill Focused On Direct Blood Donation Passed The Wyoming House

Wyoming House lawmakers passed a bill on Jan. 30 that adds protections for people who donate blood for themselves or a family member before a procedure, instead of using blood from a community bank. Those opposed argued that the protections are an unnecessary interference in healthcare systems. (Khera, 1/31)

The Texas Tribune: Bills Filed To Require Generators At Texas Senior Facilities

When a storm hits the Texas coast during the summer hurricane season, state Sen. Borris Miles knows among the first calls he’ll get is from a constituent letting him know power is down at an independent living complex, shutting off air conditioning for older Texans. “‘Senator! You got these people here,’“ he said, recalling a plea from a caller when Hurricane Beryl knocked out power to an assisted living facility last summer. “‘What are we going to do?’’’ (Langford, 2/3)

The Washington Post: Drug Deaths Plummet In One Ohio County. Like The Nation, The Future Is Uncertain

One of Evelyn Tharp’s sons died of a drug overdose. So did her brother. And two nephews and a niece. Her surviving son and daughter wrestle with severe mental illness and drug use. Her family life is chaotic except for the presence of a Hamilton County outreach worker named Sarah Coyne. ... The story of Hamilton County, which includes Cincinnati, is the story of much of America at the start of 2025. Deaths from drug overdoses have fallen sharply, offering hope the crisis will further ease. (Ovalle, 2/3)

ABC News: 5 Years Since COVID Declared Public Health Emergency In US, Still Killing Thousands

Friday marks five years since the COVID-19 virus was declared a public health emergency by the United States. But five years later, the virus is still killing thousands, according to experts. "One of the things we have learned is that COVID came to us new, and now is integrated into our way of life," said Dr. William Schaffner, professor of preventive medicine at Vanderbilt University Medical Center. "COVID is not going away, and it still causes a substantial amount of illness each year." (Forrester, 1/31)

Stat: Uganda Ebola Outbreak: WHO Says 6 Contacts Of Patient Are Ill

The head of the World Health Organization’s health emergencies program said Saturday that six people who were in contact with Uganda’s latest Ebola case have become ill, though it’s not yet clear if they too are suffering from the dangerous viral disease. One is the wife of the patient, who died Wednesday, and several others are health workers. (Branswell, 2/1)

