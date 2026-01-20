First Edition: Tuesday, Jan. 20, 2026

Today's early morning highlights from the major news organizations.

KFF HEALTH NEWS ORIGINAL STORIES

KFF Health News: GOP Promotes MAHA Agenda In Bid To Avert Midterm Losses. Dems Point To Contradictions

When a “Make America Healthy Again” summit was held at the posh Waldorf Astoria in Washington, the line of attendees stretched down the block. The daylong, invitation-only event in November featured a who’s who of MAHA luminaries. Vice President JD Vance attended, as did Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., the leader of the ad hoc movement whose members rail against vaccines, Big Pharma, and ultraprocessed food. During a fireside chat that organizers broadcasted online, Vance extolled MAHA’s impact on the Trump administration, calling it “a critical part of our success in Washington.” (Armour, 1/20)

KFF Health News: KFF Health News’ ‘Letters To The Editor’: Readers Balk At 'Gold Standard' Of Autism Treatment

Autism Care: Pros and Cons. I am writing to provide additional context and research for your article on state cuts to the autism therapy known as applied behavior analysis, or ABA (“It’s the ‘Gold Standard’ in Autism Care. Why Are States Reining It In?” Dec. 23). While the piece focused on caps or cuts in service hours being a harmful thing, there have been recent studies showing that increased hours of therapy do not lead to better outcomes for autistic children. (1/20)

KFF Health News: KFF Health News’ ‘On Air’: Physician-Journalist Shines Light On Measles Upsurge And New GLP-1 Study

KFF Health News editor-at-large for public health Céline Gounder discussed an increase in measles cases in the U.S. on CBS News’ CBS Mornings on Jan. 15. Gounder also discussed a new study on GLP-1 weight loss drugs on CBS News’ CBS News 24/7 and CBS Mornings on Jan. 8. (1/17)

VACCINES

Axios: Medical Groups Sound Alarm On Emergency Care For Kids

Outbreaks linked to declining vaccination rates are threatening to overwhelm hospital emergency departments — most of which aren't fully prepared to treat sick kids. More than 35 million children are taken to emergency rooms each year, but most go to local hospitals that see fewer than 10 children a day. (Goldman, 1/20)

AUTISM

The New York Times: No Link Between Acetaminophen In Pregnancy And Autism, A Study Finds

A scientific review of 43 studies on acetaminophen use during pregnancy concluded that there was no evidence that the painkiller increased the risk of autism or other neurodevelopmental disorders. “We found no clinically important increase in the risk of autism, A.D.H.D. or intellectual disability,” Dr. Asma Khalil, a professor of obstetrics and maternal fetal medicine at St. George’s Hospital, University of London, and the lead author of the report, said at a news briefing. The study was published on Friday in the British medical journal The Lancet. (Ghorayshi, 1/16)

MORE ON HHS AND RFK JR.

Reuters: US Health Department To Launch Study On Cellphone Radiation

The U.S. Department of Health and Human Services will launch a study on cellphone radiation, a department spokesman said on Thursday, building on Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr's criticism linking them to neurological damage and cancer. Last year, the department said 22 states had restricted cellphone use in schools to improve the mental and physical health of children under the "Make America Healthy Again" movement. (1/16)

ProPublica: After Sowing Distrust In Fluoridated Water, Kennedy And Skeptics Turn To Obstructing Other Fluoride Sources

Last year, when Utah lawmakers passed the nation’s first statewide ban on community water fluoridation, they included a provision making it easier for people to get fluoride supplements without having to visit a dental provider. This would make fluoride available through individual choice, rather than “mass public dosing,” as a Utah House of Representatives webpage put it — part of the rising rhetoric of skepticism that’s led to rollbacks of water fluoridation, a proven method to reduce tooth decay. (Clark, 1/16)

Politico: RFK Jr. Is Bringing The GOP And The Trial Bar Together

Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s demonization of food and pharma has put the Trump administration on the wrong side of its traditional allies in industry – but opened a path to a new alliance with a longtime GOP nemesis: lawyers representing consumers who say they were harmed by companies. Kennedy’s moves, from his disparagement of Tylenol and ultraprocessed food to his broadsides against vaccines, have lawyers who assemble aggrieved plaintiffs to sue deep-pocketed companies envisioning the sort of cases that turn attorneys into Hollywood heroes and billionaires. (Chu, 1/19)

AFFORDABLE CARE ACT

Modern Healthcare: Anxious Insurers Wait To Get Paid As Exchange Sign-Ups End

Visions of phantom exchange enrollees may be haunting health insurance executives as the open enrollment period winds down. Thursday was the deadline for people to sign up for Affordable Care Act of 2010 plans in most states. Preliminary federal data show that sign-ups are down, but not as much as the nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office and others predicted. (Tepper, 1/16)

The Washington Post: Trump Targets A Familiar Villain For Soaring Health Costs

President Donald Trump has been channeling public anger over health care costs in recent weeks, pillorying “money sucking” insurers and alleging that “BIG, BAD Insurance Companies” have been “ripping off the public for years.” Following in his tracks, a Congressional committee scheduled a meeting Thursday to hear testimony from five health insurance executives who will also make easy targets of populist outrage: Their individual compensation packages reach as high as $23 million. (Whoriskey, 1/20)

The CT Mirror: CT Official: $70M In Health Care Subsidies Coming, Despite Delays

Though Gov. Ned Lamont pledged $70 million in early December to partly offset vanishing federal aid for health insurance, prices quoted by the state’s health exchange don’t reflect that assistance yet — and might not until late March. (Phaneuf, 1/20)

WUSF: Higher ACA Premiums Squeeze Florida's 'Working Stiff' As Enrollment Numbers Plunge

The cost of health insurance on the Affordable Care Act marketplace is up, and Florida saw the largest number of people fall off the rolls compared to any other state in the nation, according to government data released last week. (Sheridan, 1/20)

IMMIGRATION CRISIS

CIDRAP: Minnesota Residents Delay Medical Care For Fear Of Encountering ICE

Tina Ridler has been living with long COVID since 2020. The condition has sent her to the hospital many times, including a trip to the emergency department to treat a life-threatening blood clot. Until now, Ridler has never been afraid to seek medical care. Ridler, 60, is delaying health appointments at the Mayo Clinic in Rochester, Minnesota, for fear of crossing paths with agents from Immigration and Custom Enforcement (ICE), who are conducting raids and arrests near the hospital. Although Ridler is a US citizen who was born in this country, she said she worries about being stopped in her car, hassled by ICE agents, or caught up in the crossfire. (Szabo, 1/16)

San Francisco Chronicle: Older Adults Turning Out For Protests; Doctors Say It Can Be Healthy

There’s a spot on El Camino Real on the San Francisco Peninsula where Dr. Deborah Kado likes to get brunch after working out on the weekends, and lately she’s spotted a trend: protesters, not a lot of them, but all looking over age 65, marching down the street with signs and flags. “It’s not a super diverse group in any way, shape or form,” said Kado, a Stanford geriatrician and co-director of the Stanford Longevity Center. “But what it says to me is that, regardless of age, this person has agency. They’re saying, ‘Look at me, I have something to say.’” (Allday, 1/19)

GUN VIOLENCE EPIDEMIC

The Washington Post: Justice Department Weighs Rollback Of Gun Regulations

The Justice Department is considering loosening a slate of gun regulations as it seeks to bolster support from ardent Second Amendment advocates, according to three people familiar with the changes who spoke on the condition of anonymity to discuss plans that have not been made public. Some of the changes are expected to ease restrictions on the private sale of guns and loosening regulations around shipping firearms. (Stein, 1/19)

OUTBREAKS AND HEALTH THREATS

The New York Times: Has The U.S. Lost Measles Elimination Status?

An international panel of experts must determine whether this resurgence will cost the United States its elimination status, a designation given to countries that have not had continuous spread of measles for more than a year. It’s a public health victory that the country achieved in 2000 after a nearly 40-year campaign to promote the vaccine and has maintained every year since. (Rosenbluth and Mandavilli, 1/19)

NBC News: South Carolina Measles Outbreak Doubles Within A Week: ‘Staring Over The Edge’

The South Carolina measles outbreak is growing at an astounding speed. “Over the last seven to nine days, we’ve had upwards of over 200 new cases. That’s doubled just in the last week,” Dr. Johnathon Elkes, an emergency medicine physician at Prisma Health in Greenville, South Carolina, said during a media briefing Friday. “We feel like we’re really kind of staring over the edge, knowing that this is about to get a lot worse.” On Friday, the state’s health department said that 124 measles cases had been diagnosed since Tuesday, bringing the state’s total since the outbreak began last fall to 558. (Edwards, 1/16)

NBC News: First Case Of Measles Reported On Clemson University's Campus

The fast-moving South Carolina measles outbreak has spread to Clemson University. The state’s Department of Public Health has told Clemson officials that an “individual affiliated with the University” has come down with a confirmed case of the contagious disease, Clemson said in a statement. (Edwards and Siemaszko, 1/19)

ABC News: More Than Half Of Mpox Patients In 2022 Outbreak Experienced Lasting Physical Effects: Study

Many patients who contracted mpox during the 2022 outbreak experienced physical effects more than a year later, a new study published on Monday finds. Researchers from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), Columbia University's division of Infectious diseases and the University of Texas Health Science Center looked at more than 300 adults who were either diagnosed with mpox between May 2022 and January 2023 or were at risk but never infected. (Kekatos, 1/19)

CIDRAP: US Flu Activity Declining But Remains High

Seasonal flu activity in the United States remains high nationally but appears to be declining, according to an update from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). The latest FluView report from the CDC shows several flu markers on the decline for the week ending January 10. (Dall, 1/16)

CIDRAP: Current Flu Vaccine Provides Moderate Protection Against Severe Disease, Interim Analyses Suggest

Two new analyses, one from France and one from China, suggest that seasonal influenza vaccination provided moderate protection during the early months of the 2025–26 flu season, despite the rapid spread of influenza A(H3N2) subclade K viruses, which differ from the strains anticipated during vaccine development for the current flu season. (Bergeson, 1/16)

CNN: A 4-Year-Old Died Of Flu Complications. Her Mother Has A Message For Other Parents

Ellie Rudd will be buried in a light blue and white Princess Elsa costume, made for her as a last gift from her aunt. “Frozen” was one of her favorite movies. The rambunctious 4-year-old – who loved mud and getting dressed up and having dance parties with her brother and sisters – died January 6, after the flu and a co-infection with an adenovirus turned into pneumonia and sepsis. (Goodman, 1/16)

The Wall Street Journal: The Secret Weapon To Fight A Cold Is Inside Your Nose, New Study Finds

A new study helps explain why you get sick from a common cold virus. The secret, it turns out, lies inside your nose. Winter brings a surge of respiratory illnesses, including rhinoviruses, the most frequent cause of the common cold. How your nasal-passage cells respond to the rhinovirus helps determine whether you get sick and how bad you feel, according to a new study published Monday in the journal Cell Press Blue. (Woodward, 1/19)

REPRODUCTIVE HEALTH

Rewire News Group: Virginia Voters Will Decide The Future Of Abortion Access Later This Year

Virginia lawmakers have approved a constitutional amendment that would protect reproductive rights in the Commonwealth. The proposed amendment—which passed 64-34 in the House of Delegates on Wednesday and 21-18 in the state Senate two days later—will be presented to voters later this year. (Holmes and Oakes, 1/16)

The Colorado Sun: Colorado To Pay $6.1 Million To Settle Case On Abortion Pill 'Reversal'

Colorado will pay $6.1 million to two religious rights organizations to settle a case over a law that sought to ban so-called abortion pill “reversal.” The law, supported by Democrats and passed in 2023, was blocked by a federal judge who found it unconstitutionally infringes upon religious liberty. (Ingold, 1/19)

Missouri Independent: Abortion Safety Examined As Missouri Trial Enters 2nd Week

Roughly 1% of the more than 53,000 Missourians who received abortions over the past 10 years in Illinois and Kansas experienced complications, ranging from infection to incomplete abortions to hemorrhaging. Lawyers for Planned Parenthood and the Missouri attorney general’s office are dissecting dozens of Missouri’s Targeted Regulation of Abortion, or TRAP laws, as a judge decides which, if any, should remain in place. The safety of abortion is at the heart of the debate. (Spoerre and Hardy, 1/19)

ProPublica: Under Abortion Bans, Women With High-Risk Pregnancies Have Few Options

For over a year, we’ve been writing about pregnant women who have died in states that banned abortion after Roe v. Wade was overturned. And we’ve been trying to better understand: Who are the women who are most likely to suffer because of these new laws? Many of the early cases we uncovered involved fast-moving emergencies. While women were miscarrying, they needed procedures to quickly empty their uterus, and, tragically, they didn’t get them in time. (Surana and Presser, 1/20)

The Hill: Sen. Bernie Sanders Slams Mehmet Oz For Praising Robot Ultrasounds In Alabama

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-Vt.) on Friday told Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services (CMS) Administrator Mehmet Oz that it is not “cool” that robots are performing ultrasounds in Alabama, after Oz brought up the subject at the White House earlier in the day. Oz joined President Trump and Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to tout rural health in the U.S. Oz said there are no OB-GYNs in most Alabama counties, “so they’re doing something pretty cool. They’re actually having robots do ultrasounds on these pregnant moms.” (Mancini, 1/16)

HEALTH CARE INDUSTRY

WUSF: Moffitt Holds Grand Opening For Outpatient Cancer Center On Burgeoning Pasco Campus

Tampa Bay's oncology "arms race" took a major step with the recent grand opening of Moffitt Cancer Center's outpatient center in Pasco County, adding to a flurry of recent expansions and new technologies aimed at elevating cancer care in the region. The 120,000-square-foot outpatient facility — the first completed project on Moffitt's 775-acre Speros biotech campus — will begin treating patients Monday. Services will include cancer screenings, imaging, infusion and specialty clinics. (Mayer, 1/19)

Modern Healthcare: How Health Systems Are Expanding AI Into Clinical Care

Artificial intelligence’s potential to simplify administrative tasks, increase revenue, accelerate research and improve patient care got a hearty endorsement this week. Many providers have moved past pilot programs to systemwide rollouts for AI-fueled back-office applications designed to transcribe and organize patient visit notes, limit inbound electronic health record messaging, manage claims, guide patient appointments and streamline operating room scheduling. Health systems are slowly wading into AI’s clinical applications, such as using it to reduce mortality in sepsis patients and analyze medical imaging. (Kacik, 1/16)

PHARMA AND TECH

AP: Supreme Court Will Hear Appeal By Maker Of Roundup Weedkiller

The Supreme Court agreed on Friday to hear an appeal from global agrochemical manufacturer Bayer to block thousands of state lawsuits alleging it failed to warn people that its popular weedkiller could cause cancer. The justices will consider whether the Environmental Protection Agency’s approval of the Roundup weedkiller without a cancer warning should rule out the state court claims. (Sherman, 1/16)

Politico: This Pharmaceutical Executive Has Trump's Ear

Corporate CEOs trying to figure out how to get on President Donald Trump’s good side need look no further. David Ricks, CEO of the Indianapolis-based pharmaceutical manufacturer Eli Lilly, is putting on a masterclass. Trump demonstrated his affection on Friday when he — not for the first time — praised the company executive. “The head of Eli Lilly, and I really mean it, an unbelievable executive, an unbelievable guy, one of the most successful companies,” Trump said during remarks about his “Great Healthcare Plan.” (Lim, 1/17)

Bloomberg: GSK To Buy Rapt Therapeutics In Deal Valued At $2.2 Billion

GSK Plc agreed to buy Rapt Therapeutics, a US-based biotech developing treatments for patients with inflammatory and immunologic diseases, in a deal valued at $2.2 billion. The UK drug company will pay $58 a share, equivalent to an equity value of $2.2 billion, according to a statement Tuesday. ... The acquisition includes ozureprubart, a potential prophylactic protection against food allergens that would require less frequent dosing than the current standard of care. GSK said the deal will give it the global rights to the ozureprubart program, excluding Greater China. (Hipwell and Furlong, 1/20)

ProPublica: Drug Testing Company Averhealth Scrutinized After Claims Of Inaccurate Results

In 2020, a foster care supervisor in Montcalm County, Michigan, messaged her boss with concerns about drug testing. A father who was working to reunite with his children had tested positive for methamphetamine with the lab the state had a contract with, Averhealth, and the results contradicted tests ordered by other law enforcement agencies, she wrote. “Judge indicated on the record that the issue of Averhealth’s testing results was a state-wide issue and that probate court judges all over the state were having similar problems.” (Hines, 1/20)

CNN: Man Who Received Experimental Pig Kidney Transplant Now Has A Human Organ

One year ago, Tim Andrews was among the world’s first recipients of a genetically modified pig kidney. Now, he is the first in that small group of pioneers to go on to receive a human kidney. (Kounang, 1/17)

Stat: Bariatric Surgery Beats GLP-1s For Type 2 Diabetes, Study Finds

When endocrinologist Mary Elizabeth Patti looks at a patient with type 2 diabetes who could benefit from weight loss, she sees more than body mass index and blood glucose levels. She also recognizes the challenges of social vulnerability, understanding how low income, food insecurity, and limited access to health care might matter in treatment choice. After all, those factors are strongly linked to developing type 2 diabetes and obesity in the first place. (Cooney, 1/19)

STATE WATCH

Stat: Florida Proposes Cutting Eligibility For An AIDS Drug Program, Causing Panic

In a surprise move, Florida officials are proposing drastically reducing eligibility for the state AIDS drug assistance program, which critics say will force thousands of people to seek help to obtain HIV medicines and thwart efforts to combat the infectious disease. (Silverman, 1/20)

CalMatters: California Counties Must Jump Through New Hoops To Get Homelessness Funds

Gov. Gavin Newsom has threatened many times to withhold state homelessness funds from cities and counties that aren’t doing enough to get people off the streets. This year, those threats seem more real than ever. Newsom’s administration and the Legislature are adding new strings to that money, which they hope will help address one of the state’s most obvious policy failures: Despite California’s large recent investments in homelessness, encampments are still rampant on city streets. But cities and counties already are chafing under the tightening requirements, which they worry will make it harder to access crucial state funds without directly improving conditions on the street. (Kendall and Christopher, 1/16)

Belleville News-Democrat: Water Sampling In Dupo Finds ‘Forever Chemicals’ Exceed Limits

A recent sample from Dupo’s public water system exceeded state and federal limits for so-called “forever chemicals” known as PFAS, the Illinois Environmental Protection Agency announced Wednesday. (Cortes, 1/19)

AP: Portland, Oregon, Boy Battles Infant Botulism After ByHeart Formula Exposure

A Portland, Oregon, boy is struggling to recover from infant botulism after drinking contaminated ByHeart baby formula donated through a program that aims to help poor and homeless families. Ashaan Carter, now 10 months old, was hospitalized twice and remains on a feeding tube after contracting the dangerous infection that has sickened more than 50 babies across the U.S. (Aleccia, 1/19)

AGING

