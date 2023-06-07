First-Of-Its-Kind Study Says No Covid Shot Side Effects For Kids Under 5
The new study looked at records of around a quarter of a million doses of Pfizer and Moderna covid shots given to children ages 4 and under. Also in the news, the FDA has approved Cue Health's at-home covid test, heart dysfunction in long covid patients, and more.
San Francisco Chronicle:
Study Finds No Side Effects From COVID Vaccines For Young Children
A first-of-its-kind study found no serious side effects from COVID vaccines in young children, according to research from Kaiser Permanente released Tuesday. The study, published in the journal Pediatrics, reviewed records of more than 245,000 doses of Pfizer and Moderna COVID vaccines given mostly to children age 4 or younger between June 2022 and March 2023. (Castro-Root, 6/6)
CIDRAP:
Large Study Shows Safety Of COVID MRNA Vaccines In Young Children
Medical records were searched for 23 serious potential vaccine side effects, including blood clots, seizures, stroke, the aforementioned myocarditis, and brain inflammation, in days 1 to 21 postvaccination. (Soucheray, 6/6)
More about covid —
Reuters:
US FDA Approves Cue Health's At-Home COVID Test
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday approved Cue Health's at-home COVID-19 test, the first coronavirus test to get marketing authorization using a traditional premarket review, the agency said. The FDA had granted emergency use authorization for the test in 2021 to make it available to consumers without a prescription. (6/6)
CIDRAP:
Studies Describe Long-COVID Heart Dysfunction, Suggest 4 Symptom Profiles
A pair of US studies has better characterized persistent COVID-19 symptoms, with one suggesting a higher likelihood of small blood-vessel heart dysfunction among hospitalized patients, and the other concluding that long COVID is a range of conditions rather than a single one. (Van Beusekom, 6/6)
Reuters:
Moderna, Pfizer Hit With New Patent Lawsuits Over COVID Vaccines
Biotech firm Promosome LLC sued Moderna, Pfizer and BioNTech in federal court in San Diego, California, on Tuesday, accusing their COVID-19 vaccines of infringing a patent related to messenger RNA technology. The lawsuits add to a web of patent disputes between biotech companies over technology used in the coronavirus shots, including a case brought last year in Massachusetts by Moderna against Pfizer and its partner BioNTech. (Brittain, 6/6)
WUSF Public Media:
A New Report Shows The Impacts Of The Pandemic On Older Floridians
The United Health Foundation’s 11th America’s Health Rankings Senior Report highlights the challenges and strengths in the health of individuals 60 and over in Florida and across the country. While some statistics show growing strengths in older Americans’ lives, such as a national increase in high-speed internet access and a significant decrease in food insecurity, the report points to the negative implications of social isolation as severe. (Miller, 6/6)