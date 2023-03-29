Florida Aims At Higher Penalties For Those Who Attack Hospital Staff
Florida Lawmakers Look To Increase Penalties For People Who Attack Hospital Personnel
A Jacksonville nurse told a state House panel that the bill would give her more tools to use when dealing with misbehaving patients and gave examples. Hospital workers regularly face verbal and physical attacks while on the job. Data shows those attacks are on the rise and nurses are most likely to be the victims. That can lead to a higher rate of turn-over all as the state stares down a nursing shortage. (McCarthy, 3/28)
Walgreens Plans No Further Wage Hikes For Pharmacists As Shortage Eases
Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc said on Tuesday it does not plan to increase wages further, as a shortage of pharmacists eases after the company doubled down on hiring and pay raises last year. A labor shortage during the pandemic prompted Walgreens and other U.S. drugstore operators, including CVS Health Corp and Walmart Inc, to raise minimum wages to $15 per hour to attract pharmacists. (Mandowara and Leo, 3/28)
Union Votes ‘No Confidence’ In Women & Infants Hospital Management
An overwhelming number of unionized workers have voted “no confidence” in Women & Infants Hospital’s management, representing about 95 percent of those employees who voted, union leaders said Tuesday. (Gagosz, 3/28)
Archie Drake Named New CEO At Children's Hospital Of Michigan
Children’s Hospital of Michigan has a new chief executive officer, and it’s a familiar face from the last few months. Archie Drake was named CEO, his appointment effective Monday. He has been interim CEO since December, according to a release. Drake came to Children’s Hospital of Michigan from Tenet’s Valley Baptist Medical Center in Harlingen, Texas, where he served as chief operating officer. (Hall, 3/28)