Florida Cities Wrestle With State’s Strict Anti-Homelessness Law
As of Tuesday, it's illegal in Florida to sleep on sidewalks, in parks, on beaches, or in other public spaces. Other news from around the nation is on medical marijuana in Arkansas, accusations of bias against Walmart, and the aftermath of Hurricane Helene.
AP:
Florida Enacts Tough Law To Get Homeless Off The Streets, Leaving Cities And Counties Scrambling
As the sun rose Tuesday, Robert Robinson pulled himself from the sidewalk outside Fort Lauderdale’s bus depot. It’s where he’d slept — and become a violator of Florida’s newest law. Under a statute that took effect Tuesday, it is now illegal in Florida to sleep on sidewalks, in parks, on beaches or in other public spaces — one of the strictest anti-homelessness measures in the nation. “Where are they going to put all these people?” Robinson asked, pointing to several other homeless persons nearby. Fort Lauderdale and Florida’s other cities and counties only have three months to figure it out. (Spencer and Payne, 10/1)
AP:
Arkansas Medical Marijuana Supporters Sue State Over Decision Measure Won't Qualify For Ballot
Organizers of an effort to expand medical marijuana in Arkansas sued the state on Tuesday for its decision that the proposal won’t qualify for the November ballot. (DeMillo, 10/1)
AP:
Sam Schmidt Opens Paralysis Center In Indianapolis To Rehabilitate Trauma Victims
Paralyzed in a racing accident nearly 25 years ago, Sam Schmidt has spent much of the last quarter century trying to prove to others that there is a way to have a meaningful life with a traumatic spinal cord injury. (Fryer, 10/1)
Reuters:
Walmart's Firing Of Pregnant Worker Suggests Widespread Bias, Complaint Says
Walmart was accused on Tuesday of firing an employee at an Ohio store because she was pregnant, which a nonprofit group said is likely part of a broader pattern of discrimination by the largest private U.S. employer. The National Women's Law Center filed complaints with the U.S. Equal Employment Opportunity Commission and its state-level counterpart in Ohio on behalf of Corrissa Hernandez, who said she was fired earlier this year after requesting a part-time schedule and permission to sit while working as a cashier. (Wiessner, 10/1)
Reuters:
Striking Boeing Union Asks CEO To 'Truly Engage' After Workers' Health Coverage Cut
Boeing's largest union urged new CEO Kelly Ortberg on Tuesday to get more involved in contract negotiations to end a strike by around 33,000 U.S. West Coast workers, after the U.S. planemaker cut off their healthcare benefits. (Lampert and Shepardson, 10/2)
On Hurricane Helene —
AP:
Helene Death Toll Now At Least 166 As Biden Plans To Visit Ravaged Carolinas
President Joe Biden will survey the devastation in North and South Carolina on Wednesday as rescuers continue their search for anyone still unaccounted for after Hurricane Helene caused catastrophic damage across the Southeast and killed at least 166 people. (Verduzco, Amy and Kruesi, 10/2)
Tampa Bay Times:
HCA Hospital In St. Petersburg Damaged By Helene To Reopen
HCA Florida Pasadena Hospital will reopen Wednesday after it was closed for several days because of damage from storm surge. The 307-bed hospital, which was evacuated ahead of Hurricane Helene, remained closed after the storm passed because floodwater entered the facility through five different access points. That was despite the installation of a new “Tiger Dam” flood barrier. (O'Donnell, 10/1)