Florida Laws Support Mental Health Care, Substance Abuse Programs

Republican Gov. Ron DeSantis signed a measure designed to redirect people experiencing mental health struggles to treatment instead of incarceration and another establishing a research center at the University of South Florida in Tampa.

WFSU: DeSantis Signs Mental Health Bills, Including One To Create Programs For Florida Prisoners

A new law in Florida aims to divert people experiencing mental health problems from the criminal justice system to get treatment instead. The legislation (SB 168), called the Tristin Murphy act, was signed by Gov. Ron DeSantis at a media event in Tampa on Wednesday. The bill’s namesake died by suicide in 2021 at a state prison work program while experiencing a mental health episode. (Wood, 6/26)

AP: Idaho Doctor And Patients Fight New Law Cutting HIV Medication Access For Immigrants

An Idaho doctor and four residents are challenging a new state law that halts some of the few public benefits available to people living in the U.S. unlawfully, including a program that provides access to life-saving HIV and AIDS medication for low income patients. The ACLU of Idaho filed the federal lawsuit Thursday night on behalf of Dr. Abby Davids and four people with HIV who are not named because they are immigrants without lawful permanent residency. (Boone, 6/27)

AP: Ohio’s $60B Budget Bill: What It Means For Taxes, The Browns, And LGBTQ+ Rights

Echoing the approach of Trump’s DOGE as one of that program’s architects runs for governor with Trump’s support, lawmakers boasted of the legislation’s 3% to 4% cuts to administrative agency budgets. Beyond that, it defunds, defangs, reassigns or abolishes bodies that punish election law violations, craft public school policy, monitor rare diseases, field complaints about Ohio’s state prisons and oversee state spending on Medicaid — the largest and most foundational portion of the state budget. (Carr Smyth, 6/26)

AP: Oklahoma Seeks To Exclude Soda, Candy From Food Stamp Purchases

Oklahoma Gov. Kevin Stitt said Thursday the state is seeking federal permission to exclude soft drinks and candy from the list of items that can be purchased under the benefit for low-income Americans long known as food stamps. Stitt made the announcement during an event at the Capitol with U.S. Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as part of the “Make America Healthy Again” initiative. (Murphy, 6/26)

Chicago Tribune: As Texas Wrestles With Intoxicating Hemp, Illinois Is MIA

In Texas, Gov. Greg Abbott has vetoed legislation that would have banned intoxicating hemp products in the nation’s second-largest state. We note the hemp news more than 1,000 miles away from here because Illinois (and Chicago) began this year with Gov. JB Pritzker pushing hard for an effective ban on intoxicating hemp products, only to be stymied by Illinois House Speaker Emanuel “Chris” Welch, who refused to call the bill in his chamber due to objections from some in his Democratic caucus as well as Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson. (6/26)

From Maryland, Iowa, Massachusetts, and Pennsylvania —

CBS News: Maryland LGBTQ+ Advocates Vow To Bolster Resources With 988 Lifeline Set To End

Maryland LGBTQ+ organizations are stepping up for youth as a national resource is set to end in less than a month. The Trump administration announced that the 988 Suicide and Crisis Lifeline will end its lifeline dedicated to LGBTQ+ youth by July 17. The lifeline has also been known as the Press 3 Option. Advocates are making sure the youth who rely on this service continue getting the help they need. (Valera, 6/26)

CBS News: Maryland Launches Effort To Reduce Gun Violence, Track Firearm Data

The Maryland Department of Health shared a detailed plan Thursday to reduce gun violence in the state and track firearm data. The effort comes as Maryland ranked 17th lowest among U.S. states for a five-year firearm fatality rate between 2019 and 2023, according to data from the department. (Lockman, 6/26)

Iowa Public Radio: Many Worry Iowa's High Cancer Rates Are Tied To Agriculture. But Proving That Is Hard

Reg Morton’s home in rural Franklin County in north central Iowa is filled with treasured memories. “We made our own park in the grove. We cut little trees, drilled three holes and made a double swing,” he said. Morton and his wife Jane raised their three daughters in an old house on 5 acres of land surrounded by cornfields. For him, it’s paradise. (Krebs, 6/26)

CBS News: Unvaccinated Students Not Allowed To Attend Newton Public Schools Starting This Fall

Students who are not up to date on their vaccinations will not be allowed back inside of Newton classrooms this fall, according to Anna Nolin, the superintendent of public schools. In a memo sent to the Newton School Committee last week, Nolin says the district's decision to reinforce state vaccination requirements comes after a recent chickenpox outbreak in the district. (Chaney, 6/26)

AP: Philadelphia Schools Accused Of Failing To Properly Inspect Asbestos

Federal prosecutors on Thursday charged Philadelphia’s public schools with failing to properly inspect eight schools for damaged asbestos. The district agreed to have the criminal case deferred while a court keeps tabs on its response. Prosecutors said it was the first time a school district in the U.S. has faced such environmental criminal allegations. The district is charged with eight counts of violating the federal Toxic Substances Control Act for allegedly failing to perform inspections in a timely manner during a recent five-year period. (6/27)

Regarding measles and West Nile —

AP: A New Mexico County Detention Facility Has A Measles Outbreak

Five people who are incarcerated at a New Mexico county detention facility have measles, the state health department said Thursday. The Luna County Detention Center, located in the southwest New Mexico city of Deming, houses about 400 incarcerated people and has 100 staff members. State health officials say they are determining the vaccination status of people being held at the facility and are providing testing kits and equipment. As of Friday, the U.S. has 1,227 measles cases nationwide as of Tuesday, including active outbreaks in 12 states. (Shastri, 6/26)

CIDRAP: Measles Cases Confirmed In Washington, Virginia

More measles cases have been reported in Washington state. Officials in Seattle-King County yesterday reported two measles infections in the same household, a child and an adult who were likely exposed while hosting an international traveler. (Soucheray, 6/26)

CBS News: Mosquitos In Northern Colorado County Test Positive For West Nile Virus

This week, a sample of the mosquito population in Larimer County in Northern Colorado tested positive for West Nile virus. County health officials say this marks the beginning of heightened risk for residents, as warmer weather and rain lead to more mosquito activity. About 1 in 5 people infected may develop flu-like symptoms, including fever, headaches, body aches, fatigue, vomiting, diarrhea, and rash. About 1 in 150 people who are infected develop more severe illness, which includes symptoms of high fever, headache, tremors, muscle weakness, vision loss and paralysis. (Mason, 6/26)

This is part of the Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription