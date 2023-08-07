Following Pandemic Screening Delays, Late-Stage Cancers Rise: Study

Confirming what many may have suspected, a new study in Lancet Oncology emphasizes how care disruptions during the pandemic have led to more diagnoses, now, of late-stage cancers of nearly all types. Meanwhile, the Hill reports on which of alcohol or cannabis is worse for you.

Stat: Late Stage Cancers On The Rise After Pandemic Delayed Screenings

Early-stage cancer diagnoses decreased by nearly 20% in the first year of the Covid-19 pandemic. A new study published in Lancet Oncology emphasizes how, because of disruptions in care, patients were more likely to get diagnosed with deadly metastatic disease — across nearly all cancer types. This study is the most comprehensive analysis of cancer diagnoses during the pandemic, using a nationwide registry that captures over 70% of all cancers in the United States. The starkest decline was observed after the initial shutdowns, with the regular 70,000 monthly cancer diagnoses (captured by the study’s inclusion criteria) being cut in half in April 2020. (Bajaj, 8/4)

The Hill: Alcohol Vs. Cannabis Vs. Tobacco: Doctors Answer Which Is Worst For You

In nearly half of the United States, all three are legal for those over 21: alcohol, tobacco and marijuana. However, the three substances come with different rules, taxes and - of course - health effects. We posed the question to three doctors around the country: How do alcohol, weed and cigarettes rank when it comes to your health? All three doctors agreed on which is best. (Martichoux, 8/5)

The Washington Post: Attention, Vegetarians: Your Rocky Road Might Be Paved With Beef

A Hindu cleric this week sought an apology from ice cream maker Baskin-Robbins, saying that the company did not make clear that the ingredient used in the marshmallow component of its Rocky Road flavor could be derived from beef. “It was shocking for Hindus to learn that popular ‘Rocky Road,’ which they had been eating for years, contained beef; while beef was not explicitly mentioned under the ingredients listed on the packages/boxes,” said Rajan Zed, president of the Universal Society of Hinduism, in a news release. (Heil, 8/4)

NBC News: Don't Rub Castor Oil In Your Eyes, Doctors Say, No Matter What They Do On Social Media

Castor oil has long been considered a jack-of-all-trades home remedy, used as a laxative, a moisturizer and as a chest rub to ease lung congestion. Now some people on TikTok claim they're using castor oil as a way to treat vision problems. Doctors warn that's a way to ruin your eyes. (Camero, 8/5)

KFF Health News: Journalists Zero In On Opioid Settlement Cash, Congress, And The Medicaid Unwinding

KFF Health News senior correspondent Aneri Pattani discussed the spending of opioid settlement money with NPR’s “Morning Edition” on Aug. 2. The PBS NewsHour also featured Pattani on July 31 and Aug. 1 as it reported on how the debate around the spending is playing out in North Carolina and Ohio. (8/5)

In mental health news —

WMFE: Number Of Kids Seeking Mental Health Help Is Surging, According To AdventHealth

Ahead of the school year, AdventHealth is seeing an uptick in children and teens seeking help for anxiety, depression, suicidal thoughts and self-harm behavior. Most of the kids seeking help are 10 and older. Dr. Tina Gurnani, a board-certified pediatric and adolescent psychiatrist at AdventHealth for Children, said the stress of a new school year can make some of these conditions worse, so it’s crucial to do a mental health check-in with your kid for at least five minutes a day. Start with something as easy as: 'Tell me one good thing and one bad thing about your day today.' (Prieur, 8/4)

Axios: Half Of World's Population Faces Mental Disorders By 75

About half of the world's population "can expect to develop" at least one type of mental disorder by the time they are 75 years old, according to a new study published in the scientific journal The Lancet Psychiatry. The number of Americans experiencing mental health challenges has risen in recent years, particularly during the pandemic. The study finds evidence that certain disorders — such as depression and addiction — are also on the rise at the global level. (Ravipati, 8/5)

