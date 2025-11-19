Former FDA Chief Gottlieb Joins Board Of Embattled UnitedHealth Group
It's seen as the latest effort by CEO Stephen Hemsley — who was appointed in May — to turn around the insurance giant, which has struggled since the December 2024 slaying of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson.
Seeking Alpha:
UnitedHealth Adds Ex-FDA Chief Scott Gottlieb To Board
UnitedHealth Group announced on Tuesday that Scott Gottlieb, a former commissioner of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, is joining its board of directors effective immediately, marking CEO Stephen Hemsley’s latest effort to turn around the managed care giant. (Lokuwithana, 11/18)
Modern Healthcare:
Humana, Epic Expand Collaboration For Medicare Advantage Members
Epic Systems is expanding a collaboration with Humana as it looks to deepen its relationship with large insurers. The electronic health record company and the insurer said Tuesday they have made a feature that makes automatic verification for Humana’s Medicare Advantage members more widely available. When Humana’s Medicare Advantage members check in to see a doctor, their coverage details and digital insurance cards are automatically uploaded into the electronic health record system. (Perna, 11/18)
Chicago Tribune:
Chicago-Based Oak Street Health To Lay Off 219 Workers
Chicago-based Oak Street Health is laying off 219 people early next year as its owner, CVS Health, restructures parts of the business and closes health centers across the country. (Schencker, 11/18)
Minnesota Public Radio:
UCare Closing, Moving Health Insurance Plans To Medica
One of Minnesota’s largest health insurers is shutting down at the start of next year. Minnesota-based UCare announced the move in a statement issued Monday. According to officials with the nonprofit, its health insurance plans for more than 300,000 members across Minnesota and western Wisconsin will be transferred to Medica, another large nonprofit health insurer based in Minnesota. (Timar-Wilcox, 11/18)
St. Louis Post-Dispatch:
St. Louis Children's Hospital Eyes Wentzville For New Center
BJC Health, the region's largest medical group, has announced plans for a new outpatient pediatric specialty care center in Wentzville. The move makes BJC Health the latest health care provider to announce a major investment in Wentzville, a growing city of about 49,000 people on the western edge of the region. (Suntrup, 11/18)
Becker's Hospital Review:
4 Notes On Where Hospital Supply Costs Stand Heading Into 2026
As 2026 approaches, healthcare tariffs are pushing costs higher, with providers and premiums feeling the squeeze, and little sign of relief in sight. Here are four notes on where hospital supply costs stand: 1. A Vizient report from July found medical supply chain costs are expected to increase 2.41% in 2026, up from the predicted 2.3% in January. IT services, capital equipment and surgical supply costs were pointed to as change drivers. (Ashley, 11/18)
MedPage Today:
The Residency Match -- Reimagined
The residency match has long been a source of stress for newly minted doctors and medical schools alike, but the American Academy of Family Physicians (AAFP) is launching a new initiative that its leaders hope will change all that. "What we really aim to do is increase the primary care workforce to improve the health of the U.S.," Karen Mitchell, MD, vice president of national residency and academic partnerships at AAFP, said in a phone interview at which a public relations person was present. (Frieden, 11/18)
Also —
AP:
Michael Jordan Donates $10M To Honor His Mother At NC Medical Center
Michael Jordan is giving $10 million to a North Carolina regional medical center in honor of his mother. The six-time NBA champ and now businessman announced the gift to Novant Health New Hanover Regional Medical Center in Wilmington on Tuesday. With the donation, the medical center will name its neuroscience institute after Deloris Jordan. (11/18)