Fourth Person Dies From Legionnaires’ Disease In New York Outbreak

The bacteria has been found in 12 cooling towers on 10 buildings, including a city-run hospital and a sexual health clinic. Also, New York is seeing a rise in congenital syphilis cases, with three infant deaths this year alone. Other news comes out of Mississippi, Texas, Colorado, Idaho, Massachusetts, Connecticut, Pennsylvania, and Maryland.

AP: Legionnaires’ Disease In New York City: 4th Person Dies After Dozens Sickened In Harlem

A fourth person has died in connection with a Legionnaires’ disease outbreak in New York City, health officials disclosed Thursday as they revealed that some cooling towers that tested positive for the bacteria are in city-run buildings. The outbreak in Central Harlem has sickened dozens since it began in late July. Seventeen people were hospitalized as of Thursday, according to the health department. The bacteria that causes Legionnaires’ disease had been discovered in 12 cooling towers on 10 buildings, including a city-run hospital and sexual health clinic, health officials said. (8/15)

ABC News: What To Know About Congenital Syphilis After 3 Infants Die In New York

The New York State Department of Health (NYDOH) is warning about the risks of congenital syphilis after three infant deaths related to the disease have been reported in the state so far this year. The deaths occurred outside of New York City and are part of "a concerning rise" in congenital syphilis cases in the state and across the nation, according to the NYDOH. (Kekatos and Cobern, 8/15)

More health news from across the U.S. —

The Washington Post: Supreme Court Clears Way For Miss. Law Requiring Parental Consent To Use Social Media

The Supreme Court cleared the way for a Mississippi law that requires age verification to use social media and parental consent before minors can create accounts, a setback for the technology group that challenged the measure. A trade group representing some of the internet’s most powerful social media companies said the law presents “grave First Amendment harms” because it imposes burdens on teens and adults to access protected speech and to use a powerful tool for making their voices heard. (Jouvenal, 8/14)

The Texas Tribune: Kratom Poisoning Calls Climb In Texas

As Texas lawmakers debate a ban on the synthetic THC industry, another unregulated, but deadlier synthetic drug known as kratom is lying in wait to take over the ever-growing statewide demand for recreational drugs. (Simpson and Keemahill, 8/15)

CIDRAP: Colorado, Idaho Report New Measles Cases In Unvaccinated Kids

Colorado has reported a measles case in an unvaccinated child from Adams County who had recently traveled to Chihuahua state, which is Mexico's measles hot spot. The child is under 5 years old and is hospitalized. In July, the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) said there were 2,597 cases and 9 measles deaths in Mexico, with most of the cases recorded in Chihuahua state. This case raises Colorado's 2025 total to 17, with 5 patients requiring hospitalization. (Soucheray, 8/14)

NBC News: Massachusetts Health Officials Warn About Potentially Deadly Bacteria In Coastal Waters

Health officials in Massachusetts are warning the public about a potentially deadly bacteria in coastal waters after a person was infected. The state’s Department of Public Health issued a warning Wednesday about Vibrio bacteria following what it called "an extremely rare case" of Vibrio vulnificus infection. Officials said the person was most likely exposed to it while at a beach on Buzzards Bay. (Burke, 8/14)

NBC News: Connecticut Scientists Warn Of Invasive Longhorned Tick Carrying Debilitating Ehrlichiosis Infection

An invasive tick species is creeping its way into more parts of the country as warming temperatures help it spread a little-known infection that can leave people with debilitating symptoms and, in rare cases, dead. In May, scientists at the Connecticut Agricultural Experiment Station in New Haven discovered for the first time that the longhorned tick had become a carrier for the bacterium that causes the Ehrlichiosis infection. With cases already on the rise, that was a big cause of concern. (Bork, 8/14)

On air pollution and 'forever chemicals' —

AP: Pennsylvania County Boosts Air Quality Checks After US Steel Plant Explosion

The Pennsylvania county where an explosion at a U.S. Steel plant south of Pittsburgh killed two people and injured more than 10 others announced Thursday that it is stepping up air quality monitoring in the area of the sprawling facility that has a troubled environmental record. The Allegheny County Health Department announced that mobile air units provided by the state and Carnegie Mellon University will be stationed in the Mon Valley where the plant is Thursday and Friday. The county said these measures are part of its ongoing investigation into Monday’s explosion at Clairton Coke Works. (Casey, 8/15)

The Baltimore Sun: Salisbury Class-Action PFAS Contamination Suit Against Perdue Farms To Proceed

After a federal judge blocked Perdue Farms’ attempt to dismiss a class-action lawsuit over PFAS pollution from its Salisbury facility, the company and the plaintiffs are beginning to chart a way forward. (Schumer, 8/14)

The Washington Post: Her Dogs Kept Dying. Then ‘Forever Chemicals’ Turned Up In Her Water.

Residents of Elkton, Maryland, worry about the “forever chemicals” in their water but say W.L. Gore & Associates has always been a good neighbor. (Ajasa, 8/14)

