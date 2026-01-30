Genetics Play Greater Role In Lifespan Than Previously Thought, Study Shows
A study published Thursday suggests the genetic contribution to a person's longevity could be as high as 55%, which is in stark contrast to the previously estimated 6% to 33%. Plus: GLP-1s are linked to pancreatitis; a lower risk of amputation for people with diabetes on GLP-1s; B6 toxicity; and more.
NBC News:
Longevity: A Person's Genes Play A Much Larger Role In Lifespan Than Thought
A person’s genes play a far greater role in likely lifespan than previously thought, according to a major new study published Thursday in the journal Science. Using data from human twin studies, an international team of researchers arrived at the conclusion that the genetic contribution to how long we’re likely to live is as high as 55%. (Cox, 1/29)
In other health and wellness news —
Bloomberg:
UK Warns Of Severe Pancreatitis, Deaths Linked To Wegovy, Mounjaro
The UK warned some patients have died of severe inflammation of the pancreas linked to obesity and diabetes drugs such as Eli Lilly & Co.’s Mounjaro and Novo Nordisk A/S’s Wegovy. Though the worst cases of pancreatitis were rare, the UK Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency said Thursday doctors and patients should know some incidents had been particularly severe, as it strengthened its warning over taking the drugs. (Kresge, 1/29)
MedPage Today:
Amputation Risk In Diabetes Drops With GLP-1 Drugs, Study Suggests
GLP-1 receptor agonist use was tied to a lower risk of recurrent major adverse limb events (MALEs) in people with diabetes compared with another drug class, a retrospective Taiwanese study showed. (Monaco, 1/29)
NBC News:
Experts Worry B6 Toxicity From Electrolyte Drinks Or Supplements Is Rising. Here's What To Know
There’s growing awareness of rare, but potentially serious side effects from high doses of vitamin B6, a nutrient that’s become popular in a range of dietary supplements, electrolyte drinks and fortified foods. Vitamin B6, or pyridoxine, is a nutrient critical to many bodily functions, including nerve health, protein metabolism and blood sugar regulation. Because vitamin B6 is also vital to brain development, it’s important during pregnancy and infancy. It’s often promoted to help boost energy, as well as relieve stress. (Leake, 1/29)
The Hill:
California-Based Navitas Organics Recalls Chia Seeds Sold At Amazon, Whole Foods
A “superfood” sold nationwide is under recall over the risk of salmonella contamination. California-based Navitas Organics is recalling certain eight-ounce packages of organic chia seeds after its supplier notified the company of a recall. The seeds, which are advertised on the product pouches as a “plant-based superfood,” were sold online by retailers including Amazon, and at Whole Foods and other retailers across the country. (Tanner, 1/29)