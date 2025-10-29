Germany To Put $1B Toward Holocaust Survivors’ Home Care In 2026
Data show that survivors are dealing with more complicated health needs and increased disability as the average age of survivors rises. Other news from around the globe is on Chinese scientists, "fertility tourism," heat deaths, and more.
AP:
Germany To Extend Caregiving Support For Holocaust Survivors
The organization that handles claims on behalf of Jews who suffered under the Nazis said Wednesday that Germany has agreed to extend another $1.076 billion (923.9 million euros) for Holocaust survivors ' home care around the globe for the coming year. The compensation was negotiated with Germany’s finance ministry and is the largest budget for frail and vulnerable Holocaust survivor home care in the organization’s history. (Grieshaber, 10/29)
Bloomberg:
China Closing In On US As Leader In Global Science, Study Shows
China is on track to lead the world in science — at least by one revealing measure. An analysis of almost 6 million research papers shows that Chinese scientists are taking the helm in almost half of all collaborations with US counterparts, a shift that underscores Beijing’s growing influence in setting the global research agenda. (Gale, 10/28)
CBS News:
'Fertility Tourism' Booming As U.S. Couples Seek Affordable Treatments Abroad
After two years of trying to get pregnant, Maggie Quinn and Ricardo Escobar faced a financial obstacle they hadn't expected: the cost of in vitro fertilization in the United States. "It was astronomical, and you don't know how many rounds you're going to need," Quinn said. With limited insurance coverage, the Florida couple started researching what's known as "fertility tourism," where patients travel abroad for more affordable fertility care. (Novak, 10/28)
On climate change —
Bloomberg:
Heat Deaths Around The World Top Half A Million A Year, Scientists Find
Soaring temperatures are killing nearly 550,000 people around the world each year, part of a heat death toll that’s climbed more than 20% on a population-adjusted basis since the 1990s, according to the latest edition of the Lancet’s annual report on climate and health. “That’s approximately one heat-related death every minute throughout the year,” says Ollie Jay, a heat and health expert at the University of Sydney and a co-author of the new report. “So this is a really startling number.” (Court, 10/29)
AP:
Global Warming Spurs Anxiety About Having Kids
Younger generations of Americans are increasingly citing climate change as making them reticent to have children, according to several studies. They are worried about bringing children into a world with increasing and more intense extreme weather events, a result of climate change, which is caused by the release of greenhouse gases like carbon dioxide when oil, gas coal are burned. And they are concerned about the impact their offspring will have on the planet. In a 2024 Lancet study of people 16 to 25 years old, the majority of respondents were “very” or “extremely” worried about climate change. The study also found that 52% said they were hesitant to have children because of climate change. (Wells, 10/28)