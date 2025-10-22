Gilead To Keep States’ HIV Drug Prices Steady After Earlier Saying They’d Rise

The agreement provides relief to federally funded programs that provide free or low-cost drugs to around 110,000 low-income people nationwide. Other news is on the side effects of antidepressants; the cause of auditory hallucinations in schizophrenia; ivermectin as a cancer treatment; and more.

Stat: Gilead Agrees Not To Raise Prices On HIV Medicines For State AIDS Drug Programs

After months of tense negotiations, Gilead Sciences has agreed not to boost prices next year for HIV medicines that are sold to state AIDS Drug Assistance Programs, an outcome that lessens the financial strains for agencies that are relied on by many low-income people. (Silverman, 10/21)

In news about antidepressants, schizophrenia, and neurology —

The New York Times: Antidepressant Side Effects Vary Widely By Drug, Study Finds

A new large-scale analysis found that the short-term cardiovascular and metabolic side effects of antidepressants vary widely by drug, but the ones most commonly prescribed in the United States are linked to relatively mild issues. Tens of millions of U.S. adults take antidepressants for mental health conditions such as depression and anxiety. Like any medication, antidepressants have well-established side effects for some people. Researchers at institutions including King’s College London and the University of Oxford wanted to better understand just how much those side effects differed from drug to drug. (Shakin, 10/21)

Medical Xpress: Brainwave Study Sheds Light On Cause Of 'Hearing Voices'

A new study led by psychologists from UNSW Sydney has provided the strongest evidence yet that auditory verbal hallucinations—or hearing voices—in schizophrenia may stem from a disruption in the brain's ability to recognize its own inner voice. In a paper published today in the journal Schizophrenia Bulletin, the researchers say the finding could also be an important step toward finding biological indicators that point to the presence of schizophrenia. This is significant, as there are currently no blood tests, brain scans, or lab-based biomarkers ... that are uniquely characteristic of schizophrenia. (10/21)

The Hill: WHO Finds 1 In 3 People Have Neurological Conditions Worldwide

More than one in three people are living with a neurological condition, the World Health Organization (WHO) found, and countries are not prepared to deal with it. The WHO’s Global status report on neurology found 40 percent of the global population is affected by neurological issues. That amounts to more than three billion people and results in 11 million deaths globally each year. (Whiteside, 10/21)

On cancer treatment —

Stat: ESMO 2025: CtDNA Blood Test Could Change How Cancer Is Treated

For years, scientists have held out hope that tests that look for the molecular fingerprints of a cancer’s presence could help clinicians determine which patients need further treatment after surgery, and which can be considered truly cured after an operation. Perhaps, the thinking goes, those in the latter category could be spared from unnecessary, expensive therapies that can carry serious side effects. (Joseph, 10/21)

The Washington Post: Ivermectin To Be Tested On Cancer After Joe Rogan, Mel Gibson Podcast

When Casey DeSantis, the first lady of Florida, recently disclosed how the state would distribute $60 million for cancer research, she cited Hollywood actor Mel Gibson. The movie star had popped up on Joe Rogan’s podcast early in 2025, promoting the supposed cancer-curing powers of ivermectin, the antiparasitic drug that gained a following during the pandemic as a possible covid treatment despite research showing it is ineffective against the virus. DeSantis said a portion of Florida’s research money would now go to study the drug as a potential cancer treatment. (Weber, 10/21)

