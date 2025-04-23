Glimmer Of Hope For Medicaid: MAGA Supporters Oppose Cuts, Poll Shows
A top Trump campaign polling firm found strong support for Medicaid in battleground congressional districts, with 78% of Trump supporters wanting the program to continue.
Axios:
MAGA World Signals Medicaid Protectiveness
There are growing signs that Trump-aligned forces are ready to go to war with House Republicans if they attempt to pass large Medicaid spending cuts. New polling from a top Trump campaign pollster shared exclusively with Axios has found the Medicaid program is popular among all voters, including those who cast their ballot for Trump — yet another sign of the political peril of cutting it. (Owens, 4/23)
The Hill:
Cutting Federal Medicaid Expansion Funding Could Lead To 30k Additional Deaths: Analysis
An attempt by Republican lawmakers to roll back the federal government’s share of Medicaid expansion could result in tens of thousands of additional deaths, according to an analysis by a liberal think tank. The analysis by the Centers for American Progress (CAP), shared first with The Hill, found that about 34,200 more people would die annually if the federal government reduced its current 90 percent match for the expansion costs and states responded by dropping their Medicaid expansions. (Weixel, 4/23)
More Medicaid news —
Stat:
Pharma Company Says Medicaid Forced A Huge Price Hike For Its Rare Disease Drug
Four months ago, a small pharmaceuticals company bought a medicine used to combat a rare growth disorder in children and quickly raised the list price by 150%. Such a dramatic boost — from $5,882 to $14,705 per vial — is the sort of move that often draws attention at a time when many Americans complain about rising drug costs. But the company, Eton Pharmaceuticals, argues there is no other way to keep its treatment on the market and make a profit. But its decision involves a calculated twist: a willingness to take a hefty loss on each Medicaid patient. (Silverman, 4/22)
KFF Health News:
Medi-Cal Under Threat: Who’s Covered And What Could Be Cut?
Medi-Cal, California’s complex, $174.6 billion Medicaid program, provides health insurance for nearly 15 million residents with low incomes and disabilities. The state enrolls twice as many people as New York and more than three times as many as Texas — the two states with the largest number of Medicaid participants after California. Enrollment is high because California goes beyond federal eligibility requirements, opening Medi-Cal to more low-income residents. (Thompson, 4/23)
KFF Health News:
Hospitals’ Lobbying Frustrates Montana Lawmakers Who Sought To Boost Oversight
As Republican legislative leaders in Montana girded for this year’s battle over whether to extend Medicaid expansion in the state, they took aim at one of the program’s biggest backers: hospitals. If Montana’s hospitals wanted to extend the government health insurance program that cost taxpayers about $1 billion in 2024, and benefit from that revenue, they should give something back, such as additional community health care services and benefits, GOP leaders argued as the session began in January. (Dennison, 4/23)
Politico:
Florida Medicaid Regulator Offers Explanation Of Scrutinized $10M Hope Florida Donation
Florida’s top Medicaid regulator on Tuesday sought to explain that a $10 million donation made to a nonprofit associated with first lady Casey DeSantis’ community-based assistance program was not made with Medicaid dollars recouped in a much larger cash settlement. Amid heightened scrutiny Hope Florida has received over whether it improperly received money intended for the state, the Florida Agency for Health Care Administration’s general counsel sought to clarify the original intent of the money in a Tuesday letter to legislative leaders. (Sarkissian, 4/22)