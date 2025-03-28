GOP Reportedly Working On Tax Plan That Scales Back Medicaid Cuts
Some Senate Republicans are worried about the political backlash, Bloomberg reports. Meanwhile, a new analysis has found that the proposed cuts would lead to 1 million job losses.
Bloomberg:
Senators Seek To Modify Tax Plan To Require Fewer Medicaid Cuts
Senate Republicans are working to change a House GOP tax plan to require fewer cuts in Medicaid health benefits for the poor and disabled, seeking to mollify members of the party worried about a public backlash. The move, which is not finalized, also pares back requirements for other spending cuts but risks alienating deficit hawks in both the Senate and the House. Fiscal conservatives in the party want steep spending cuts to help offset the multi-trillion-dollar tax-cut package. (Wasson and House, 3/27)
The Hill:
Advocacy Groups Ask John Thune To Oppose House Budget Plan
Hundreds of advocacy organizations have called on Senate Majority Leader John Thune (R-S.D.) to reject a budget blueprint from House Republicans. A letter sent to Thune, led by the liberal health care advocacy group Families USA, features more than 300 organizations, such as Planned Parenthood Federation of America, the NAACP and the American Civil Liberties Union. (Suter, 3/27)
Fierce Healthcare:
Medicaid, SNAP Cuts To Lead To 1M Job Losses: Commonwealth Fund
As the Trump administration and legislators weigh cuts to federal spending, Medicaid, the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) and other entitlements are set to be prime targets. But a new report from the Commonwealth Fund and the George Washington University Milken Institute School of Public Health warns that doing so could cause significant financial turmoil among the states. The paper estimates that budget cuts for Medicaid and SNAP could lead to the loss of 1 million jobs and a $113 billion decline in states' gross domestic product. (Minemyer, 3/27)
Becker's Hospital Review:
75% Of This Hospital's Patients Are On Medicaid. Here's How It's Bracing For Potential Cuts
As CEO of MLK Community Healthcare — a safety-net health system based in South Los Angeles — Elaine Batchlor, MD, has a lot on her plate. But in recent weeks, her strategy has been dominated by proposed cuts to Medicaid funding — and what they could mean for the community and for the survival of the system’s 131-bed Martin Luther King, Jr. Community Hospital. Dr. Batchlor, who is also a University of California regent, expressed her concerns about the proposed $880 billion in Medicaid cuts over 10 years in a March 16 op-ed for The Hill. She also spoke with Becker’s on March 26 about the proposed cuts and how she is preparing her leadership team and board for the possibility of reductions. (Gooch, 3/27)
In Medicare developments —
The Hill:
Bipartisan Bill Seeks To Get Rid Of Prior Authorization
Rep. Mark Green (R-Tenn.) reintroduced a bill Thursday seeking to reform prior authorization requirements in Medicare, Medicare Advantage, and Part D prescription drug plans requiring only specialty board certified physicians to make important decisions about treatment. The prior authorization measure is used by insurers to approve the cost of treatment plans, medication and or procedures before a prescription or operation can be obtained or performed. (Fields, 3/27)