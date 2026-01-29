Government Shutdown Is Days Away Amid Impasse Over DHS Funding
In the wake of the slaying of VA nurse Alex Pretti, Democrats want to see either Homeland Security funding separated from the larger appropriations bill or congressional measures to rein in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Republicans do not want to split the funding bill. If the measure does not pass, nonessential work at Health and Human Services would stop come Saturday.
The Washington Post:
Democrats Demand New ICE Restrictions As Government Shutdown Looms
The impasse between Republicans and Democrats over the Homeland Security funding bill means a partial government shutdown is likely at the end of the week. Most of the federal government will close Saturday unless Congress passes legislation to keep it open. Democratic senators have said they will not vote for any funding bill unless Republicans agree to remove DHS funding from a larger appropriations package or include new measures to rein in the agency. (Beggin and Meyer, 1/28)
More on the immigration crisis —
ABC News:
'A Very Distressing Thing To Witness': Experts Explain Psychological Impact Of Seeing Minneapolis Shootings
Over the last several days, many Americans have seen upsetting, and often violent, images and videos of protests in Minneapolis amid a flood of ICE agents entering the city for a federal immigration enforcement operation. Research has shown that images of extreme violence can impact mental health, increasing symptoms of anxiety and depression. (Kekatos, 1/28)
The Washington Post:
VA Leaders Have Barely Acknowledged Alex Pretti’s Death, Workers Say
Veterans Affairs employees have not received any agencywide acknowledgment of the killing of ICU nurse Alex Pretti, frustrating workers already upset by Trump officials’ immediate response to their colleague’s death, according to current and former officials and employees. The 37-year-old Pretti, who worked at the Minneapolis VA, was fatally shot Saturday by federal agents participating in the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown across the city. (Kornfield and Diamond, 1/28)
CNN:
Case Of Measles Confirmed In Arizona ICE Facility
The US Department of Homeland Security says a person in detention at an Arizona Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility has measles, a highly contagious virus that can cause high fevers and a distinctive rash. (Howard, 1/28)
The New York Times:
Haitians Are Vital to U.S. Health Care. Many Are About to Lose Their Right to Work.
Haitians are a vital source of employees for health care providers in many communities. The Trump administration is removing legal status next month for 330,000 of them. (Jordan, 1/29)