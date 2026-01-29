- KFF Health News Original Stories 2
Her Son’s Injury Never Got Its Day in Vaccine Court. Their Lawyer Is Now Advising RFK Jr. on Its Overhaul.
The federal government’s Vaccine Injury Compensation Program was supposed to help patients with their medical bills while protecting vaccine supply. But allies of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. are routinely transferring cases from that program to launch lawsuits against drugmakers. (Maia Rosenfeld, 1/29)
Medicare Advantage Insurers Face New Curbs on Overcharges in Trump Plan That Reins in Payments
Proposed Trump administration changes to federal Medicare Advantage payments would stop health insurers from mining patient data for extra medical diagnoses that generate more bills to taxpayers even without treatment. (Fred Schulte, 1/29)
Political Cartoon: 'You look offbeat?'
KFF Health News provides a fresh take on health policy developments with "Political Cartoon: 'You look offbeat?'" by Dan Reynolds.
Here's today's health policy haiku:
AN ORDINARY HERO
Alex Pretti cared.
Veterans held in his hands.
Duty dimmed by loss.
- Kymberli Brady
If you have a health policy haiku to share, please Contact Us and let us know if we can include your name. Haikus follow the format of 5-7-5 syllables. We give extra brownie points if you link back to an original story.
Opinions expressed in haikus and cartoons are solely the author's and do not reflect the opinions of KFF Health News or KFF.
Americans' Biggest Pocketbook Worry Is The Cost Of Health Care, Poll Reveals
Health care ranks higher on the list of concerns than the cost of groceries and housing, and voters say the cost of health care will affect their election choices in November. Also: Affordable Care Act enrollment drops by more than a million people following the expiration of federal subsidies.
The Washington Post:
The Cost Of Health Care, Not Food Or Rent, Is Now Americans’ Top Worry
Yes, Americans are worried about their bills for groceries, housing and utilities. But their biggest pocketbook anxiety arises from the cost of health care, according to a new poll, and their rising concern is likely to affect this year’s midterm elections. Voters say that the issue will alter their election choices, with about three-quarters indicating that health care costs will affect their choices in November, according to the poll released Thursday by KFF, a nonpartisan health policy organization. (Whoriskey, 1/29)
CNN:
Obamacare Enrollment Drops After Enhanced Premium Subsidies Expire
More than a million fewer people have signed up for Affordable Care Act coverage for 2026, according to federal data released Wednesday. The drop comes after the expiration of the enhanced federal premium subsidies caused monthly payments to skyrocket for many enrollees. (Luhby, 1/28)
The 19th:
Soaring Premiums Force Women, LGBTQ+ People To Make Hard Choices
Their health care premiums have skyrocketed. And now, women and LGBTQ+ people across the country are scrambling. (Luthra, Rodriguez and Rummler, 1/28)
Politico:
Trump Proposal Signals Medicare Austerity
While President Donald Trump went easy on insurers in his broader health plan, he’s drawing the line at trouble-ridden Medicare Advantage. Health insurers cheered last year when the Trump administration agreed to pump $25 billion more into private Medicare plans in 2026, hoping it signaled a turnaround from the Biden administration’s more modest yearly increases. Instead of the big boost the insurers say they badly need, the Trump administration on Monday offered an increase of less than 1 percent, or $700 million, in 2027. (Hooper, 1/28)
Politico:
Health Insurers Dodge Trump's Pricing Crackdown, For Now
In mid-December, President Donald Trump — fresh off a deal that saw nine more major pharmaceutical companies promise to lower drug prices — said he’d pressure health insurers to do the same. “I want to meet with them, and I want to say, ‘I want you to cut your rates way down, way, way down,’” Trump said. “And maybe if they do that, we’ll be able to not cut them out.” More than a month later, no meeting has taken place and the president has not publicly demanded they lower premiums, as he did five times between mid-December and early January. (Haslett and Hooper, 1/28)
KFF Health News:
Medicare Advantage Insurers Face New Curbs On Overcharges In Trump Plan That Reins In Payments
Medicare Advantage health plans are blasting a government proposal this week that would keep their reimbursement rates flat next year while making other payment changes. But some health policy experts say the plan could help reduce billions of dollars in overcharges that have been common in the program for more than a decade. (Schulte, 1/29)
The Hill:
Yeztugo PrEP Drug Gains Wider Insurance Coverage Months After FDA Approval
HIV/AIDS activists heralded the approval of a new twice-yearly pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP) medication last year, but these celebrations were tempered by insurers’ reluctance to cover its exorbitant cost. In the months since, payers are coming around, and more patients have access to this landmark advancement. In June, the Food and Drug Administration approved Yeztugo, an injection of the drug lenacapavir, as a form of HIV PrEP. The drug is manufactured by Gilead Sciences. PrEP medication comprises preventative medications for HIV-negative people at high risk of exposure. (Choi, 1/28)
Autism Council Stacked With Panelists Who Question Vaccine Safety
The makeup of the Interagency Autism Coordinating Committee has raised alarms among advocates over the imbalance of the committee, specifically the lack of scientists. Plus, the U.S. is imploring Gavi, the vaccine alliance, to stop including thimerosal in multidose shots used in other countries.
Stat:
Kennedy Packed Autism Advisory Council With Skeptics, Critics Say
The Department of Health and Human Services on Wednesday announced the appointment of 21 new members to a federal committee that advises health secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on autism. (Broderick, 1/28)
CIDRAP:
US Pressures Gavi To Phase Out Use Of Thimerosal-Containing Vaccines
The Trump administration is asking Gavi, the Vaccine Alliance, to phase out the use of vaccines containing the preservative thimerosal if it wants future US funding. Thimerosal is a mercury-containing preservative that’s been used in small amounts in some multidose vaccine vials since the 1930s to prevent microbial contamination. Although the preservative is no longer used in any routinely used US vaccines, it is used in some multidose vaccines in other countries. (Dall, 1/28)
Stat:
Kennedy Allies Target Statehouses For Next Round Of Vaccine Rollbacks
The Trump administration’s abrupt overhaul of the federal vaccine schedule sent shockwaves through American health care earlier this month. But the biggest impacts are likely to come in the weeks and months ahead, as activists seek to use the momentum to loosen state-level vaccine requirements. (Payne and Cueto, 1/29)
Politico:
A Meeting With RFK Jr. Set Off Recriminations Inside Doctors’ Lobbying Arm
A meeting this month between the head of the American Medical Association and Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has prompted infighting within the nation’s leading lobbying group for doctors. Following the Jan. 7 meeting, a contingent of member doctors wrote to the AMA’s board chair because they view Kennedy as a threat to public health whom the group should shun, according to correspondence obtained by POLITICO. (Levien, 1/28)
Bloomberg:
Senators Bash RFK Jr. On Changes To Vaccine Injury Committee
Four Senate Democrats are pushing US Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to detail his plans for revamping how the federal government compensates people who are harmed by vaccines, as well as how he, his family and associates will benefit from the change. On Tuesday, Senators Elizabeth Warren and Edward Markey of Massachusetts, Richard Blumenthal of Connecticut and Angela Alsobrooks of Maryland sent Kennedy a letter highlighting his ties to a law firm that represents people suing the pharmaceutical company Merck & Co. (Nix and Edney, 1/28)
KFF Health News:
Her Son’s Injury Never Got Its Day In Vaccine Court. Their Lawyer Is Now Advising RFK Jr. On Its Overhaul.
The federal government’s Vaccine Injury Compensation Program was supposed to help patients with their medical bills while protecting vaccine supply. But allies of Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. are routinely transferring cases from that program to launch lawsuits against drugmakers. (Rosenfeld, 1/29)
CIDRAP:
States Across The Country Report First Measles Cases Of Year
As the South Carolina measles outbreak approaches 800 cases, states across the nation are tracking their first measles cases of 2026. In Florida, three cases have been documented this year, including two from the Tampa Bay area. According to local news, health officials say measles cases were confirmed in Hillsborough, Manatee, and St. Johns counties, and all case-patents are between ages 20 and 24 years. The patient in Manatee County likely acquired the virus outside of the country, but the other two people have no history of international travel. (Soucheray, 1/28)
HHS Rule Reversal Leaves Access To Abortion Drugs Up To Pharmacists
Overturning the Biden-era rule means that pharmacists can now refuse to stock or dispense the medication abortion drugs mifepristone, misoprostol, and methotrexate without losing federal funding. Methotrexate is also used to treat ectopic pregnancies and autoimmune disorders.
Mother Jones:
HHS Will Allow Pharmacies To Boycott Lifesaving Drugs Used In Medication Abortion
After Roe v. Wade was overturned, the Biden administration enforced a rule in 2022 mandating that retail pharmacies receiving any federal funding had to carry and dispense mifepristone, misoprostol, and methotrexate—drugs used in medication abortions and, in the case of methotrexate, the treatment of ectopic pregnancies and autoimmune disorders such as rheumatoid arthritis and lupus—in order not to discriminate on the basis of sex and disability. The Trump administration formally withdrew that rule on Tuesday, allowing pharmacists to refuse to stock or dispense misoprostol and methotrexate, despite their other uses. (Metraux, 1/28)
Military.com:
VA Halts Abortion Care For Veterans After DOJ Opinion
The Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) has ended abortion services and most abortion counseling for veterans nationwide, with officials telling Military.com that a Department of Justice (DOJ) opinion leaves the agency no legal authority to provide that care. The rollback follows a DOJ opinion issued last year that VA officials said required an immediate reversal of a 2022 Biden administration policy that expanded abortion access within the VA system. (Radzius, 1/28)
Post-Tribune:
Indiana Senate Passes Abortion Medication Ban Bill
The Indiana Senate passed an abortion medication ban bill Tuesday, largely along party lines, with one Republican joining all Democrats present to vote against the bill. (Kukulka, 1/28)
On transgender health care in California and Indiana —
Politico:
Trump Administration Finds California’s Ban On ‘Forced Outing’ Of Students Violates Federal Law
The Trump administration announced Wednesday that a California policy allowing school districts to withhold information from parents about their child’s gender identity violates federal law. Secretary of Education Linda McMahon said a federal investigation determined state officials “egregiously abused” their authority by pressuring local districts to keep quiet about transgender students. (He, 1/28)
Post-Tribune:
Indiana Senate Passes Gender Definition Bill
The Indiana Senate gave final approval to a gender definition bill Tuesday along party lines. Senate Bill 182 defines female, male, gender, and sex for all Indiana statutes. The bill states that the Department of Correction has to assign an offender to a facility or program that is based on the inmate’s biological sex at birth. (Kukulka, 1/28)
Government Shutdown Is Days Away Amid Impasse Over DHS Funding
In the wake of the slaying of VA nurse Alex Pretti, Democrats want to see either Homeland Security funding separated from the larger appropriations bill or congressional measures to rein in U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement. Republicans do not want to split the funding bill. If the measure does not pass, nonessential work at Health and Human Services would stop come Saturday.
The Washington Post:
Democrats Demand New ICE Restrictions As Government Shutdown Looms
The impasse between Republicans and Democrats over the Homeland Security funding bill means a partial government shutdown is likely at the end of the week. Most of the federal government will close Saturday unless Congress passes legislation to keep it open. Democratic senators have said they will not vote for any funding bill unless Republicans agree to remove DHS funding from a larger appropriations package or include new measures to rein in the agency. (Beggin and Meyer, 1/28)
ABC News:
'A Very Distressing Thing To Witness': Experts Explain Psychological Impact Of Seeing Minneapolis Shootings
Over the last several days, many Americans have seen upsetting, and often violent, images and videos of protests in Minneapolis amid a flood of ICE agents entering the city for a federal immigration enforcement operation. Research has shown that images of extreme violence can impact mental health, increasing symptoms of anxiety and depression. (Kekatos, 1/28)
The Washington Post:
VA Leaders Have Barely Acknowledged Alex Pretti’s Death, Workers Say
Veterans Affairs employees have not received any agencywide acknowledgment of the killing of ICU nurse Alex Pretti, frustrating workers already upset by Trump officials’ immediate response to their colleague’s death, according to current and former officials and employees. The 37-year-old Pretti, who worked at the Minneapolis VA, was fatally shot Saturday by federal agents participating in the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown across the city. (Kornfield and Diamond, 1/28)
CNN:
Case Of Measles Confirmed In Arizona ICE Facility
The US Department of Homeland Security says a person in detention at an Arizona Immigration and Customs Enforcement facility has measles, a highly contagious virus that can cause high fevers and a distinctive rash. (Howard, 1/28)
The New York Times:
Haitians Are Vital to U.S. Health Care. Many Are About to Lose Their Right to Work.
Haitians are a vital source of employees for health care providers in many communities. The Trump administration is removing legal status next month for 330,000 of them. (Jordan, 1/29)
Walmart Invests In Pharmacy Workers, Raises Pay As Clinics Lose Popularity
Axios reports how Walmart's approach comes at a time when its major competitors are cutting back hours and closing pharmacies across the U.S. Millions of Americans prefer to use pharmacies over clinics, with 75% of Walmart's testing-and-treatment visits happening outside normal business hours.
Axios:
Walmart Raises Pay For Thousands Of Pharmacy Technicians, Elevates Jobs
Walmart is reshaping pharmacy jobs — raising pay and elevating thousands of technician roles as it invests more heavily in pharmacy workers, the world's largest retailer tells Axios. (Tyko, 1/28)
NPR:
Home Care Workers Could Lose Wage Protections Under Trump
Caring for the elderly in America is costly – too costly for many people to afford. Now, the Trump administration is attempting to tackle that problem by rolling back wage protections for more than 3 million workers who care for seniors and the disabled in their homes. (Hsu, 1/29)
AP:
Manhattan Prosecutors Push For July Trial Date In Luigi Mangione Murder Case
Manhattan prosecutors urged a judge on Wednesday to set a July trial date in Luigi Mangione ’s state murder case in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson, two months before jury selection in his federal death penalty case. In a letter, Assistant District Attorney Joel Seidemann asked Judge Gregory Carro to begin the New York trial on July 1, arguing that the state’s interests “would be unfairly prejudiced by an unnecessary delay” until after the federal trial. (Sisak, 1/29)
Chicago Tribune:
Fugitive Former Loretto Executive Arrested In Serbia
Fugitive former Loretto Hospital executive Anosh Ahmed, who fled to Dubai before his indictment on massive fraud charges, has been arrested in Serbia and is awaiting possible extradition to stand trial in Chicago, federal prosecutors disclosed in a court filing Wednesday. (Meisner, 1/28)
AP:
Woman Who Stole Identities To Work As Nurse Sentenced To Six Years In Federal Prison
A woman who stole identities to work as a nurse or physician’s assistant in multiple states has been sentenced to more than six years in federal prison. U.S. Attorney Tim VerHey in western Michigan said it was a “happy accident” that Leticia Gallarzo didn’t harm anyone while starting intravenous lines, distributing medications, removing catheter lines and supervising others. (Dall, 1/28)
The Washington Post:
White Biologist Sues Cornell, Alleging Illegal Race-Based Hiring
An evolutionary biologist filed a lawsuit against Cornell University this week that alleges the Ivy League school used unlawful race-based hiring practices and intentionally discriminated against qualified candidates by refusing to consider White people. (Svrluga and Meckler, 1/28)
The New York Times:
Angella Ferguson, A Leader In Sickle Cell Anemia Research, Dies At 100
Dr. Angella D. Ferguson, a pediatrician whose groundbreaking research aided in the early diagnosis and treatment of sickle cell anemia, a painful and deadly disease that disproportionately afflicts people of African descent, died on Jan. 6 at her home in Chevy Chase, Md. She was 100. Her death was confirmed by her nephew Roger W. Ferguson Jr., an economist and former vice chairman of the Federal Reserve. (Roberts, 1/28)
AP:
Nursing Home Reported A Gas Smell Hours Before Deadly Explosion
Hours before a deadly explosion ripped through a Pennsylvania nursing home last month, staff grew concerned about the smell of natural gas on several floors and brought in workers from the local utility company to check it out, federal regulators said Wednesday. The preliminary report by the National Transportation Safety Board provides details about the three hours that passed between the report of a gas odor and the thunderous blast in Bristol, just outside Philadelphia, as well as how utility workers were on the scene for much of that time. It also notes that a utility worker traced the leak to a valve in a meter set in the basement boiler room. (Scoloforo, 1/28)
Chicago Tribune:
Lurie Children's Planning New Hospital In Downers Grove Area
Lurie Children’s Hospital is in the early stages of planning a new children’s hospital in the Downers Grove area, Lurie announced Wednesday. The new hospital would be the system’s first hospital with inpatient beds outside of its main facility in Streeterville. The plan follows years of closures of pediatric units at community hospitals across Illinois. (Schencker, 1/28)
Modern Healthcare:
Sword Health Acquires Kaia Health In $285M Deal
Sword Health has acquired Kaia Health in a $285 million deal, the companies said Wednesday. Both companies operate in the virtual musculoskeletal care space. Sword combines artificial intelligence and motion-tracking technology to deliver virtual physical therapy services. Kaia is focused on both musculoskeletal and pulmonary care.The deal will allow Sword to expand its U.S. presence and marks the company’s entry into Germany. (Famakinwa, 1/28)
MedPage Today:
CMS Makes Push To Maximize Donor Organs, Even The Imperfect Ones
Organs from medically complex donors would get more use as part of a proposed rule for greater federal government oversight of organ procurement organizations (OPOs). The proposed rule, released Wednesday by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), would require OPOs to assess their performance in placing organs from older donors or donors with less-than-optimal health status, and when possible take action to improve their performance to help widen the pool of life-saving matches. (Frieden, 1/28)
Stat:
DeepMind Opens AlphaGenome Code To Widen DNA Research
When the world’s scientists finally pieced together a first draft of the human genome in 2003, one of the biggest surprises was just how little of it — only about 20,000 genes — are involved in the business of producing proteins. At first, the remaining 98% appeared not to do much of anything at all. (Molteni, 1/28)
US Life Expectancy Hits Record High Thanks To Drop In Overdose Deaths
CDC data for 2024 shows the life expectancy at birth for the average American to be 79, up 0.6 years from 2023. Other public health news is on U.S. obesity, the health effects of traditional sleep-wake schedules, and more.
The Wall Street Journal:
Drop In Drug Overdoses Boosts U.S. Life Expectancy To All-Time High
Life expectancy in the U.S. reached a record high in 2024 following a substantial decline of drug-overdose deaths, according to figures released by the federal government Thursday. The life expectancy at birth for the average American was 79 years old in 2024, up 0.6 year from the year prior, according to a report from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Center for Health Statistics. The increase signals a rebound from declines in life expectancy during the coronavirus pandemic and progress in combating the opioid crisis. (Calfas, 1/29)
Los Angeles Times:
The Share Of Americans Medically Obese Is Projected To Rise To Almost 50% By 2035
On Wednesday, a new study published in JAMA by researchers at the University of Washington in Seattle projected that by 2035, nearly half of all American adults, about 126 million individuals, will be living with obesity. The study draws on data from more than 11 million participants via the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s National Health and Nutrition Examination and Behavioral Risk Factor Surveillance System, and from the independent Gallup Daily Survey. (Magaña, 1/28)
NBC News:
People Who Naturally Stay Up Late May Have Worse Heart Health Than Early Risers
The early bird may not only catch the proverbial worm but also have a healthier heart, new research suggests. People who naturally stay up late, self-described night owls, are likelier to have poor heart health than people with more traditional sleep-wake schedules, according to a study published Wednesday in the Journal of the American Heart Association. (Leake, 1/28)
MedPage Today:
Gun Injuries In Parents Linked To Mental Health Issues In Kids
Firearm injuries among parents were associated with increased rates of psychiatric disorder diagnoses and mental health visits in their children, according to a study using U.S. commercial health insurance claims data. (Jeffrey, 1/28)
CBS News:
Gerber Recalls Some Arrowroot Biscuits Over Potential Plastic Or Paper Pieces
Gerber is recalling some of its arrowroot biscuits over potential contamination of soft plastic and paper pieces, the Food and Drug Administration announced Wednesday. ... No illnesses or injuries have been reported, according to Gerber's voluntary recall announcement. (Intarasuwan, 1/28)
Research Roundup: The Latest Science, Discoveries, And Breakthroughs
Each week, KFF Health News compiles a selection of health policy studies and briefs.
MedPage Today:
Not All CTE Leads To Dementia, Large Study Shows
Higher stages of chronic traumatic encephalopathy (CTE), a disorder associated with repetitive head impacts often from contact sports like American football, were tied to increased odds of dementia, autopsy data showed. (George, 1/27)
Stat:
FDA Halts Regenxbio Gene Therapy Trials After Brain Tumor Found
The Food and Drug Administration paused trials for two experimental gene therapies from Regenxbio after one child developed a brain tumor, the company announced Wednesday. (Mast, 1/28)
MedPage Today:
Sleeping With Two Pillows May Raise Internal Eye Pressure In Glaucoma
In a challenge to conventional thinking, a study hints that sleeping with the head elevated may actually increase intraocular pressure (IOP) in patients with glaucoma rather than lower it. (Dotinga, 1/27)
NPR:
Scientists Shed New Light On The Brain’s Role In Heart Attack
Scientists at the University of California San Diego have discovered a path between the brain and the immune system that could potentially lead to new ways to ease heart attacks. They showed that disabling specific parts of that circuit could profoundly improve outcomes in mice with experimentally induced heart attacks. "The injury almost disappears," says UCSD neuroscientist Vineet Augustine, who led the new study appearing Tuesday in the journal Cell. (Landhuis, 1/27)
CIDRAP:
Alzheimer’s Disease, Delirium May Be Risk Factors For COVID Infection Requiring Hospitalization
Real-world data from Japan suggest that an organic mental disorder (one not caused by psychiatric illness, such as Alzheimer’s disease [AD] and/or delirium) is a key risk factor for COVID-19 infection and hospitalization among older adults. (Van Beusekom, 1/27)
CIDRAP:
Study Suggests Pre-Existing Immunity To H5N1 Avian Flu Varies By Age, Prior Exposure
A population-based study from British Columbia suggests that a substantial share of people already carry antibodies that may help protect against avian influenza A(H5N1), though levels vary by age and birth cohort, reflecting past exposure to different flu viruses. (Bergeson, 1/28)
CIDRAP:
Hotel Experiment Suggests Air Mixing Can Help Curb Flu Transmission
A trial that placed adults infected with influenza virus and uninfected people in the same hotel room with limited ventilation but a high air-recirculation rate for two-week stints found no viral transmission, which the authors say provides insight into how to prevent infection. (Van Beusekom, 1/28)
Viewpoints: When Insurance Drops Doctors, Patients Suffer; Why I Trusted ChatGPT Health With My Medical Data
Editorial writers tackle these public health topics.
Bloomberg:
Insurance Dropped Your Doctor? US Health Care Is Failing Patients
Spats between hospitals and insurers are just one of many health care problems in the US. (Jessica Karl, 1/28)
Stat:
I Fed ChatGPT Health My Brain Cancer Medical Records
When I first heard about OpenAI’s ChatGPT Health, I felt a familiar itch. Since being diagnosed with a malignant brain tumor 18 years ago, at age 29, I’ve developed a deep curiosity about my own health. That curiosity has driven me to enroll in numerous studies, connect my health records to the NIH All of Us research program, and even donate my brain tissue for research-grade genomic sequencing. (Liz Salmi, 1/29)
The Baltimore Sun:
Public Health Is Becoming A System Of Haves And Have-Nots
The nation’s public health infrastructure is being torn apart. Gaps in access, regional variations, advanced public health degrees at risk and politicized responses are putting all of us at risk. This balkanized approach to public health is accelerating a dangerous divide between communities: those that can protect their health and those that cannot. This fragmented approach is a prescription for our nation’s poorer health. (Boris D. Lushniak and Tim E. Leshan, 1/28)
Stat:
Do Pediatricians Really Get Rich From Vaccines?
Recently, the Texas attorney general launched a formal investigation into what he called “unlawful financial incentives” for childhood vaccines, saying that he would “ensure that Big Pharma and Big Insurance don’t bribe medical providers to pressure parents to jab their kids.” (Jess Steier, Elana Pearl Ben-Joseph, Jen Covich Bordenick and David Higgins, 1/29)
The New York Times:
A Plan To Restore Trust In Science From A ‘Fringe Epidemiologist’
If you want to understand how Robert F. Kennedy Jr. became the face of American public health, you have to go back to the Covid era. (Ross Douthat, 1/29)