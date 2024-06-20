Haven’t Had Covid? Scientists Find How Nasal Cells Help In Dodging Infections

Specialized immune cells may help some people reliably avoid catching covid. Separately, Dr. Anthony Fauci said that although initially closing schools during the pandemic was a good move, the shutdowns shouldn't have lasted so long.

The Guardian: Covid Immune Response Study Could Explain Why Some Escape Infection

Scientists have discovered differences in the immune response that could explain why some people seem to reliably escape Covid infection. The study, in which healthy adults were intentionally given a small nasal dose of Covid virus, suggested that specialized immune cells in the nose could see off the virus at the earliest stage before full infection takes hold. Those who did not succumb to infection also had high levels of activity in a gene that is thought to help flag the presence of viruses to the immune system. (Devlin, 6/19)

CBS News: Dr. Anthony Fauci Says Keeping Schools Shut Down For So Long Amid COVID "Was Not A Good Idea"

The initial closure of schools was not a mistake, Dr. Anthony Fauci said Tuesday on "CBS Mornings," but he questioned the length schools were kept shut. "Shutting down everything immediately — and we didn't shut it down completely — but essentially major social distancing and even schools was the right thing," Fauci said. "How long you kept it was the problem, because there was a disparity throughout the country. If you go back and look at the YouTube, I kept on saying, 'Close the bars, open the schools. Open the schools as quickly and as safely as you possibly can.' But initially to close it down was correct. Keeping it for a year was not a good idea." (Moniuszko, 6/18)

ABC News: There May Be An Increase In COVID Cases This Summer. Experts Say This Is Why Many Shouldn't Be Concerned

Wastewater data from the CDC shows that although viral activity levels are still low nationally, levels have more than doubled in the western U.S. over the last month. Additionally, COVID emergency department visits for the week ending June 8 rose 12.6% from the week prior, according to CDC data. Traditionally, the U.S. has seen increases in COVID every summer, typically after the Fourth of July, but public health experts said Americans will likely see a "drift upwards" rather than a surge. (Kekatos, 6/18)

On bird flu —

KFF Health News: ‘We’re Flying Blind’: CDC Has 1M Bird Flu Tests Ready, But Experts See Repeat Of Covid Missteps

It’s been nearly three months since the U.S. government announced an outbreak of the bird flu virus on dairy farms. The World Health Organization considers the virus a public health concern because of its potential to cause a pandemic, yet the U.S. has tested only about 45 people across the country. “We’re flying blind,” said Jennifer Nuzzo, director of the Pandemic Center at the Brown University School of Public Health. With so few tests run, she said, it’s impossible to know how many farmworkers have been infected, or how serious the disease is. (Maxmen, 6/20)

Medical Xpress: 20-Year Review Of Avian Flu In Cats Reveals Rising Danger From Latest Strain

A University of Maryland review of scientific literature suggests domestic cats can contract the rapidly evolving bird flu H5N1, potentially putting owners, veterinarians and others at risk if the virus continues to circulate unabated. (Cutlip, 6/17)

KFF Health News: Listen To The Latest 'KFF Health News Minute'

“Health Minute” brings original health care and health policy reporting from the KFF Health News newsroom to the airwaves each week. (6/18)

This is part of the Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription