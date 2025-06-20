Health Insurance Trade Group AHIP Against Medicaid Bill, Vows To Battle It

At the group's annual conference, one Medicaid expert said during a panel that the bill doesn’t pass the smell test. “I think there is a difference between how folks on the Hill are thinking about this ... and [how] they’re writing it. And to me, that perspective is, ‘Yeah, we want people to lose coverage. That’s how we’re saving money,'" Fierce Healthcare reported.

Fierce Healthcare: AHIP 2025: Insurer Coalition Vows To Fight Trump Budget Bill To Final Hour

At AHIP's annual conference, the trade group told reporters they oppose the reconciliation bill moving through Congress because of the impacts it would have on Medicaid and the individual market. AHIP executives said they will continue to work with other prominent healthcare organizations to convince lawmakers to protect federal health programs and help Americans remain insured—both by avoiding the harshest cuts and changes to Medicaid and the Affordable Care Act and extending the ACA enhanced premium tax credits. (Tong, 6/18)

The New York Times: ‘Little Lobbyists’ Urge Senators To Oppose Trump’s Bill Cutting Medicaid

Landry Bell, a 1-year-old boy who was born with Down syndrome, wriggled and smiled in his big sister’s lap on the floor outside Republican Senator Mike Lee’s office this week as he took a break from going office to office with his mother while she explained how cuts to Medicaid would devastate their family. Wearing a bright blue T-shirt emblazoned with the words “Little Lobbyists,” Landry was among a group of children with serious medical needs who crisscrossed the Capitol with their parents urging senators to vote “no” on the sprawling Republican bill carrying President Trump’s agenda. The legislation would cut deeply into Medicaid to help pay for large tax cuts that would benefit businesses and the richest Americans. (Mineiro and Sanger-Katz, 6/19)

KFF Health News: Q&A: What Does The Budget Bill Mean For Your Health?

Health programs including Medicaid, Affordable Care Act subsidies, and food assistance are facing cuts in the budget reconciliation bill making its way through Congress. If passed as written, the “One Big Beautiful Bill” could dramatically reduce health care access for millions of Americans. And even those who don’t rely on these programs could see local hospitals close. KFF Health News chief Washington correspondent Julie Rovner appeared on WAMU’s “Health Hub” on June 18 to answer listeners’ questions and break down how the bill could reshape U.S. health care. (Rovner, 6/20)

More health industry news —

The New York Times: Trump Travel Restrictions Bar Residents Needed At U.S. Hospitals

Travel and visa restrictions imposed by the Trump administration threaten patient care at hundreds of hospitals that depend on medical residents recruited from overseas. Foreign medical residents often serve as the frontline caregivers at busy safety-net hospitals in low-income communities. Normally the residents begin work on July 1. Orientation programs for some of them already started this week. Now some of those hospitals are racing to prevent staffing shortages. (Rabin, 6/19)

Modern Healthcare: Medtech Venture Capital And Private Equity Deals On The Rise

Medtech venture capital funding rose to $4.1 billion in the year’s first three months, the best quarterly performance in two years. There were at least 216 transactions during the first quarter, and 11 of them were for $100 million or more, according to a report Friday from PitchBook, a financial and data company that tracks public and private investments. There were 237 transactions in 2024’s first quarter. (Dubinsky, 6/20)

Modern Healthcare: Hospital Bad Debt Rises As Patients Must Cover More Costs

Bad debt is rising among some hospitals, largely driven by an increased burden on patients to cover the costs of care. Hospitals and health systems are working to mitigate the financial impact of bad debt by shoring up revenue cycle processes and payment collection procedures, but obstacles such as claim denials are creating more challenges. (Hudson, 6/19)

