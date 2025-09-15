Health Officials Plan To Link 25 Child Deaths To Covid Vaccine, Sources Say

In the run-up to new covid vaccine recommendations, which will affect access to shots, health officials are looking at data from the federal Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), including unverified reports submitted by anyone. Plus: childhood shot recommendations, whooping cough vaccine, complications from the flu, and more.

The Washington Post: Trump Officials To Link Covid Shots To Child Deaths, Alarming Scientists

Trump health officials plan to link coronavirus vaccines to the deaths of 25 children as they consider limiting which Americans should get the shots, according to four people familiar with the situation who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe confidential information. The findings appear to be based on information submitted to the federal Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), which contains unverified reports of side effects or bad experiences with vaccines submitted by anyone, including patients, doctors, pharmacists or even someone who sees a report on social media. (Sun, Roubein and Diamond, 9/12)

The Washington Post: 1 In 6 Parents Skip Or Delay Vaccines, Washington Post-KFF Poll Shows

The American parents who are choosing to skip or delay vaccines for their children are more likely to home-school their children, be White and very religious, identify as Republican or be under 35, according to a wide-ranging Washington Post-KFF poll that sheds new light on what drives vaccine hesitancy. The poll — the most detailed recent look at the childhood vaccination practices and opinions of American parents — shows that 1 in 6 parents have delayed or skipped some vaccines for their children, excluding for coronavirus or flu. (Weber, Clement, Guskin and Sun, 9/15)

Politico: Fear Over RFK Jr. Vaccine Panel’s Looming Decisions On Childhood Shots

Vaccine advisers for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are expected this week to consider softening or eliminating recommendations for some routine childhood immunizations — which doctors say could significantly depress vaccination rates and trigger more infectious disease outbreaks. Any decisions by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices — now mainly composed of members who share Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s vaccine skepticism — will be closely scrutinized, given the dramatic events at the Department of Health and Human Services and in Congress in recent weeks. (Gardner, 9/14)

The Washington Post: ‘Can We Talk About RFK Jr.?’ A Dark Cloud Hangs Over Vaccine Makers

Vaxcyte had high hopes for a vaccine in early stages of development that could stem the scourge of school-age children and their parents: the bacterial infection that causes strep throat. “There’s a profound amount of disease that’s generated in primary schoolchildren as they congregate,” Grant Pickering, the vaccine maker’s CEO, said at an investment conference in June. Less than two months later, Vaxcyte announced that it would hold off starting human trials for its strep vaccine, citing a need to conserve cash for its most advanced vaccine and a “dynamic macro environment.” (Gilbert and Johnson, 9/14)

On vaccine access and insurance coverage —

AP: More States Taking Steps To Ensure Easy Access To COVID-19 Vaccines

The governors of Arizona, Illinois, Maine and North Carolina have signed orders intended to make COVID-19 vaccines available in pharmacies for people without individual prescriptions. (Mulvihill, 9/12)

San Francisco Chronicle: Here’s How National Vaccine Chaos Could Put California Health At Risk

The chaotic national dialogue around immunizations could cause widespread and lasting damage to public health, even in places like the Bay Area where vaccine support remains robust, say experts in infectious diseases. As national leaders, including the United States’ own health secretary, argue about and frequently dismiss the value of vaccines across all ages, public health experts say the fallout could be as immediate as this winter: A decline in immunizations for the flu, COVID and RSV could result in an uptick in respiratory illnesses and deaths. Or the damage may be felt years or even decades from now, when vaccine-preventable diseases manifest in infants born to unvaccinated mothers. (Allday, 9/14)

Modern Healthcare: Vaccine Coverage May Shift As Insurers, Employers Weigh Options

Insurers and employers are considering the financial implications of covering — or not covering — vaccines as guidance from federal and state authorities shifts. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has radically reshaped the country’s approach toward public health. His controversial actions have provoked uncertainty for providers, patients and health insurance companies. Support for shots among insurers appears to be resolute, however. (Tong, 9/12)

On pertussis and flu —

Bloomberg: Senator Calls For RFK. Jr. To Back Whooping Cough Vaccines

Louisiana Republican Senator Bill Cassidy called on Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to urge vaccination against whooping cough, as a nationwide outbreak is on track to hit a record. The leader of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions sent a letter to Kennedy on Friday asking him to make a public statement about the vaccine’s ability to protect children from the bacterial infection. (Nix, 9/12)

The New York Times: Rare But Serious Complication Shows Flu’s Potential Harm

Olivia Yanxi Li was entirely typical for a girl her age and yet extraordinary. She liked gymnastics, dressing up as Elsa from the movie “Frozen” and watching the animated television series Peppa Pig. She was fluent in Mandarin and English, switching effortlessly between the two. On Dec. 18, Olivia Li turned 4. Barely five weeks later, she slipped into unconsciousness, a rare and unexpected consequence of a flu infection. (Mandavilli, 9/12)

