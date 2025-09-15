Vaccines

KFF Health News: Journalists Talk New ‘MAHA’ Strategy, RFK Jr.’s Tack At HHS, And Plight Of Rural Hospitals KFF Health News correspondent Rachana Pradhan discussed Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s new “Make America Healthy Again” strategy for children’s health on CBS News’ “CBS Morning News” on Sept. 10. ... KFF Health News chief Washington correspondent Julie Rovner discussed Kennedy’s pseudoscientific approach to running HHS on WAMU’s “1A” on Sept. 8. (9/13)

Politico: Publicly, This Industry Has Been Mostly Quiet About MAHA. Privately, They’re Panicking Some of the world’s biggest food companies are confronting a strange reality in Washington: They’re no longer getting their way. After decades of seeing glad-handing on Capitol Hill and positive relations with the White House pay off in policy wins, food industry lobbyists are finding fewer receptive audiences and even struggling to get key meetings as consumer trends and a triumphant political movement fracture old alliances. (Brown, 9/13)

KFF Health News: Parents Fear Losing Disability Protections As Trump Slashes Civil Rights Office Devon Price, a 15-year-old boy with autism, has attended the largest school district in North Carolina for 10 years, but he cannot read or write. His twin sister, Danielle, who is also autistic, was bullied by classmates and became suicidal. Under federal law, public schools must provide children with disabilities a “free appropriate public education,” to give them the same opportunity to learn as other kids. (Clasen-Kelly, 9/15)

Newsweek: Gestational Diabetes Linked To Higher Risk Of Autism, ADHD In Kids Ameta-analysis of nearly 50 scientific studies suggests that gestational diabetes—a form of diabetes that develops during pregnancy—may have long-term consequences not only for mothers' health but also for their children's brain development. The research, being presented next week at the Annual Meeting of the European Association for the Study of Diabetes (EASD) in Vienna, combined results from more than nine million pregnancies across 20 countries. (Gray, 9/14)

Stat: RFK Has Got To Go: Q&A With Jerome Adams, Former Surgeon General Former surgeon general Jerome Adams has a rule for himself: focus on the policy, not the person. But last week, he broke that rule when he called for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to be removed from his post as Health and Human Services secretary. Adams, who served as surgeon general during President Trump’s first administration, has become a prominent critic of public health policy in the president’s second term. He is particularly active on X, where he often goes toe-to-toe with science skeptics. (MacPhail, 9/15)

The 19th: RFK Jr.’s Efforts To Link Tylenol To Autism Could Worsen Health Outcomes For Pregnant People, Doctors Warn The federal government’s reported plans to link pregnant people’s use of acetaminophen — the pain-relief drug sold under the brand name Tylenol — as a cause of autism could worsen their health and stigmatize one of the few treatments pregnant people have for reducing pain and fever, doctors warn. (Luthra and Rodriguez, 9/10)

Bloomberg: Kenvue Met RFK Jr. In Bid To Keep Tylenol Off Autism List Tylenol-maker Kenvue Inc. spoke with Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in a bid to keep the over-the-counter painkiller off a list of autism-causing treatments. ... “We engaged in a scientific exchange with the secretary and members of his staff as it relates to the safety of our products,” Kenvue said in an emailed statement. “We continue to believe that taking acetaminophen does not cause autism, and global health regulators, independent public health organizations, and medical professionals agree.” (Brown, 9/12)

AP: Trump Administration To Award A No-Bid Contract On Vaccines And Autism Federal health officials intend to award a contract to Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute to investigate whether there is a link between vaccinations and autism, according to a government procurement notice. The Troy, New York, engineering school is getting the no-bid contract because of its “unique ability” to link data on children and mothers, according to the notice posted this week. Officials at the Department of Health and Human Services did not immediately respond to questions about the notice, including how much the contract is for or what exactly the researchers intend to do. (Stobbe, 9/12)

Health Officials Plan To Link 25 Child Deaths To Covid Vaccine, Sources Say

In the run-up to new covid vaccine recommendations, which will affect access to shots, health officials are looking at data from the federal Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), including unverified reports submitted by anyone. Plus: childhood shot recommendations, whooping cough vaccine, complications from the flu, and more.

The Washington Post: Trump Officials To Link Covid Shots To Child Deaths, Alarming Scientists

Trump health officials plan to link coronavirus vaccines to the deaths of 25 children as they consider limiting which Americans should get the shots, according to four people familiar with the situation who spoke on the condition of anonymity to describe confidential information. The findings appear to be based on information submitted to the federal Vaccine Adverse Event Reporting System (VAERS), which contains unverified reports of side effects or bad experiences with vaccines submitted by anyone, including patients, doctors, pharmacists or even someone who sees a report on social media. (Sun, Roubein and Diamond, 9/12)

The Washington Post: 1 In 6 Parents Skip Or Delay Vaccines, Washington Post-KFF Poll Shows

The American parents who are choosing to skip or delay vaccines for their children are more likely to home-school their children, be White and very religious, identify as Republican or be under 35, according to a wide-ranging Washington Post-KFF poll that sheds new light on what drives vaccine hesitancy. The poll — the most detailed recent look at the childhood vaccination practices and opinions of American parents — shows that 1 in 6 parents have delayed or skipped some vaccines for their children, excluding for coronavirus or flu. (Weber, Clement, Guskin and Sun, 9/15)

Politico: Fear Over RFK Jr. Vaccine Panel’s Looming Decisions On Childhood Shots

Vaccine advisers for the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are expected this week to consider softening or eliminating recommendations for some routine childhood immunizations — which doctors say could significantly depress vaccination rates and trigger more infectious disease outbreaks. Any decisions by the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices — now mainly composed of members who share Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s vaccine skepticism — will be closely scrutinized, given the dramatic events at the Department of Health and Human Services and in Congress in recent weeks. (Gardner, 9/14)

The Washington Post: ‘Can We Talk About RFK Jr.?’ A Dark Cloud Hangs Over Vaccine Makers

Vaxcyte had high hopes for a vaccine in early stages of development that could stem the scourge of school-age children and their parents: the bacterial infection that causes strep throat. “There’s a profound amount of disease that’s generated in primary schoolchildren as they congregate,” Grant Pickering, the vaccine maker’s CEO, said at an investment conference in June. Less than two months later, Vaxcyte announced that it would hold off starting human trials for its strep vaccine, citing a need to conserve cash for its most advanced vaccine and a “dynamic macro environment.” (Gilbert and Johnson, 9/14)

On vaccine access and insurance coverage —

AP: More States Taking Steps To Ensure Easy Access To COVID-19 Vaccines

The governors of Arizona, Illinois, Maine and North Carolina have signed orders intended to make COVID-19 vaccines available in pharmacies for people without individual prescriptions. (Mulvihill, 9/12)

San Francisco Chronicle: Here’s How National Vaccine Chaos Could Put California Health At Risk

The chaotic national dialogue around immunizations could cause widespread and lasting damage to public health, even in places like the Bay Area where vaccine support remains robust, say experts in infectious diseases. As national leaders, including the United States’ own health secretary, argue about and frequently dismiss the value of vaccines across all ages, public health experts say the fallout could be as immediate as this winter: A decline in immunizations for the flu, COVID and RSV could result in an uptick in respiratory illnesses and deaths. Or the damage may be felt years or even decades from now, when vaccine-preventable diseases manifest in infants born to unvaccinated mothers. (Allday, 9/14)

Modern Healthcare: Vaccine Coverage May Shift As Insurers, Employers Weigh Options

Insurers and employers are considering the financial implications of covering — or not covering — vaccines as guidance from federal and state authorities shifts. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has radically reshaped the country’s approach toward public health. His controversial actions have provoked uncertainty for providers, patients and health insurance companies. Support for shots among insurers appears to be resolute, however. (Tong, 9/12)

On pertussis and flu —

Bloomberg: Senator Calls For RFK. Jr. To Back Whooping Cough Vaccines

Louisiana Republican Senator Bill Cassidy called on Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. to urge vaccination against whooping cough, as a nationwide outbreak is on track to hit a record. The leader of the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions sent a letter to Kennedy on Friday asking him to make a public statement about the vaccine’s ability to protect children from the bacterial infection. (Nix, 9/12)