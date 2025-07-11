Health Systems Bolstering Ranks By Offering Loan Repayment For Pledges
Medical providers are employing methods to counter the Trump administration’s rules that make it harder for students to borrow money. Plus, the Joint Associations Group has a counterproposal to Trump’s research overhead cuts.
Fierce Healthcare:
Major Health Systems Commit $100M In Loan Repayment To New Recruits
Clasp, a recruitment tool for health systems, announced $100 million in no-cosigner education loan repayment from major health systems. The commitments were made by Boston Children’s Hospital, Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, Northwestern Medicine, Novant Health, Ohio Health and additional national organizations in the eye care and veterinary space. (Gliadkovskaya, 7/10)
Stat:
An Academic Coalition Finalizes An Alternative To Billions Of Dollars Of Cuts To Indirect Payments
A coalition of academic organizations has finalized a proposed alternative to the Trump administration’s plan to cut billions of dollars in research overhead payments. The 10 groups that represent universities, medical centers, and other organizations that are part of this effort, known as the Joint Associations Group, or JAG, haven’t yet presented their finalized model to the academic community. (Wosen, 7/10)
Politico:
Dentists Are Struggling To Counter RFK Jr. On Fluoride
Dentists are proving no match for Robert F. Kennedy Jr. in the battle over fluoride. Utah and Florida have this year banned the cavity-fighting mineral from drinking water and several other Republican-led states are considering it. Oklahoma has dropped its recommendation that localities fluoridate. Net effect: The nearly three-quarters of Americans who drank fluoridated water before Kennedy became secretary of Health and Human Services is set to plummet. (Nguyen, 7/10)
Health industry updates —
Stat:
Stem Cell Research Biobank Is Holding A Going-Out-Of-Business Sale
The California Institute for Regenerative Medicine has for a decade owned a human stem cell biobank that was once the largest of its kind in the world. But the agency and its partners are now racing to sell off thousands of precious samples in a massive fire sale before many of them are discarded. (Wosen, 7/11)
Modern Healthcare:
Rush University System For Health Launches DTC Telehealth
Direct-to-consumer telehealth companies will soon face competition from a legacy health system. Chicago-based Rush University System for Health is launching a nationwide telehealth service for primary, urgent and specialty care. The service, dubbed Rush Connect+, will begin as a direct-to-consumer offering that accepts insurance. (Turner, 7/10)
Modern Healthcare:
Genesis HealthCare Files For Bankruptcy
Nursing home operator Genesis HealthCare filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy protection Wednesday as part of a financial restructuring. Genesis plans to use $30 million of debtor-in-possession financing, cash on hand and cash flow from operations to satisfy ongoing obligations, according to the filing made in the U.S. Bankruptcy Court Northern District of Texas Dallas Division. (Hudson, 7/10)
Modern Healthcare:
Best Buy Health Layoffs To Hit 161 Employees
Best Buy Co. plans to lay off 161 employees from its healthcare division, according to a worker adjustment and retraining notification in California. The layoff notification was filed on Tuesday, only two weeks after Best Buy announced it was selling Current Health, the at-home care company it acquired nearly four years ago, back to founder Christopher McGhee. The cuts will be effective in September. (Turner, 7/10)