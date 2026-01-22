Heart Disease Deaths Drop 2.7% But Remain Top Cause Of Death In US
Other public health news is on measles in Utah, flu vaccination rates among older Americans, Robert Kennedy Jr.'s national “Take Back Your Health” tour, and more.
ABC News:
Heart Disease Fatalities Drop But Are Still Leading Cause Of Death In The US: Report
Fewer people are dying from heart disease, but the condition is still the leading cause of death in the U.S., a new report from the American Heart Association (AHA) finds. Although death rates from heart disease have dropped for the first time in the past five years, it still kills more Americans than any other condition, according to the report, published early Wednesday in the journal Circulation. (Zhang, 1/21)
Lehi Free Press:
Measles Surge Highlights Utah’s Lack Of Herd Immunity
Vaccination rates across Utah, including in Utah County, have fallen below levels needed to maintain herd immunity as the state continues to track a measles outbreak during the 2025–2026 school year. According to the Utah Measles Dashboard on utah.gov, there have been a recorded 210 measles cases statewide since last June. Of those cases, 187 were in unvaccinated individuals, and the majority involved children under the age of 18. ... As of Jan. 19, Utah County has reported 26 measles cases, the highest number among counties along the Wasatch Front. (Wallgren, 1/20)
KFF Health News:
As US Is Poised To Lose Measles-Free Status, RFK Jr.’s New CDC Deputy Downplays Its Significance
After a year of ongoing measles outbreaks that have sickened more than 2,400 people, the United States is poised to lose its status as a measles-free country. However, the newly appointed principal deputy director at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Ralph Abraham, said he was unbothered by the prospect at a briefing for journalists this week. (Maxmen, 1/21)
Bloomberg:
Flu Vaccinations For Older Americans Drop As Cases Rise
Influenza vaccinations among a high-risk group — adults age 65 and older — has declined, according to data from the National Center for Health Statistics, amid two consecutive severe flu seasons that have seen thousands die from the disease. New research shows that flu vaccinations for older adults dropped to 67.1% in 2024, down from 70.5% in 2019. According to William Schaffner, a professor of infectious diseases and health policy at Vanderbilt University, this decrease is largely because of vaccine hesitancy. (Thornton, 1/21)
MedPage Today:
RFK Jr. Links His Vocal Issues To Flu Shots
Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. believes his spasmodic dysphonia could be due to taking flu shots, he told USA Today. In an interview with the outlet, Kennedy said he took annual flu shots until the mid-1990s, then stopped in 2005 "when I began looking at the side effects." "I was preparing litigation against some of the flu shots several years ago and one of the entries that was listed on a lot of them was spasmodic dysphonia, which is an injury I have to my voice. That's why my voice is so screwed up," Kennedy said. (Fiore, 1/21)
The New York Times:
RFK Jr., Kicking Off National Tour, Says He’s Not Running For President
Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. began a national “Take Back Your Health” tour with a rally Wednesday at the Pennsylvania State Capitol, where he said his new dietary guidelines were “not perfect” and addressed supporters, who cheered when he was asked if he was considering running for president. Mr. Kennedy dismissed the idea. “I’m not running for president,” he said. (Gay Stolberg, 1/21)