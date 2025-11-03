Help With Heating Bills, Head Start, AIDS Funding At Peril Amid Shutdown

As millions of Americans await SNAP benefits, states are now warning low-income Americans that the money for energy assistance isn't available. Plus, it's ACA enrollment season.

AP: Federal Government Shutdown Threatens To Delay Home Heating Aid For Low-Income Families

Jacqueline Chapman is a retired school aide who relies on a $630 monthly Social Security check to get by. She was navigating the loss of her federal food aid benefits when she learned the assistance she receives for heating her Philadelphia apartment may also be at risk. “I feel like I’m living in scary times. It’s not easy to rest when you know you have things to do with limited accounts, limited funds. There isn’t too much you can do,” said Chapman, 74. (Haigh and Levy, 11/2)

AP: Head Start Centers Face Closure During Government Shutdown

The government shutdown is triggering a wave of closures of Head Start centers, leaving working parents scrambling for child care and shutting some of the nation’s neediest children out of preschool. Dozens of centers are missing out on federal grant payments that were due to arrive Nov. 1. Some say they’ll close indefinitely, while others are staying afloat with emergency funding from local governments and school districts. The closures mean Head Start students — who come from low-income households, are homeless or are in foster care — are missing out on preschool, where they are fed two meals a day and receive therapy vital to their development. (Balingit, Seminera and Hollingsworth, 11/3)

The Hill: HIV, AIDS Funding At Risk Amid Government Budget Battle

Some lawmakers and advocates are increasingly uncertain whether critical HIV and AIDS services will survive the federal government’s funding fight. The GOP’s House-passed budget bill seeks to cut over $1.5 billion in services for people living with and vulnerable to human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) in the U.S. — far greater than the cuts proposed by President Trump and the Senate. (Venkat, 11/2)

On SNAP benefits and hunger —

Roll Call: Federal Judge Thanks Trump, Orders Him To Make SNAP Payments

A federal judge in Rhode Island followed up his Friday oral ruling with a written order Saturday requiring President Donald Trump’s Agriculture Department to make full food stamp payments no later than end of day Monday, or alternatively, partial payments by the end of day Wednesday. (11/1)

AP: SNAP Benefits Cut Spark Rush To Food Pantries Across The Nation

People across the country formed long lines for free meals and groceries at food pantries and drive-through giveaways Saturday, after monthly benefits through the federal Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP, were suddenly cut off because of the ongoing government shutdown. In the New York borough of the Bronx, about 200 more people than usual showed up at the World of Life Christian Fellowship International pantry, many bundled in winter hats and coats and pushing collapsible shopping carts as they waited in a line that spanned multiple city blocks. (Haigh and Lovan, 11/2)

AP: Ending SNAP Could Hit Black Americans The Hardest

In one of the wealthiest neighborhoods in the nation, a line stretched along the side of the Holy Apostles Soup Kitchen and Pantry. Willy Hilaire is homeless, unemployed and 63. He lives in a New York shelter with his two grandchildren and often goes hungry so that they can eat the food he gets from the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program, or SNAP. (Tang, Green and Lee Brewer, 11/2)

KFF Health News: The Nation’s Largest Food Aid Program Is About To See Cuts. Here’s What You Should Know.

The federal government is making sweeping changes to SNAP, the program that helped feed about 42 million people in the U.S. last year. Here’s a breakdown of the changes to come and potential impacts. (Houghton, Liss and Rayasam, 10/31)

More on ACA and open enrollment —

The New York Times: How To Shop For Obamacare When Subsidies Are In Limbo

On Saturday, Americans who don’t get health insurance through an employer, Medicare or Medicaid can start signing up for Obamacare coverage next year through the federal website, healthcare.gov, or one of the state-run marketplaces. This year’s enrollment promises to be more confusing than those in the past. Congress is at a standoff over this year’s expiration of extra tax credits that had lowered the cost of coverage. (Abelson and Sanger-Katz, 11/1)

The Texas Tribune: Texas ACA Insurers Hike Monthly Premiums By 35%

Affordable Care Act premiums are set to rise by 35.2%, on average, in Texas when open enrollment begins Nov. 1, a consequence of the insurance industry’s response to rising costs and the likelihood of expiring premium tax credits. (Birenbaum, 10/31)

The Hill: Marjorie Taylor Greene: GOP Leaders To Blame For Lack Of Health Reform Plan As Costs Rise

Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-Ga.) is casting much of the blame for rising health premiums on her own party, arguing Republicans should have reformed the Affordable Care Act, and its expiring tax credits, sooner. Expiring subsidies in the Obama-era bill have been at the forefront of Democrats’ challenge to the House-passed continuing resolution that would reopen the government after funding lapsed more than a month ago. (Fields, 11/1)

KFF Health News: Journalists Help Make Sense Of Government Shutdown And Obamacare Open Enrollment

KFF Health News Washington health policy reporter Amanda Seitz discussed Affordable Care Act open enrollment uncertainty on Houston Public Media’s “Hello Houston” on Oct. 30. ... KFF Health News senior correspondent Phil Galewitz discussed the federal government shutdown on FOX 5’s “On The Hill” on Oct. 26. (11/1)

