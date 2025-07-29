HHS Chief Intends To Restructure Vaccine Injury Compensation Program

Robert F. Kennedy Jr. wrote on X that the program is not "quickly and fairly compensating vaccine-injured individuals.” He said he is working with Attorney General Pam Bondi to make changes.

The Hill: RFK Jr. Lashes Out At Vaccine Injury Program, Pledges Changes

Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. said Monday he is working to overhaul the Vaccine Injury Compensation Program (VICP), which is aimed at compensating people who have been injured by vaccines. “The VICP is broken, and I intend to fix it. I will not allow the VICP to continue to ignore its mandate and fail its mission of quickly and fairly compensating vaccine-injured individuals,” Kennedy wrote in a lengthy post on social platform X. Kennedy has long targeted the VICP, and his X post echoed many of his previous arguments. (Weixel, 7/28)

On hepatitis C —

Fierce Healthcare: Feds Release Hepatitis C Care Model, $100M In Funding Available

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) is launching an integrated care model to tackle hepatitis C, Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. announced in a news release Monday. Through the Hepatitis C Elimination Initiative Pilot, the model will address “critical risk factors like substance use, mental health challenges and homelessness head-on,” said RFK Jr. in a statement. (Tong, 7/28)

More health news from the Trump administration —

Bloomberg: EPA To Abolish US Government Authority To Regulate Greenhouse Gases

The Trump administration is set to announce its plans to abolish the US government’s authority to regulate greenhouse gases, threatening to strike a deep blow at Washington’s ability to fight climate change. The Environmental Protection Agency will unveil a proposal as early as Tuesday to scrap a landmark determination that planet-warming gases endanger public health and welfare, according to people familiar with the matter. If finalized, the move would lay the foundation to unwind a host of regulations limiting emissions from power plants, oil wells and automobiles. (Natter and Dlouhy, 7/28)

Military.com: VA Health Nominee Pledges To Find 'Balance' Between Treatment At VA Centers And Private Facilities

The nominee to lead the Veterans Health Administration hopes to streamline Veterans Affairs medical care so patients face fewer obstacles when they seek treatment, whether at a VA facility or with a community provider. During his confirmation hearing for VA under secretary for health, Air Force Reserve Maj. Gen. John Bartrum addressed the ongoing debate over the future of VA health care -- the role the federal government has in managing and providing care for veterans, either within VA facilities or by paying private doctors. (Kime, 7/28)

Stat: FDA Clears Way For Sarepta Therapeutics To Use Duchenne Drug In Some Patients

In a sharp reversal, the Food and Drug Administration on Monday said it was clearing the way for Sarepta Therapeutics to resume shipments of its gene therapy for Duchenne muscular dystrophy to some patients. The therapy, called Elevidys, will once again be available for younger Duchenne patients who can walk. (Feuerstein, 7/28)

Modern Healthcare: CMS' National Provider Directory Could Eliminate 'Ghost Networks'

The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services wants to take another crack at creating a national provider directory in an effort to replace insurance company lists that are often riddled with errors. Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and CMS Administrator Dr. Mehmet Oz touted the idea at a meeting with health information technology executives in June. In a later post on the social media platform X, CMS described its goal as a “dynamic, interoperable directory that connects the data CMS has with what the industry knows, so we all work from the same map.” (Tepper, 7/28)

Stat: Kennedy, Disability Advocates Paint Different Realities As ADA Turns 35

Stirring speeches filled the tall, fluorescent room on Monday morning as members of the disability community and federal officials celebrated the 35th anniversary of the passage of the Americans with Disabilities Act. They spoke at length about how the landmark law birthed critical protections and technologies that have helped disabled people flourish, but many communities still face significant hardships. (Broderick, 7/28)

This is part of the Morning Briefing, a summary of health policy coverage from major news organizations. Sign up for an email subscription