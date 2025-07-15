HHS Reviews Create Bottlenecks At Indian Health Service Facilities
New HHS contract reviews are delaying care and filling of vacancies, IHS insiders tell Stat News. Meanwhile, KFF Health News dives into rehabilitation hospitals.
Stat:
HHS Efficiency Review Blamed For Delaying Patient Care At Indian Health Service
On the last day of June, employees at Gallup Indian Medical Center, an Indian Health Service hospital serving residents of the Navajo Nation and nearby areas, received a notice that a key emergency service would be suspended until further notice. The reason given was a new review process implemented in response to an executive order issued by President Trump to “promote efficiency.” (Chen, 7/15)
KFF Health News:
Even Grave Errors At Rehab Hospitals Go Unpenalized And Undisclosed
Rehab hospitals that help people recover from major surgeries and injuries have become a highly lucrative slice of the health care business. But federal data and inspection reports show that some run by the dominant company, Encompass Health Corp., and other for-profit corporations have had rare but serious incidents of patient harm and perform below average on two key safety measures tracked by Medicare. (Rau and Hwang, 7/15)
KFF Health News:
How To Find The Right Medical Rehab Services
Rehabilitation therapy can be a godsend after hospitalization for a stroke, a fall, an accident, a joint replacement, a severe burn, or a spinal cord injury, among other conditions. Physical, occupational, and speech therapy are offered in a variety of settings, including at hospitals, nursing homes, clinics, and at home. It’s crucial to identify a high-quality, safe option with professionals experienced in treating your condition. (Rau, 7/15)
Modern Healthcare:
BD Biosciences And Diagnostics Business, Waters To Merge
Becton Dickinson’s biosciences and diagnostic solutions business announced a merger agreement valued at about $17.5 billion with analytical lab instrument and software company Waters Corp. The deal is expected to close by the end of the first quarter of 2026, pending regulatory and other approvals, Becton Dickinson said in a Monday news release. (Dubinsky, 7/14)
Modern Healthcare:
Zimmer Biomet To Acquire Robotics Company Monogram Technologies
Medical technology provider Zimmer Biomet Holdings has entered a definitive agreement to acquire Monogram Technologies, an orthopedic robotics company. Zimmer Biomet would acquire all outstanding shares of Monogram stock for $4.04 per share in cash — an estimated $177 million in equity value and $168 million in enterprise value — according to a Monday news release. (DeSilva, 7/14)
AP:
Kenvue CEO Mongon Leaves The Consumer Health Company As It Continues Its Strategic Review
Kenvue says that Thibaut Mongon is leaving as CEO as the maker of Listerine and Band-Aid brands continues with a strategic review of the company. Kenvue used to be a part of Johnson & Johnson. J&J announced in late 2021 that it was splitting its consumer health division from the pharmaceutical and medical device divisions in a bid to make each more nimble. Kenvue said Monday that board member Kirk Perry will serve as interim CEO, effective immediately. (Chapman, 7/14)