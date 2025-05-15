HHS Secretary RFK Jr. Claims Public Shouldn’t Take His Medical Advice
During a contentious House committee hearing Wednesday, Kennedy also said he would "probably" vaccinate his children against measles but that his personal opinions on vaccines "are irrelevant." He also defended the decision to lay off around 10,000 HHS employees.
ABC News:
RFK Jr. Says People Should Not Take Medical Advice From Him, Defends HHS Cuts During Congressional Hearings
Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., one of the nation's most publicly recognized vaccine skeptics, took a softened approach on vaccines when he answered questions before a House committee Wednesday morning, saying, "I don't think people should be taking medical advice from me." Kennedy, who also testified before a Senate committee the same day, defended the massive cuts to the department's workforce and laid out his priorities for the Trump administration's proposed budget. (Kekatos, McDuffie, Haslett, and Hensley, 5/14)
The New York Times:
RFK Jr. Defends HHS Overhaul As Democrats Denounce ‘War On Science’
Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. delivered a defiant defense on Wednesday of his drastic overhaul of federal health agencies, insisting to members of Congress that he had “not fired any working scientists” and was “not withholding money for lifesaving research" despite evidence to the contrary. In back-to-back appearances before House and Senate committees, Mr. Kennedy, a longtime critic of vaccination, also made clear that he did not think the health secretary should be in the business of making vaccine recommendations. (Gay Stolberg, 5/14)
AP:
Kennedy Assures Congress Funding For Head Start Will Not Be Cut
Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on Wednesday told Congress the Trump administration would not cut funding for Head Start, after layoffs at the agency and funding freezes raised fears the six-decade-old program would be radically downsized. In an appearance before a Senate subcommittee, Kennedy said the administration would “emphasize healthy eating in Head Start, and ensure the program continues to serve its 750,000 children and parents effectively.” (Balingit, 5/14)
NBC News:
GOP Sen. Bill Cassidy, Who Wavered Over Confirming RFK Jr., Says He's 'Lived Up' To His Promises On Vaccines
Sen. Bill Cassidy helped clinch Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s bid to lead the Department of Health and Human Services months ago after securing commitments from Kennedy to, among other things, avoid undercutting public faith in vaccinations. Now, the Louisiana Republican says the secretary has “lived up to” those promises — even as critics accuse Kennedy of trying to poison the well of faith in vaccines. (Kamisar, Santaliz and Thorp V, 5/14)
KFF Health News:
RFK Jr.’s Hearing With Senate HELP Committee: A Live Discussion
In his first public testimony on Capitol Hill since taking office, Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. on May 14 appeared before the Senate Committee on Health, Education, Labor and Pensions and a House Appropriations subcommittee. Lawmakers questioned the secretary about the mass layoffs at HHS, funding cuts, and other changes. (5/14)
Also —
AP:
EPA Chief Zeldin Faces Bipartisan Anger In Senate
The head of the Environmental Protection Agency came under bipartisan criticism Wednesday over his agency’s actions to cancel billions of dollars in congressionally approved spending to address chronic pollution in minority communities and jump-start clean energy programs across the country. Nearly 800 grants were awarded by former President Joe Biden’s administration under the 2022 climate law, which directed the EPA to spend $3 billion on grants to help low-income and minority communities improve their air and water and protect against climate change. (Daly, 5/14)