Hospital Shouldn’t Be Forced To Give Ivermectin For Covid: Wisconsin Supreme Court
Wisconsin's Supreme Court sided with Aurora Health Care in a case with implications for court interventions in health care provider decisions, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reports. In other news, the CDC has opened a probe into a covid outbreak at its own annual conference.
Milwaukee Journal Sentinel:
Wisconsin Supreme Court Backs Aurora Hospital In Ivermectin Case
Hospitals should not be forced to prescribe ivermectin to COVID-19 patients, the Wisconsin Supreme Court ruled on Tuesday in a case with implications in how far the state's highest court can intervene in the decisions of healthcare providers. The court sided with Aurora Health Care in a 6-1 ruling on Tuesday in a case first filed by Allen Gahl, the nephew of a man named John Zingsheim, who was put on a ventilator in October 2021 due to complications from COVID-19. (Beck, 5/2)
In other covid updates —
The Washington Post:
CDC Opens Probe After 35 Test Positive For Covid Following CDC Conference
Disease detectives at the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention are probing a new outbreak: the roughly three-dozen coronavirus cases linked to their own annual conference last week. “CDC is working with the Georgia Department of Health to conduct a rapid epidemiological assessment of confirmed COVID-19 cases that appear to be connected to the 2023 EIS Conference to determine transmission patterns,” CDC spokesperson Kristen Nordlund said in an email. (Sun and Diamond, 5/2)
The Boston Globe:
In A Happy Milestone, A Boston Hospital Reports Zero Inpatients With COVID-19
In another promising sign of the retreat of COVID-19, Tufts Medical Center said Tuesday it had reached the point where zero inpatients are positive for the disease. The number hasn’t been that low since the pandemic began ravaging the state more than three years ago. (Finucane, 5/2)
The Washington Post:
Hospital Mask Mandates Are Ending. Not Everyone's Happy About It.
Doctors’ offices were the last place in Montana where Missoula resident Jenna James, who has long covid and other chronic conditions, had felt comfortable knowing others had to mask. ... “I literally have to choose between lifesaving medical care and exposure to covid, which really isn’t a choice,” said James, 42. “It’s a high-risk situation being forced on me with little to no ability to consent.” (Nirappil, 5/1)