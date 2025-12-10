House Democrat Files Articles Of Impeachment Against RFK Jr.
U.S. Rep. Haley Stevens of Michigan accused the HHS secretary of an assault on the public health system that constitutes high crimes and misdemeanors, The New York Times reported. But with Republicans in control of Congress, the impeachment attempt will almost certainly go nowhere.
The New York Times:
House Democrat Seeks To Impeach RFK Jr. For Undercutting Public Health
Representative Haley Stevens of Michigan, a Democrat running for Senate, filed articles of impeachment on Wednesday against Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., making an all but certainly futile bid to charge him with undermining public health, diminishing decades of scientific and medical progress and imperiling the health of the American people. In accusing Mr. Kennedy of an assault on the public health system that constitutes high crimes and misdemeanors, Ms. Stevens said the secretary had delayed biomedical innovation through the “far-reaching” and “haphazard” termination of working scientists. She cited Mr. Kennedy’s cancellation of $8.9 billion in federal research grants, and said he was “chilling medical innovation, including lifesaving clinical research” in what amounted to a violation of his oath of office. (Karni, 12/10)
More on RFK Jr. and MAHA —
The Independent:
RFK Jr And Trump Officials Do Pull-Ups In Bizarre Airport Press Conference
Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. waxed lyrical about the nutritional qualities of “a mother's breast” and inveighed against unhealthy airport food, then handily beat Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy in a pull-up contest in front of reporters at Washington D.C.'s Reagan International Airport. “Fourteen, fifteen — whoah man, he's coming for you!” exclaimed an onlooker as the 71-year-old rapidly executed pull-ups in his work shirt and famous skinny tie, finally stopping at 20. (Dodds, 12/9)
The Guardian:
Cheryl Hines Says Robert F Kennedy Jr Won’t Run For President In 2028
The actor’s remark comes amid renewed news coverage and commentary about her husband’s 2024 presidential bid. (Vargas, 12/9)
Stat:
To Fight Chronic Disease, MAHA Could Look To Slovenia For Tips
In the U.S., the Trump administration, driven by health secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., has elevated the issue of chronic diseases to never-before-seen political salience. Prioritizing these ailments could improve the nation’s health and kick-start its stubborn life expectancy rates, Kennedy preaches. Here in Slovenia, that approach would be old news. (Joseph, 12/10)