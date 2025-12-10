Administration News

Stat: To Fight Chronic Disease, MAHA Could Look To Slovenia For Tips In the U.S., the Trump administration, driven by health secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., has elevated the issue of chronic diseases to never-before-seen political salience. Prioritizing these ailments could improve the nation’s health and kick-start its stubborn life expectancy rates, Kennedy preaches. Here in Slovenia, that approach would be old news. (Joseph, 12/10)

The Independent: RFK Jr And Trump Officials Do Pull-Ups In Bizarre Airport Press Conference Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. waxed lyrical about the nutritional qualities of “a mother's breast” and inveighed against unhealthy airport food, then handily beat Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy in a pull-up contest in front of reporters at Washington D.C.'s Reagan International Airport. “Fourteen, fifteen — whoah man, he's coming for you!” exclaimed an onlooker as the 71-year-old rapidly executed pull-ups in his work shirt and famous skinny tie, finally stopping at 20. (Dodds, 12/9)

The New York Times: House Democrat Seeks To Impeach RFK Jr. For Undercutting Public Health Representative Haley Stevens of Michigan, a Democrat running for Senate, filed articles of impeachment on Wednesday against Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., making an all but certainly futile bid to charge him with undermining public health, diminishing decades of scientific and medical progress and imperiling the health of the American people. In accusing Mr. Kennedy of an assault on the public health system that constitutes high crimes and misdemeanors, Ms. Stevens said the secretary had delayed biomedical innovation through the “far-reaching” and “haphazard” termination of working scientists. She cited Mr. Kennedy’s cancellation of $8.9 billion in federal research grants, and said he was “chilling medical innovation, including lifesaving clinical research” in what amounted to a violation of his oath of office. (Karni, 12/10)

High Court Again Asked To Weigh In On 'Skinny Labeling' On Generic Drugs

The tactic of leaving patented uses off of labels has allowed generic drugmakers to move products to the market quicker. A dispute between Amarin and Hikma Pharmaceuticals prompted the call for another look. Other administration news is about climate change, racial discrimination, and more.

Stat: Solicitor General Urges SCOTUS To Hear Case On Generic Drug Labels

In a closely watched case, the U.S. solicitor general has urged the Supreme Court to review a controversy over so-called skinny labels for medicines, arguing that an appeals court finding threatens the availability of lower-cost generic drugs. (Silverman, 12/9)

The New York Times: Supreme Court Hears Death Penalty Case On Intellectual Disability

The Supreme Court will revisit on Wednesday how states assess intellectual disabilities to decide which capital defendants should be spared the death penalty. The justices will hear arguments in an Alabama case that involves how I.Q. tests should be used to assess mental capacity. It comes two decades after the court barred the execution of people with mental disabilities as a violation of the Constitution’s Eighth Amendment ban on cruel and unusual punishment. (Marimow, 12/10)

In other Trump administration updates —

AP: EPA Alters Site To Erase Fossil Fuels As Climate Change Cause

The Environmental Protection Agency has removed any mention of fossil fuels — the main driver of global warming — from its popular online page explaining the causes of climate change. Now it only mentions natural phenomena, even though scientists calculate that nearly all of the warming is due to human activity. Sometime in the past few days or weeks, EPA altered some but not all of its climate change webpages, de-emphasizing and even deleting references to the burning of coal, oil and natural gas, which scientists say is the overwhelming cause of climate change. (Borenstein, 12/9)

The Washington Post: Justice Dept. Kills Long-Time Tool Used To Prove Racial Discrimination

After years of conservative complaints, the Justice Department moved Tuesday to kill a decades-old provision of civil rights law that allows statistical disparities to be used as proof of racial discrimination. The new regulations reinterpret a key plank of the Civil Rights Act and were issued without an opportunity for public comment, which is unusual for major regulatory action. The rules are final and will take effect Wednesday. While they apply only to Justice Department programs, the administration has made clear that it plans similar regulatory rollbacks across the government. (Meckler, 12/9)

The Washington Post: These Surgeons Want To Treat Patients. A Visa Ban Is Stopping Them

A diplomatic standoff between the U.S. and the Central African nation of Chad is preventing two American doctors from delivering life-changing care. (12/10)

KFF Health News: This HIV Expert Refused To Censor Data, Then Quit The CDC

John Weiser, a doctor and researcher, has treated people with HIV since the beginning of the AIDS epidemic in the 1980s. He joined the CDC’s HIV prevention team in 2011 to help lead its Medical Monitoring Project, the only in-depth survey of HIV across the United States. The project has shaped the country’s response to the epidemic over two decades, but the Trump administration censored last year’s findings and stopped funding it. (Maxmen, 12/10)

Also —

The Hill: HHS Changes Adm. Rachel Levine's Name On Official Portrait

The Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) changed the name of former Adm. Rachel Levine, a transgender woman who served as the agency’s assistant secretary under former President Biden, to her birth name, or “dead name,” on her official portrait. HHS confirmed on X Tuesday that the department changed the name during the government shutdown, saying that they wanted to depict “biological reality.” (Anderson, 12/9)