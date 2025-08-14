Illinois Becomes Third State To Ban AI Use For Mental Health Care, Therapy

As of last week, Illinois joins Nevada and Utah in no longer allowing chatbots or AI to be used by therapists in any capacity other than administrative. The ban also extends to companies that offer AI-powered therapy services without licensed therapists' involvement. More news is from Arkansas, New York, Arizona, Maryland, Minnesota, Texas, Florida, and North Carolina.

The Washington Post: Illinois Bans Use Of Artificial Intelligence For Mental Health Therapy

Illinois last week banned the use of artificial intelligence in mental health therapy, joining a small group of states regulating the emerging use of AI-powered chatbots for emotional support and advice. Licensed therapists in Illinois are now forbidden from using AI to make treatment decisions or communicate with clients, though they can still use AI for administrative tasks. Companies are also not allowed to offer AI-powered therapy services — or advertise chatbots as therapy tools — without the involvement of a licensed professional. Nevada passed a similar set of restrictions on AI companies offering therapy services in June, while Utah also tightened regulations for AI use in mental health in May but stopped short of banning the use of AI. (Wu, 8/12)

On gender-affirming care in Arkansas —

The Washington Post: Appeals Court Upholds Arkansas Ban On Gender-Affirming Care For Minors

A federal appeals court has upheld a 2021 Arkansas law that bans gender transition care for minors, going beyond a recent Supreme Court ruling on similar statutes in other states to declare that parents “do not have unlimited authority to make medical decisions for their children.” Lawyers who represent transgender people in other states said in June that the Supreme Court’s landmark U.S. v. Skrmetti decision, which found that gender care bans do not violate the Constitution’s equal protection clause, left many legal pathways to challenge the law, including the parental rights claim. Tuesday’s 8-2 decision by the St. Louis-based U.S. Court of Appeals for the 8th Circuit could be a setback to those pursuits. (Raji and Parks, 8/13)

On homelessness and heat —

Bloomberg: New York City Ramps Up Effort To Remove Mentally Ill From Streets, Subways

Mayor Eric Adams, facing a steep path to reelection, is bolstering efforts to reduce the number of mentally ill people on the streets and subways of New York City. The city on Wednesday unveiled a dashboard showing where people with serious mental illness have been taken for psychiatric evaluation after contact with police or clinicians. Officials say it’s designed to give policymakers and the public a clearer view of where interventions occur and to measure the impact of new programs. (Miller, 8/13)

The New York Times: Homeless And Burning In Phoenix, America’s Hottest City

The sun was barely up when the three-person medical team pulled into the parking lot of a Phoenix soup kitchen, but the temperature was already around 90 degrees, on its way to 111.The team starts its rounds at 5 a.m. because the afternoon highs are so dangerous. Perla Puebla, the family nurse practitioner leading the team, took a look at Hawaii Kalawaia and Zephyr Harrell and could tell they were dehydrated from their dry lips and skin. It’s hard for homeless people not to be during Phoenix’s unrelenting summers. (Astor, 8/13)

The Baltimore Sun: Maryland Heat-Related Deaths Surpass 2024 Total

Heat-related deaths in Maryland have officially surpassed last year’s total, with 29 deaths recorded across the state this season by the Maryland Department of Health. (Schumer, 8/13)

On gun violence and mental health —

AP: To Combat Gun Violence, Minnesota Law Enforcement Turns To ‘Red Flag’ Law

One day in early February, a Bloomington police detective got a call that a man had told his family that he planned to shoot himself in the head. The detective, Matt Jones, found the man at his home where, according to a Minnesota District Court filing, he “admitted to officers that he was planning to buy a gun today and always believed that when he dies it will be by his own hand.” Jones then took a step that is becoming increasingly common among officers in Hennepin County and, to an extent, throughout the state: He persuaded a state court judge to stop the person with suicidal thoughts from owning or buying a gun. (Blake, 8/13)

CNN: Shooters May Have Mental Health Problems In Common, But That’s Not What’s Behind Violent Attacks, Experts Say

After a random shooting in Austin, Texas, left three people dead, Austin Police Chief Lisa Davis said that the suspect had past criminal offenses and “serious issues.” The 32-year-old suspect was arrested after police found him naked, holding a Bible and claiming he was Jesus.“ There were some serious failures here,” Davis said. (Christensen, 8/13)

More health news from Florida and North Carolina —

Axios: Florida AG Announces Ban On "7-OH" Products

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier on Wednesday made it illegal to sell 7-hydroxymitragynine, known as 7-OH, a compound found in some kratom products, by classifying it as a Schedule I controlled substance in the state. The announcement makes Florida the first state to ban this concentrated kratom byproduct, which acts like an opioid and has been dubbed "legal morphine" by researchers. (Reyes, 8/13)

WUWF: Recovery Program Marks A 68% Drop In Overdose Deaths In Escambia County

A free recovery program has helped 400 people find hope and cut overdose deaths by 68 percent in just two years. (Andrews, 8/14)

North Carolina Health News: Few Released From Prison Under NC Medical Release, Despite 2023 Reforms

To give more seriously ill incarcerated people the opportunity to go home before they die, North Carolina lawmakers expanded the eligibility criteria of prison medical release in 2023. But data obtained by NC Health News shows that more people aren’t getting released. (Crumpler, 8/14)

