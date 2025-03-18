In DEI Sweep, Feds Remove Ban On ‘Segregated Facilities’ For Contractors
Businesses still must follow federal and state laws, including the Civil Rights Act of 1964, which makes segregated facilities illegal. Those facilities are described as work areas, restaurants, drinking fountains, transportation, housing, and more.
NPR:
‘Segregated Facilities’ Are No Longer Explicitly Banned In Federal Contracts
After a recent change by the Trump administration, the federal government no longer explicitly prohibits contractors from having segregated restaurants, waiting rooms and drinking fountains. The segregation clause is one of several identified in a public memo issued by the General Services Administration last month, affecting all civil federal agencies. (Simmons-Duffin, 3/17)
In other news about race and immigrant health —
NBC News:
Deported Family Of U.S. Citizen Girl Recovering From Brain Surgery Alleges Civil Rights Abuses
A family that was deported to Mexico is requesting an investigation into abuses they say they faced in U.S. detention, according to a civil rights complaint first obtained by NBC News. The mixed-immigration status family, including four U.S. citizen children, one of whom is a 10-year-old girl recovering from brain surgery, are in an area of Mexico where, they say, they fear for their safety. Since the family was deported, the 10-year-old girl hasn’t been able to get the follow-up care she needs. With the swelling on her brain still not fully gone, she has difficulties with speech and mobility on the right side of her body, her mother said. (Acevedo, 3/17)
Chicago Tribune:
Immigrants Scramble As Illinois Considers Health Insurance Cuts
Despite being born with malformed limbs and later giving birth to four children, Francisca avoided going to the doctor as much as possible for about two decades. The 58-year-old Southwest Side resident lacked health insurance, so when she got sick or was in pain she often relied on home remedies. When she had a toothache, she wouldn’t go to the dentist. Nearly two years ago, though, Francisca’s situation changed dramatically. She obtained health coverage through a state program that provides taxpayer-funded insurance to immigrants like her who are in the country without legal permission as well as green card holders who haven’t been in the U.S. long enough to qualify for Medicaid, the traditional health care program for the poor. (Presa and Petrella, 3/17)