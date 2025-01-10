In Letter To Senate, 15,000 Doctors Say They’re ‘Appalled’ By RFK Jr. Pick
They strongly urged U.S. senators to reject Robert Kennedy Jr.'s nomination to lead the Health and Human Services Department. "His appointment is a direct threat to ... the public," the letter said. In other news: Donald Trump might be trying to pin a public health threat on immigrants in order to build a case for closing the border.
The Hill:
More Than 15,000 Doctors Urge Senate To Reject RFK Jr. As Health Secretary
More than 15,000 doctors across the country signed an open letter urging senators to vote against President-elect Trump’s nominee for secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS): Robert F. Kennedy Jr. In the letter, physicians say they are “appalled” by Trump’s “reckless” appointment of Kennedy, arguing he would be “dangerous” if confirmed to the top public health post. “This appointment is an affront to the principles of public health, the tireless dedication of medical professionals, and the trust that millions of Americans place in the health care system,” the letter reads. The letter was published online Thursday by the Committee to Protect Health Care. (O'Connell-Domenech, 1/9)
More on Donald Trump's health agenda —
The New York Times:
Inside Trump’s Search For A Health Threat To Justify His Immigration Crackdown
President-elect Donald J. Trump’s advisers have spent months trying to identify a disease that will help them build their case for closing the border. According to four people familiar with the discussions, they have looked at tuberculosis and other respiratory diseases as options and have asked allies inside the Border Patrol for examples of illnesses that are being detected among migrants. (Kanno-Youngs and Aleaziz, 1/9)
Roll Call:
Trump's Immigration Plans Could Imperil Long-Term Care Workforce
President-elect Donald Trump’s vowed crackdown on immigration could strain an already struggling elder care workforce that relies on foreign-born workers in nursing homes and home health settings. Industry players and experts argue that increasing the long-term care workforce requires more immigration, and Trump’s plans could further undermine efforts to shore up the workforce as need for services increases with an aging population. (Hellmann, 1/9)
The New York Times:
Senate Moves Forward Bill To Expand Deportations Of Migrants Accused Of Crimes
The Senate on Thursday came closer to passing a bill requiring the deportation of undocumented immigrants charged with minor crimes after most Democrats joined Republicans to advance it. All but eight Democrats and one independent voted to begin debate on the bill, easily exceeding the 60-vote threshold to avoid a filibuster. The legislation, which passed the House with bipartisan support earlier this week, appears to be on a smooth path to garnering the presidential signature of Donald J. Trump when he takes office this month. (Demirjian, 1/9)
KFF Health News:
KFF Health News' 'What The Health?': New Year, New Congress, New Health Agenda
The new, GOP-led, 119th Congress and President-elect Donald Trump have big legislative plans for the year — which mostly don’t include health policy. But health is likely to play an important supporting role in efforts to renew tax cuts, revise immigration policies, and alter trade — if only to help pay for some Republican initiatives. (1/9)
KFF Health News:
Listen To The Latest 'KFF Health News Minute'
This week on the KFF Health News Minute: Hyperthermia deaths are rising, and millions of people could lose Medicaid if the incoming Republican-controlled Congress follows through on proposed cuts to federal funding. (1/9)