In Pivot, Federal Workers’ Union Calls For Immediate End To Shutdown

The president of the American Federation of Government Employees suggested that negotiations over Democrats' health care demands should continue only after the government is reopened. Separately, news outlets cover the Obamacare price hikes headed for residents in New Jersey, Illinois, Arizona, and Colorado.

The New York Times: Top Federal Workers’ Union Breaks With Democrats on Shutdown

The largest union of federal workers called on Monday for Congress to pass a spending bill to immediately end the government shutdown, effectively siding with President Trump and Republicans who have opposed Democratic efforts to restore health care spending. “Both political parties have made their point, and still there is no clear end in sight,” Everett Kelley, the president of the American Federation of Government Employees, said in the statement. He added, “It’s time to pass a clean continuing resolution and end this shutdown today. No half measures, and no gamesmanship.” (Cameron, 0/27)

The Hill: Speaker Mike Johnson: GOP Working On Republican Health Care Plan Amid Shutdown

Speaker Mike Johnson (R-La.) on Monday said House Majority Leader Steve Scalise (R-La.) is working with the chairs of three House committees to compile a Republican health care plan as the government shutdown nears the one-month mark and Democrats demand action on expiring ObamaCare subsidies. “Republicans have been working on a fix for health care, we’ve been doing this for years,” Johnson said in a press conference on Monday when asked about the coming “health care cliff.” (Brooks, 10/27)

Politico: Here's Where The 7 Most Vulnerable House Republicans Stand On An ACA Extension

House Republicans in the toughest races in the country aren’t on board to extend expiring Obamacare subsidies yet. The Cook Political Report, a nonpartisan election handicapper, detailed seven House Republican races in the “toss up” category ahead of the 2026 midterms. The races are likely to be close next year and even a small shift could decide the House majority. Republicans currently hold a six-seat margin that’s slated to shrink to five when a newly elected Democrat is sworn in. (King, 10/27)

States brace for higher ACA costs —

Politico: New Jerseyans Expected To Pay Nearly 175 Percent More For Health Insurance On Exchange

New Jerseyans who purchase health insurance through the state’s exchange will see an average increase of nearly 175 percent in their premiums next year, the Murphy administration announced Monday. The state’s Department of Banking and Insurance said the sticker shock is attributed to the expiration of enhanced federal health insurance subsidies — which have been the key sticking point of the federal government shutdown. (Han, 10/27)

Chicago Tribune: Illinoisans May See 78% Average Hike For ACA Health Insurance

Illinois residents will pay an average of 78% more across the state for health insurance through the Affordable Care Act exchange if Congress does not extend enhanced premium tax credits — the issue at the heart of the current government shutdown — state regulators said Monday. (Schencker, 10/27)

KJZZ Phoenix: What To Expect If Obamacare Premiums Hit As Much As $2,000 A Month In Arizona

"I do think that people are either going to forego care, or we’re going to see a huge rise in uncompensated care. And the system at this point really cannot take the additional burden of more uncompensated care," said Jen Longdon, chief external affairs officer with the Arizona Alliance for Community Health Centers. (Brodie, 10/27)

The Colorado Sun: Colorado Health Insurance Prices Set For Significant Increase In 2026

The average person in Colorado who buys health insurance without help from an employer will see what they pay more than double next year, as the state released final prices before open enrollment begins next week. (Ingold, 10/28)

KFF Health News: A Ticking Clock: How States Are Preparing For A Last-Minute Obamacare Deal

One family in Virginia Beach, Virginia, just found out their health plan’s deductible will jump from $800 to $20,000 next year. About 200 miles north, in Maryland, another household learned they’ll pay $500 more monthly to insure their brood in 2026. And thousands of people in Idaho were greeted with insurance rates that’ll cost, on average, $100 more every month. As shopping season opens for Affordable Care Act plans in some states, customers are confronting staggering costs for their health insurance next year. The extra federal subsidies put in place in 2021 that made coverage more affordable for millions of people will expire at the end of this year unless a gridlocked and idle Congress acts. (Seitz and Appleby, 10/28)

