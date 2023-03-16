Industrial Trichloroethylene Possibly Linked To Parkinson’s Disease
New research identifies risks from trichloroethylene, which is widely used to degrease aviation components and heavy machinery. It could be linked to Parkinson's. CNN, separately, reports on pesticide contaminant levels in fruits and vegetables.
Los Angeles Times:
Industrial Chemical May Be Linked To Parkinson's Disease
A cancer-causing chemical that is widely used to degrease aviation components and heavy machinery could also be linked to Parkinson’s disease, according to a new research paper that recommends increased scrutiny of areas long contaminated by the compound. (Briscoe, 3/15)
CNN:
Pesticides In Produce: 2023's Dirty Dozen And Clean 15 Fruits And Vegetables
Blueberries, beloved by nutritionists for their anti-inflammatory properties, have joined fiber-rich green beans in this year’s Dirty Dozen of nonorganic produce with the most pesticides, according to the Environmental Working Group, a nonprofit environmental health organization. (LaMotte, 3/15)
CIDRAP:
Study Finds Most Mpox Videos On TikTok Are Incomplete, Inaccurate
An analysis of mpox-related TikTok videos found the quality was low and the information provided was frequently incomplete and inaccurate, researchers reported yesterday in BMJ Global Health. Using a hashtag-based search strategy, the researchers identified 2,462 mpox-related videos from January 1 to August 11, 2022, and analyzed 85, evaluating them for content on features and treatment of mpox. (Dall, 3/15)
The New York Times:
Scientists Investigate A Bird Flu Outbreak In Seals
Last summer, the highly contagious strain of avian influenza that had been spreading through North American birds made its way into marine mammals, causing a spike in seal strandings along the coast of Maine. In June and July, more than 150 dead or ailing seals washed ashore. Now, a study provides new insight into the outbreak. Of the 41 stranded seals tested for the virus, nearly half were infected with it, scientists reported on Wednesday in the journal Emerging Infectious Diseases. It is likely that wild birds introduced the virus to seals at least twice, the researchers concluded. In several seals, the virus had mutations that are associated with adaptation to mammals. The risk to humans remains low, and the seal outbreak waned quickly, the scientists said. (Anthes, 3/15)
The Washington Post:
For Depression, Exercise May Work As Well As Drugs Or Therapy, Study Finds
Exercise as a treatment for severe depression is at least as effective as standard drugs or psychotherapy and by some measures better, according to the largest study to date of exercise as “medicine” for depression. The study pooled data from 41 studies involving 2,265 people with depression and showed that almost any type of exercise substantially reduces depression symptoms, although some forms of exercise seemed more beneficial than others. (Reynolds, 3/15)
Dallas Morning News:
This ‘Electronic Tattoo’ From UT Austin Can Tell When You’re Stressed Out
Researchers at the University of Texas at Austin have developed a temporary “e-tattoo” for the palm that can track excitement and stress using the skin’s electrical conductivity. The e-tattoo could be a reliable way for people with conditions such as anxiety or depression to track their emotions. (Ramakrishnan, 3/16)