Inspection Of VA In Fla. Finds Expired Equipment, Unsecured Medications

Health News Florida reports on the Department of Veterans Affairs' investigation into the Gainesville Veterans Health System, which was given seven recommendations for improvement. Other states making news include Texas, Arizona, Wyoming, North Carolina, Missouri, New Hampshire, and Wisconsin.

WUFT: OIG Inspection Finds Expired Medical Equipment, Unsecured Medications At Gainesville VA

The Department of Veterans Affairs' Office of Inspector General has issued seven recommendations for improvement of the Gainesville Veterans Health System. Their recommendations, published in a report issued Tuesday, stem from issues found during a routine inspection, including improperly stored oxygen tanks, unclean food storage areas, medical equipment that was expired or overdue for maintenance and unsecured medications. These cyclical inspections are done approximately every three years at every VA location. (Moorehead, 5/22)

The Texas Tribune: Texas Bill Requires Health Records List Sex Assigned At Birth

The Texas House on Thursday approved a bill requiring health agencies to create a new field in medical records for the sex assigned at birth of patients and strict oversight and punishment of health care providers who change records. (Runnels, 5/22)

AP: Reproductive Rights Advocates Sue Arizona Over Laws Regulating Abortion

Reproductive rights advocates sued Arizona on Thursday to unravel several laws regulating abortion in the state. The lawsuit was filed by two providers in the state and the Arizona Medical Association. It comes more than six months after voters enshrined in the state constitution access to abortions up to fetal viability, which is the point at which a fetus can survive outside of the uterus. The advocates are seeking to undo laws including those that bar abortions sought based on genetic abnormalities, require informed consent in-person at least 24 hours before the procedure and offer an opportunity to view the ultrasound, and prohibit abortion medication delivered by mail and the use of tele-health for abortion care. (Govindarao, 5/23)

Wyoming Public Radio: Wyoming Schools Prepare For The End Of Gun-Free Zones

In July, members of the public will be allowed to carry concealed firearms onto school grounds as long as they have a valid permit. The Legislature repealed gun-free zones earlier this year, paving the way for the legal bearing of arms in schools and on college campuses that had previously banned the practice. School boards can't limit this right, but they can add handgun and scenario-based training requirements for their teachers, other staff and volunteers. (Victor, 5/22)

Regarding disaster response —

Politico: Trump Undermined Biden’s FEMA In North Carolina. Now The Cleanup Is Lagging On His Watch

Brandon Rogers fielded calls from as far away as Australia as his community strained to recover from the worst natural disaster ever to hit his slice of western North Carolina. Texts poured in by the hundreds. The influx kept the Haywood County commissioner and his staff busy as they coordinated an unimaginable humanitarian recovery. (Colman, 5/22)

KFF Health News: Volunteers Help Tornado-Hit St. Louis Amid Wait For Federal Aid

Kevin Hines has been living in a house without a roof in the days since a tornado devastated his community. He has seen some of his neighbors sleeping in their cars. A different man has spent untold hours on a bench. In the aftermath of the May 16 tornado, Hines, 60, has a blue tarp covering his home. Still, rain came in three days later — an expected problem in a house without a roof. But he didn’t think wildlife would be an issue. Then a bird landed on his television. He spotted a squirrel on the sofa. (Anthony and Sable-Smith, 5/22)

Also —

New Hampshire Public Radio: How A Growing Cohort Of Black Women Are Redefining Doula Care Across New England

Across the country, Black women face higher risks of dangerous outcomes during and after pregnancy. According to the latest data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, Black women are three times as likely to die of pregnancy-related causes than White women. (Richardson, 5/22)

Becker's Hospital Review: 5-Day Strike Set At UnityPoint Hospital

UnityPoint Health–Meriter in Madison, Wis., is preparing for a five-day strike beginning May 27 by union nurses. Service Employees International Union Wisconsin represents nearly 935 registered nurses at the hospital, which is part of a joint operating agreement between UnityPoint Health and Madison-based UW Health. West Des Moines, Iowa-based UnityPoint Health employs more than 29,000 workers total across three states. Union members issued a 10-day strike notice May 9, according to the Wisconsin Examiner. (Gooch, 5/21)

