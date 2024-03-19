Intermittent Fasting Hurts Heart Health, Researchers Say
A Chinese research team found restricting eating to a less than eight-hour-a-day window increased a person's risk of dying from cardiovascular disease. Meanwhile, another study linked sugary drinks to higher atrial fibrillation risks.
NBC News:
Intermittent Fasting Linked To Risk Of Cardiovascular Death
An analysis presented Monday at the American Heart Association’s scientific sessions in Chicago challenges the notion that intermittent fasting is good for heart health. Instead, researchers from Shanghai Jiao Tong University School of Medicine in China found that people who restricted food consumption to less than eight hours per day had a 91% higher risk of dying from cardiovascular disease over a median period of eight years, relative to people who ate across 12 to 16 hours. (Bendix, 3/18)
CNN:
Diet And Sugary Drinks May Boost Risk Of Atrial Fibrillation By Up To 20%, Study Says
Drinking two liters or more per week of artificially sweetened beverages — the equivalent of a medium-sized fast-food diet soda a day — raised the risk of an irregular heartbeat called atrial fibrillation by 20% when compared to people who drank none, a new study found. (LaMotte, 3/18)
HealthDay:
Household Foods Get Less Healthy As Babies Age Into Toddlers
Over the first few years of a child's life, foods found in a family's fridge and cupboards tends to get less healthy, new research shows. “We found significant changes in several food categories over time," said study lead author Jennifer Barton. "Food items such as non-whole grains, processed meats, savory snacks, candy and microwavable or quick-cook foods were more commonly available in the home at 48 months [of age] compared to 24 and 36 months." The study, which tracked foods in the homes of 468 mother-child pairs in Illinois, was published recently in the journal Public Health Nutrition. (3/18)
Axios:
Why Nondiabetics Are Monitoring Their Blood Sugar Levels
One of the fastest-growing trends in health and wellness circles was once seen solely as the domain of diabetics: watching your blood sugar. The weight-loss drug boom and online health influencers' attention on regulating blood sugar are helping fuel interest in real-time glucose tracking among nondiabetic patients, even as doctors say the benefits are uncertain for this group. (Reed, 3/19)
The New York Times:
Oprah Takes On Weight Stigma In The Ozempic Era In New Weight Loss Special
Oprah Winfrey, a longtime figure in the national conversation about dieting and weight bias, devoted an hourlong prime-time special on Monday to the rise of weight loss drugs. Her goal, she said, was to “start releasing the stigma and the shame and the judgment” around weight and weight loss — starting with her own, she said. "For 25 years, making fun of my weight was national sport,” Ms. Winfrey said in the show, titled “An Oprah Special: Shame, Blame and the Weight Loss Revolution.” (Blum, 3/18)