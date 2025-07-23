Investigators Say Deadly Massachusetts Assisted-Living Fire Was Accidental

The fire killed 10 people at Gabriel House in Fall River. Investigators say the fire was caused by either someone smoking or an electrical issue. Other states making news: Florida, Missouri, New York, Texas, Wyoming, Pennsylvania, and more.

AP: Smoking Or Oxygen Machine May Have Caused Deadly Fire At Massachusetts Assisted-Living Home

A fire that killed 10 people at a Massachusetts assisted-living facility was unintentionally caused by either someone smoking or an electrical issue with an oxygen machine, investigators said Tuesday. The state’s deadliest blaze in more than four decades has highlighted the lack of regulations governing assisted-living facilities that often care for low-income or disabled residents. So far, investigators have remained mum on the possibility of criminal charges related to the fire at Gabriel House in Fall River, and declined to answer when asked during a Tuesday press conference. (Kruesi and Whittle, 7/22)

WUSF: Amid Ongoing Talks, Memorial Halts Florida Blue Appointments

Florida Blue has notified about 31,000 clients they may lose in-network access to Memorial Healthcare System hospitals and doctors on Sept. 1 if the insurer and Broward County network fail to reach a new contract. As of Wednesday, Memorial is no longer scheduling appointments beyond Aug. 31 for Florida Blue customers unless an agreement is reached. Appointments before then are not affected. (Mayer, 7/23)

St. Louis Public Radio: Physician Group Lawsuits Affect Black, Poor ZIP Codes More

Physician groups are disproportionately filing lawsuits against people who live in St. Louis ZIP codes with high percentages of poor people and Black residents, according to recently published research in the journal JAMA Network Open. The research found two physician groups – WashU Medicine Physicians and SLUCare Physicians – brought close to 1,000 lawsuits seeking to collect medical debt from patients between January 2020 and May 2023. (Fentem, 7/23)

KFF Health News: States Pass Privacy Laws To Protect Brain Data Collected By Devices

More states are passing laws to protect information generated by a person’s brain and nervous system as technology improves the ability to unlock the sensitive details of a person’s health, mental states, emotions, and cognitive functioning. Colorado, California, and Montana are among the states that have recently required safeguarding brain data collected by devices outside of medical settings. That includes headphones, earbuds, and other wearable consumer products that aim to improve sleep, focus, and aging by measuring electrical activity and sending the data to an app on users’ phones. (Ruder, 7/23)

On the spread of rabies, measles, salmonella, and flu —

CBS News: Nassau County, NY, Declares Rabies An Imminent Public Health Threat As Cases Rise. Here's What To Know

Nassau County is warning residents about the rise of rabies. The Department of Health declared an imminent public health threat Monday over the spread of rabies among wild animals. Health officials say 25 animals, including raccoons and feral cats, have been confirmed to have rabies since last July, with more being tested. They say it marks a significant resurgence of rabies following its eradication in the county in 2016. (Anderson and DeAngelis, 7/22)

CIDRAP: Measles Traces Detected In Austin Wastewater As Other States Announce More Cases

In Texas, Austin Public Health yesterday announced that its wastewater surveillance in Travis County has detected measles, and it urged residents to make sure they are up to date with measles, mumps, and rubella (MMR) vaccination. The detection hints at an undetected case or cases. So far this year, only two measles cases have been confirmed in Travis County residents, both of which involved exposure during international travel. In a statement, officials said the samples that tested positive were collected during the first week of July. (Schnirring, 7/22)

Wyoming Public Radio: Third Case Of Measles In Wyoming Found, So Far No Connections

A third case of measles has been confirmed in Wyoming. The Wyoming Department of Health (WDH) said an unvaccinated adult from Carbon County was exposed out of the country. (Ouellet, 7/22)

CBS News: PA Residents Urged To Discard Family Cow Brand Raw Milk Products, Allegheny County Health Department Says

The Allegheny County Health Department is advising people to discard all Family Cow brand raw milk products. Products may include raw milk sold in pint, half-gallon, and gallon containers as well as several types of cheeses. ... Since July 1, the health department has identified at least four people who became ill with salmonella after consuming these raw milk products. (Behanna, 7/22)

CIDRAP: Multidrug-Resistant Salmonella Strains Are Spreading In Poultry, Study Suggests

A genomic analysis of Salmonella isolates from retail poultry meat highlights the ongoing spread of multidrug-resistant (MDR) strains in the food supply chain, researchers reported today in Scientific Reports. (Dall, 7/22)

CIDRAP: Flu Vaccine Averted Up To 42% Of US Flu Cases In 2022-23, Despite Lower Uptake

New research estimates that protection from influenza vaccine in the United States was 33% to 42% in 2022-23 and also benefitted unvaccinated people, despite a second study noting a decline in vaccine coverage from 2022 to 2024, even among groups with a history of strong uptake. (Van Beusekom, 7/22)

