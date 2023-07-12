Iowa Passes ‘Heartbeat’ Abortion Ban
Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds said she will sign the bill Friday. The new law will go into effect immediately after that and will prohibit almost all abortions once cardiac activity can be detected, usually around six weeks of pregnancy. Legal challenges are already underway.
AP:
Iowa’s Republican-led Legislature passed a bill banning most abortions after roughly six weeks of pregnancy during a marathon special session Tuesday that continued late into the night. Gov. Kim Reynolds immediately said in a statement she would sign the bill on Friday. ... Just after 11 p.m., lingering protesters in the gallery booed and yelled “shame” to state senators in the minutes after the bill was approved. (Fingerhut, 7/11)
Abortion news from Idaho, Indiana, and Oregon —
KFF Health News:
Groups Sue To Overturn Idaho ‘Abortion Trafficking’ Law Targeting Teens
Advocates who counsel and aid Idaho teenagers seeking abortion care filed suit Tuesday against Republican Attorney General Raúl Labrador in a bid to overturn the state’s abortion travel ban. The travel ban, which took effect May 5, created the crime of “abortion trafficking,” punishable by a minimum of two years in prison. It forbids helping a person under 18 years old obtain abortion pills or leave the state for abortion care without parental permission. (Varney, 7/11)
Indianapolis Star:
As Indiana Abortion Ban Nears, Planned Parenthood Out Of Appointments
All Planned Parenthood clinics in Indiana are out of appointments for abortion services for the next three weeks, right until the state's near total abortion ban takes effect. This news comes just after the Indiana Supreme Court announced on June 30 that it would vacate an injunction on the state's near total abortion ban, allowing it to take effect as soon the decision is certified. That's likely on or near Aug. 1. (Basile, 7/11)
Axios:
Abortions Rise In Oregon After Fall Of Roe V. Wade
Abortion rates in Oregon have increased since the U.S. Supreme Court ruling that overturned Roe v. Wade's federal abortion protections last year led patients in states where the procedure is restricted to seek care here. Oregon created a $15 million fund last year to expand abortion services across the state, while also funneling money into nonprofit abortion funds like the Northwest Abortion Access Fund, which helps people pay for the procedure and travel. (Gebel and Gonzalez, 7/11)