J&J Treatment For Most Common Type Of Lung Cancer Wins FDA Approval
The treatment for non-small cell lung cancer is a non-chemotherapy combination of J&J's cancer drug Rybrevant and existing drug lazertinib. Meanwhile, a judge ruled that lawsuits claiming Tylenol causes ADHD in children of mothers who took the drug in pregnancy can't proceed.
Reuters:
J&J's Chemotherapy-Free Treatment For Lung Cancer Gets US Approval
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday approved Johnson & Johnson's chemotherapy-free combination treatment for a type of non-small cell lung cancer, setting up a challenge for AstraZeneca's blockbuster drug Tagrisso. The approval allows the use of the cancer drug, Rybrevant, in combination with J&J's existing drug, lazertinib, as a first-line treatment for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC) patients with a mutated form of a gene called EGFR. NSCLC is the most common type of lung cancer. (Satija and Santhosh, 8/20)
Reuters:
Tylenol ADHD Lawsuits Cannot Go Forward, Judge Rules
Plaintiffs claiming that Kenvue's popular painkiller Tylenol causes attention deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD) in the children of mothers who took it while pregnant have lost a last ditch bid to revive their claims after a judge rejected their last remaining expert witness. (Pierson, 8/20)
Reuters:
J&J To Buy Medical Device Maker V-Wave For Up To $1.7 Bln
Johnson & Johnson said on Tuesday it would buy privately held V-Wave for up to $1.7 billion, the healthcare conglomerate's second deal this year aimed at boosting its presence in the market for heart disease devices. J&J said it will pay $600 million upfront, with potential payments of up to $1.1 billion contingent on regulatory and commercial milestones. (8/20)
Stat:
What To Know About Alnylam’s Upcoming Readout On Its Heart Drug
Next week, the biopharma world will see eagerly awaited results from a trial that could shape care for patients with an increasingly common heart condition — and determine which companies stand to reap billions. (Chen, Joseph and Feuerstein, 8/20)
Axios:
Congress Probes Pharma Work With Chinese Military
A bipartisan group of House lawmakers is scrutinizing hundreds of clinical trials they say U.S. drug companies conducted with medical centers connected to China's military over the last decade. (Goldman, 8/21)