Justice Department Sues Rite Aid For Dispensing Opioids Despite ‘Red Flags’

Pharmacy giant Rite Aid is charged with filling thousands of unlawful prescriptions of drugs like oxycodone and fentanyl, as well as "trinities" — a combination of an opioid, benzodiazepine, and muscle relaxant — while ignoring or deleting data on suspicious prescribers.

CBS News: Rite Aid Lawsuit: Justice Department Alleges Pharmacy Ignored Red Flags In Filling Opioid Prescriptions

One of the country's largest pharmacy chains knowingly filled unlawful prescriptions and ignored internal red flags on its practices, the Justice Department alleged in a complaint filed Monday. The complaint against Rite Aid was part of a whistleblower lawsuit brought against the company under the False Claims Act and the Controlled Substances Act, the Justice Department said in a news release. (Ruiz, 3/13)

Reuters: US Sues Rite Aid For Missing Opioid Red Flags

Rite Aid pharmacists were accused of ignoring obvious signs of misuse, including in prescriptions for “trinities,” a combination of opioids, benzodiazepine, and muscle relaxants preferred by drug abusers for their increased euphoric effect. The Justice Department also said Rite Aid intentionally deleted some pharmacists’ internal warnings about suspicious prescribers, such as “cash only pill mill???,” while admonishing them to “be mindful of everything that is put in writing.” (Stempel, 3/13)

The Wall Street Journal: McKinsey Consulted VA While Advising Opioid Makers To Target Agency For Sales

Since at least 2009, McKinsey & Co. has been a consultant to the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs, the federal agency that oversees healthcare for millions of retired military service members. During part of that time, the consulting giant also advised some of the world’s biggest opioid producers to target the agency for sales of their products, according to newly released documents. The firm advised opioid companies including Purdue Pharma LP and Endo International PLC on how to increase sales to the VA through both new and existing channels, the documents show. Meanwhile, McKinsey earned at least $117 million consulting for the VA, primarily on matters related to healthcare services for veterans, according to government records. (Gladstone, 3/13)

U.S. News & World Report: Study: Disabled People Less Likely To Be Prescribed Medication For Opioid Disorder

New research finds people living with disabling conditions are less likely to be prescribed medications for the treatment of opioid use disorder than individuals without disabilities, raising concerns over whether those individuals are experiencing added stigma that is making it harder for them to access treatment. (Ross Johnson, 3/13)

NPR: Are Harsher Fentanyl Sentences The Solution To The Opiate Crisis? Experts Say No

Here in New Jersey one new bill would make manufacturing and distributing 5 grams a first degree crime. But advocates say, that's a small enough amount to land people who are using in jail, rather than get them the help they need. (Garsd, 3/13)

The Baltimore Banner: Opioid Treatment In Maryland Jails: Fewer Than Half Complying With State Law

The first-in-the-nation law required all Maryland jails to have opioid treatment programs in place by January, but fewer than half of the affected local governments — 11 counties and Baltimore City — were fully compliant as of late February, according to the Governor’s Office of Crime Prevention, Youth and Victim Services. Officials in the remaining 13 counties, including Harford and Frederick, are working with the state to meet the requirements for treatment and counseling, said Joseph Cueto, a spokesman for the state crime prevention office. (Zhu, Cohn and Conarch, 3/13)

San Francisco Chronicle: Most Overdose Deaths In S.F. Involve Multiple Drugs. Here’s Why That’s Important

About three-quarters of accidental overdose deaths in San Francisco last year involved more than one drug, according to preliminary data from the city’s Office of the Chief Medical Examiner. This data set includes details beyond the agency’s monthly reports, including which drugs contributed to the deaths. (Leonard, 3/13)

Wisconsin Public Radio: Milwaukee County Will Place Vending Machines Filled With Free Narcan, Fentanyl Test Strips Throughout Community

But officials hope the release of $11 million from lawsuit settlement funds — the money going toward prevention, education and treatment — will help slow down the number of overdoses. Milwaukee County Executive David Crowley signed a bill releasing the funds to 15 different projects Monday, ranging from treatment for county prisoners who are suffering from opioid use disorders to vending machines filled with free Narcan and fentanyl test strips. (Casey, 3/13)

On the risks of medical tourism to Mexico —

NPR: Mexican Pharmacies Are Selling Pills To U.S. Travelers Laced With Deadly Fentanyl

Mexican pharmacies that cater to U.S. tourists are selling medications that appear safe but are frequently laced with deadly fentanyl and methamphetamine. That's the conclusion of new research that examined medications purchased legally in four cities in northern Mexico where travelers from the U.S. often seek low-cost health care and pharmaceuticals. "For pills sold as oxycodone, we tested 27 and found 10 or 11 of them contained either fentanyl or heroin," said Chelsea Shover, a researcher at the UCLA School of Medicine. (Mann, 3/14)

