Kaiser Criticizes 5-Day Strike As Money Grab. Unions Say It’s Not That Simple.
The historic walkout, which begins today, will include tens of thousands of health care workers and nurses. Kaiser's latest proposal on the table would lift wages 21.5% over four years but remains shy of the 25% the unions are seeking. Union leaders say wages are only part of the story, citing unsafe staffing, scheduling pressures, and burnout.
San Francisco Chronicle:
Kaiser Calls Historic Strike ‘Unnecessary And Disruptive’
Kaiser Permanente on Monday criticized a looming five-day strike by tens of thousands of nurses and health professionals, calling the action “unnecessary and disruptive.” In a statement, the company said “a generous offer is on the table” as members of the United Nurses Associations of California/Union of Health Care Professionals prepare for a historic walkout Tuesday across California, Oregon and Hawaii. (Vaziri, 10/13)
Becker's Hospital Review:
Tens Of Thousands Of Kaiser Workers To Begin Strike: 7 Things To Know
Tens of thousands of Kaiser Permanente workers across multiple states are set for a five-day strike Oct. 14. Seven things to know: 1. The strike involves several member locals of the Alliance of Health Care Unions, a federation of 23 union locals representing 62,000 employees. A spokesperson for Oakland, Calif.-based Kaiser told Becker’s that about 43,000 workers represented by unions currently in negotiations are eligible to participate in the strike. (Gooch, 10/13)
More about nursing —
WUSF:
USF St. Petersburg Will Launch A New Four-Year Nursing Program
By 2035, Florida is expected to have a nursing shortage of nearly 60,000, according to the Florida Hospital Association. The University of South Florida St. Petersburg is launching a four-year nursing program that will welcome freshmen. (Neira, 10/13)
Stat:
As More Nurses Deliver Primary Care, Altitude Tries To Use AI To Boost Their Skills
Primary care is facing a staffing crisis, and to many providers, the solution is to free up time by finding ways to automate triage, diagnosis, prescribing, clinical notes, and more. (Aguilar, 10/14)
UNC Media Hub:
Workplace Violence Against Health Care Workers, A Growing Trend
For Mel, a North Carolina nurse, getting ready for work was like getting ready for war. That’s what she told co-workers when she worked in the emergency room. Headed into a shift, she wondered, “Who’s gonna fight today?” In North Carolina, more than 48 percent of nurses said they witnessed violence at work, while more than 27 percent of respondents to a 2022 survey from the North Carolina Nurses Association reported they were victims of it themselves — and “the problem is getting worse,” according to a news release from the association. (Thomas, 10/14)
In other health industry developments —
Modern Healthcare:
Humana Pulls Medicare Part D Plans From Brokerage Portals
Humana is taking another step to limit its exposure to the volatile Medicare market. The health insurance company will remove all of its Medicare Part D prescription drug plans from enrollment portals for brokers and other third-party marketers on Nov. 9, it announced Friday. (DeSilva, 10/10)
Modern Healthcare:
Medicare Advantage Ratings 2026: Winners And Losers
The average Medicare Advantage star rating barely changed for 2026. But some health insurance companies experienced big shake-ups. National for-profit insurers generally improved their performance, while several regional nonprofit insurers’ ratings declined. Among the 18 top-rated Medicare Advantage insurers, just two are nonprofit companies. The Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services released the data on how insurers fared on Thursday. The annual enrollment period begins Wednesday and ends Dec. 7. (Tepper and Broderick, 10/13)
The CT Mirror:
How The Biggest Health Systems In CT Are Using AI In Patient Care
Doctors at Yale New Haven Health and Hartford HealthCare — Connecticut’s two largest health systems — say a new artificial intelligence tool is transforming how they interact with patients during appointments. (Golvala, 10/14)
Stat:
Lyra Health Launches ‘Clinical-Grade’ Mental Health Chatbot
Lyra Health on Tuesday announced its members will be able to talk about their mental health with a chatbot, making it the largest company to launch a generative artificial intelligence product as a part of ongoing therapy treatment. (Aguilar, 10/14)