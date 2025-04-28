Kansas City First Responder Dies After Ambulance Stabbing
The firefighter-paramedic was allegedly stabbed by a patient he was helping to transport. In other health industry news: Luigi Mangione has pleaded not guilty in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson; the cost of care for undocumented migrants at Texas hospitals; and more.
Kansas City Star:
Kansas City Firefighter Dies After Being Stabbed In Ambulance
A Kansas City firefighter-paramedic has died after he was stabbed in an ambulance by a patient he was transporting Sunday morning, city officials announced. (Alviz-Gransee, 4/27)
AP:
Luigi Mangione Pleads Not Guilty To Federal Death Penalty Charge In UnitedHealthcare CEO’s Killing
Luigi Mangione pleaded not guilty Friday to a federal murder charge in the killing of UnitedHealthcare CEO Brian Thompson. Prosecutors formally declared their intent to seek the death penalty, and the judge warned Justice Department officials to refrain from making public comments that could spoil his right to a fair trial. Mangione, 26, stood between his lawyers and leaned toward a tabletop microphone as he entered the plea in Manhattan federal court. (Sisak, 4/25)
In other health care industry news —
Asheville Watchdog:
Medical Examiners: Mission Hospital Released More Than 100 Bodies Before Legally Required Review
Since 2021, Mission Hospital has released at least 111 bodies to funeral homes before a legally required medical examiner’s review, according to a list of issues related to the hospital’s handling of deaths compiled by Buncombe County medical examiners and obtained by Asheville Watchdog. The list includes people who died of gunshot wounds, drug overdoses, choking and falling bricks. Some of the bodies had to be returned to the hospital from funeral homes as far away as Georgia. Some were already buried. (Jones, 4/26)
The Texas Tribune:
Undocumented Migrants’ $122M Cost To Texas Hospitals Doubted
Texas hospitals incurred $121.8 million in health care costs in November from patients who were not “lawfully” permitted to be in the country, according to data released by the Texas Health and Human Services Commission on Friday. Hospitals throughout Texas reported to the state health agency the cost of more than 30,000 hospital visits by undocumented immigrants after Gov. Greg Abbott ordered Texas hospitals to ask all patients starting Nov. 1 to disclose whether they were “lawfully in the United States.” (Simpson, 4/25)
The Baltimore Sun:
Lown Institute Report: Maryland Nonprofit Hospitals Outpace Tax Breaks With Community Investment
Maryland nonprofit hospitals spend more on their communities than they receive in tax breaks, according to a new report by the Lown Institute, a Boston-based independent health care think tank. (Karpovich, 4/26)
WUSF:
$1 Million Gift Will Fund Housing For Patient Families At St. Petersburg's All Children's Hospital
A charity known for its barbecue fundraisers is donating $1 million to Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital in St. Petersburg to turn apartments into housing for patients’ families. Hogs for the Cause, a New Orleans-based nonprofit, said its third “Hogs House” will provide free quarters for families while their child undergoes extended hospital care. (Mayer, 4/25)
Fierce Healthcare:
Here's What For-Profit Health System CEOs, CFOs Made In 2024
The CEOs of HCA Healthcare, Tenet Healthcare, Universal Health Services (UHS), Community Health Systems (CHS) and public market newcomer Ardent Health Services received compensation packages ranging from $6.9 million to $24.7 million, according to annual proxy statements filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. This was a wider range than the $8.3 million to $21.3 million reported last year. (Muoio, 4/28)
Also —
Modern Healthcare:
WellSpan Health Cancels Black Men In White Coats Summit
WellSpan Health canceled a mentorship event designed to introduce Black youth to medical careers, citing concerns about potential federal backlash over diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives. The Black Men in White Coats summit was set to take place at the end of May at the York College of Pennsylvania. The York, Pennsylvania-based system previously held the event in May 2024 and March 2023. Other healthcare organizations including Johns Hopkins Medicine, Summa Health and Kaiser Permanente have also held Black Men in White Coats mentorship events. (DeSilva, 4/25)