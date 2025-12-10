Leading Health Organizations Unite Against Limits On Hepatitis B Vaccine
Representatives from six leading health organizations gave a joint news conference, during which they warned that the proposed changes to federal vaccine policy would lead to children's deaths. Meanwhile, the FDA has launched a safety review for two RSV drugs already approved for infants.
CIDRAP:
Doctor Groups Form United Front Against RFK Jr’s Efforts To Limit Vaccine Access
Children will die if proposed changes to federal vaccine policy take effect, doctors warned today during a joint press conference with representatives from six leading health organizations. Experts were responding to a vote by members of the Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices (ACIP)—all handpicked by Health and Human Services (HHS) Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.—to limit the use of hepatitis B vaccines in newborns, in spite of evidence that the shots prevent cancer and save lives. (Szabo, 12/9)
NBC News:
FDA Launches Safety Review Of Two RSV Drugs For Infants As RFK Jr. Scrutinizes Immunizations
The Food and Drug Administration has launched a safety review of two approved RSV drugs for infants, the latest immunizations to face scrutiny under Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. No safety issues have been reported with either of the respiratory syncytial virus drugs: Beyfortus, from Sanofi and AstraZeneca, and Enflonsia, from Merck. (Lovelace Jr., 12/9)
More news about children's health —
MedPage Today:
Number Of Hospitals Equipped To Handle Pediatric Cases On The Decline
The number of U.S. hospitals equipped to handle pediatric cases fell over two decades, data from the Healthcare Cost and Utilization Project Kids' Inpatient Database showed. From 2003 to 2022, the proportion of hospitals with the broadest range of pediatric services (level 1) decreased by 38%, while the proportion of hospitals with the lowest pediatric capability (level 4) increased by 137%, reported Kenneth Michelson, MD, MPH, of the Ann & Robert Lurie Children's Hospital in Chicago, and colleagues in Pediatrics. (Henderson, 12/10)
NPR:
New Study Finds Severe Heat Can Affect Early Childhood Development
Young children really struggle in the heat. Their bodies are too small to cool down by sweating, like adults. And they're wholly reliant on grown-ups to find any kind of relief, be it air conditioning or shade or a cool drink. Now, new research points to a potentially lifelong setback for little ones exposed to extreme heat, which is becoming more common due to climate change. In a study of nearly 20,000 kids, young children who experienced hotter temperatures than usual were less likely to meet basic developmental milestones than those living in nearby, but slightly cooler areas, researchers report in the Journal of Child Psychology and Psychiatry. Children in lower-income households and urban areas were especially vulnerable. (Lambert, 12/9)
AP:
How A Rare Drug Made From Scientists’ Blood Saves Babies From Botulism
When Alessandro Barbera was rushed to a California hospital with infant botulism in October, his father had barely heard of the disease, never mind the rare and costly treatment that likely saved the newborn’s life. Now, however, Tony Barbera is deeply grateful for BabyBIG, the sole antidote to the paralyzing and potentially deadly illnesses linked to contaminated ByHeart infant formula. “It is hugely remarkable,” said Barbera, 35, whose son is slowly recovering. (Aleccia, 12/9)
Undark:
Can Endocrine-Disrupting Chemicals Affect Gender Identity?
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was running for the Democratic party’s presidential nomination when he sat for an interview with Jordan B. Peterson, a controversial Canadian psychologist, during his eponymous podcast. About an hour into the conversation, which published in June 2023, Kennedy pivoted from answering a question about climate change to bringing up a very different subject: He stated that a lot of the sexual dysphoria seen in children, particularly in boys, “is coming from chemical exposures.” (Schmidt, 12/10)