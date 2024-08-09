Longer Looks: Interesting Reads You Might Have Missed
Each week, KFF Health News finds longer stories for you to enjoy. Today's selections are on undiagnosed diseases, covid, elder care, Neuralink, and more.
The Washington Post:
The Undiagnosed Diseases Network Is A Lifeline For Children And Parents
Luna Holt’s parents and doctors spent two years fighting for her life, even as they didn’t know what they were fighting against. A scan during her mother’s pregnancy had shown what appeared to be an enlarged liver and spleen. After Luna’s birth, prematurely at 31 weeks, she couldn’t breathe on her own, and she spent the following 14 weeks in intensive care. Genetic test results for the newborn appeared to be normal, but Luna’s parents, Cassie and Dylan Holt, were frantic. “If you don’t have a diagnosis, you at least want a prognosis,” Cassie says. “But we were in the dark.” (Ellison, 8/5)
The Colorado Sun:
What It Was Like For One Doctor At The Center Of The COVID Vaccine Debate
When Dr. Matthew Daley began his term on a previously little-known advisory committee with the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, he knew he had a bigger task before him than he had expected. (Ingold, 8/7)
The New York Times:
When Elder Care Is All In The Stepfamily
Adult children are less likely to assist an aging stepparent, studies show. A growing “step gap” in senior care worries experts. (Span, 8/3)
Reuters:
How A US Health Agency Became A Shield For Polluters
Companies and others responsible for some of America's most toxic waste sites are using a federal health agency’s faulty reports to save money on cleanups, defend against lawsuits and deny victims compensation, a Reuters investigation found. A Missouri neighborhood's tale. (Dowdell, Pell, Lesser, Conlin, Quinton and Cunningham, 8/7)
The Wall Street Journal:
How Elon Musk's Neuralink Brain Chip Works — And How The Competitors Differ
In March, Elon Musk’s brain-computer interface company Neuralink introduced its first human trial participant, a quadriplegic who showed the world how he could control a computer cursor with just his thoughts. Neuralink’s fully implantable, wireless device—if it proves safe during clinical trials—would be a major upgrade on older technology, returning function to thousands of disabled individuals who have lost it. Here’s a look at its device, how it works and similar ones from rivals. (Champelli and Winkler, 8/3)
The New York Times:
The Zombie Pharmacies That Are Holding Back New York City Retail
An empty Duane Reade, steps from Wall Street, darkens a landmark office building. A former Walgreens in a condo in Murray Hill has been closed for over seven years. A boarded-up Rite Aid in Astoria has attracted a homeless encampment in its parking lot. They’re all examples of the city’s living dead. Scores of chain drugstores that once anchored shopping hubs across New York City remain shuttered even as much of the city’s storefront real estate has bounced back from the Covid-19 pandemic. (Chen, 8/6)