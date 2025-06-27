Longer Looks: Interesting Reads You Might Have Missed
Each week, KFF Health News finds longer stories for you to enjoy. Today's selections are on crash test dummies, organ transplants, wellness retreats, and more.
AP:
Crash Survivor Pushes To Modernize US Car Safety Tests With A More Accurate Female Dummy
Although women face the threat of more injury risks in vehicle crashes, the crash test dummies used in U.S. safety tests are designed almost entirely around the body of a man. (McMurray, 6/23)
ProPublica:
His Kidney Failed. He’ll Never Know if a Transplant Drug From a Banned Factory Was to Blame.
When Joe DeMayo’s donated kidney started to fail earlier than expected, he didn’t know that the drug he was taking could’ve left him vulnerable — and that one of the most formidable drug regulators in the world may have failed to protect him. (Cenziper and Rose, 6/23)
AP:
Team Physicians In College Sports Wary Of Greater Liability Risk With Athletes Now Making Big Money
The professionalization of college sports has prompted concern among team physicians that they will be exposed to a greater risk of being sued by athletes who claim a poor outcome from treatment caused them to lose future earnings. Before July 2021, when college athletes were cleared to be compensated by third parties for the use of their name, image and likeness, such lawsuits would have been virtually unwinnable. (Olson, 6/24)
The New York Times:
The MTV Reality Star In Trump’s Cabinet Who Wants You To Have More Kids
Sean Duffy, once the resident playboy on “The Real World,” is now a father of nine who presents his family as an example for America. (Kitchener, 6/23)
The Washington Post:
Ozempic Is Forcing Wellness Retreats For The Elite To Change
Attendees might be looking to wean off weight-loss drugs or mitigate side effects such as digestive discomfort and muscle loss. (Benjamin, 6/20)
The Washington Post:
Wind Phone In California Desert Helps People Ease Their Grief
The ‘wind phone’ was installed by Colin Campbell and Gail Lerner, whose children, Ruby and Hart Campbell, were killed by a drunk driver in 2019. (Page, 6/26)