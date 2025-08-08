Longer Looks: Interesting Reads You Might Have Missed
Each week, KFF Health News finds longer stories for you to enjoy. Today's selections are on public health policy, abortion undergrounds, medically assisted death, and more.
Undark:
As Trust In Public Health Craters, Idaho Charts A New Path
The state is at the forefront of changes to vaccination policy and public health. What does that frontier look like? (Schulson, 8/4)
Capital & Main:
The Oil Wells Near The Denver Suburbs Worried Her. The Health Risk Alarmed Her Even More.
Public health researcher Lisa McKenzie remembers her first aerial view of the landscape-altering impacts of fossil fuel production on the picturesque mesas that rim the western slope of Colorado’s Rocky Mountains. “It was well pad, after well pad, after well pad,” said McKenzie, a recently retired associate professor at the Colorado School of Public Health. “I remember thinking to myself, that’s like 7,000 point sources of benzene.” (Oldham, 8/4)
The Wall Street Journal:
The Mystery Of The L.A. Mansion Filled With Surrogate Children
A couple with ties to China say they wanted a big family. Surrogates who carried the children say they were deceived. (Long, Foldy and Randazzo, 8/5)
The New Republic:
A History Of Abortion Undergrounds—And A Guide To Starting One
On a rainy evening in June 2001, abortion pirates sailed into Dublin harbor. Their converted fishing trawler had a portable clinic bolted to the deck, and the cargo included 20 doses of medication abortion (mifepristone and misoprostol), thousands of condoms, 120 IUDs, and 250 morning-after pills. The ship’s nearly all-female crew included a nurse and a gynecologist and was led by Rebecca Gomperts, a freckled and dark-haired Dutch doctor in her mid-thirties. (Kindig, 8/4)
The New York Times:
A Cancer Patient Chose Assisted Death. That Wasn’t The Last Hard Choice.
Tatiana Andia knew Colombia would permit her a medically assisted death. She took her country with her on the journey to dying. (Nolen, 8/3)
BBC:
Is Perrier As Pure As It Claims? The Bottled Water Scandal Gripping France
Claims that natural mineral water brands are filtering their water have shocked the country. "This really is our Water-gate," says Stéphane Mandard, who has led investigations at Le Monde newspaper. "It's a combination of industrial fraud and state collusion." (Schofield, 8/8)