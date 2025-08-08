- KFF Health News Original Stories 2
Even in States That Fought Obamacare, Trump's New Law Poses Health Consequences
Kennedy Cancels Vaccine Funding
Even in States That Fought Obamacare, Trump’s New Law Poses Health Consequences
GOP lawmakers in 10 states have refused for a decade to expand Medicaid under the Affordable Care Act. But when President Donald Trump got another whack at Obamacare, these holdout states went unrewarded. (Daniel Chang and Sam Whitehead, 8/8)
KFF Health News' 'What the Health?': Kennedy Cancels Vaccine Funding
The Health and Human Services secretary is winding down nearly $500 million in mRNA research funding, citing false claims that the technology is ineffective against respiratory illnesses — and notching a victory for critics of the covid vaccines. And President Donald Trump is demanding drugmakers drop their prices, quickly, but it’s unclear how he could make them comply. Lauren Weber of The Washington Post, Sandhya Raman of CQ Roll Call, and Sarah Karlin-Smith of the Pink Sheet join KFF Health News’ Emmarie Huetteman to discuss these stories and more. (8/7)
Here's today's health policy haiku:
WHAT THE RFK?
Health care in peril.
Will the sun come out again?
How many will die?
- Anonymous
Summaries Of The News:
Senators Want UnitedHealth Group's Records On Nursing Home Transfers
Democratic Sens. Ron Wyden and Elizabeth Warren have asked to see internal company documents after a Guardian investigation alleged that the company partnered with nursing homes across the country to cut back on residents' hospital transfers in an effort to reduce expenses.
The Guardian:
Senators Seek UnitedHealth Records On Push To Curb Nursing Home Hospitalizations
Lawmakers are asking UnitedHealth Group, the nation’s largest healthcare conglomerate, to disclose internal documents about its efforts to reduce hospital transfers for nursing home residents and the bonuses it has given to nursing homes which help it to do so. In an Aug. 6 letter, Democratic senators Ron Wyden and Elizabeth Warren asked UnitedHealth’s CEO, Stephen Hemsley, to hand over a trove of company records about a partnership program it has with nursing homes across the country, which aims to decrease hospitalizations and thereby coverage expenses for the conglomerate. The document demand letter follows a Guardian investigation into the initiative. (Joseph, 8/7)
Stat:
DOJ, UnitedHealth Reach Agreement On Amedisys Deal
The Department of Justice and state officials have reached a proposed settlement agreement with UnitedHealth Group and Amedisys that would allow the companies to complete their $3.3 billion combination so long as they agree to sell 164 home health and hospice locations across 19 states. (Bannow, 8/7)
On the high cost of prescription drugs —
The Hill:
2 More Cases Challenging Medicare Negotiation Rejected In Federal Courts
Federal judges in Texas and Connecticut on Thursday ruled against arguments challenging the constitutionality of the Medicare Drug Price Negotiation Program, delivering two more blows to the pharmaceutical industry this week after an appeals court upheld the dismissal of a similar case. In Connecticut, the U.S. 2nd Circuit Court of Appeals upheld a decision granted by U.S. District Judge Michael P. Shea last year against pharmaceutical company Boehringer Ingelheim. The company’s diabetes medication Jardiance was among the first 10 drugs chosen for Medicare negotiations, and two more of its products were chosen for the following round of negotiations. (Choi, 8/7)
Becker's Hospital Review:
The Health Systems Betting Big On Centralized Pharmacy Hubs
A growing number of health systems are investing heavily in centralized service centers to help reduce costs, address drug shortages and streamline operations. In March, Indianapolis-based Eskenazi Health opened a $10 million, 32,000-square-foot central fulfillment center designed to fill 60% of the health system’s prescriptions over the next five years. The facility relies on automation to handle high volumes of prescriptions and aims to reduce staff burdens by routing non-urgent prescription fulfillment away from in-store pharmacists. (Murphy, 8/7)
More health industry news —
Wyoming Public Radio:
A Hospital Opens In Rural Wyoming Amid State, Federal Budget Cuts
Before this week, every county in Wyoming had a hospital – except Sublette County. But as of this week, that’s changed. On Monday morning, the doors to the Sublette County Hospital unlocked. (Tan, 8/7)
Chicago Tribune:
Concerns Swirl About Potential Closure Of Weiss Hospital
With just days to go before Weiss Memorial Hospital was scheduled to lose Medicare funding, concerns swirled Thursday about whether the hospital was about to close. Dr. Manoj Prasad, the head of the company that owns the hospital, and other hospital officials did not respond to requests for comment Thursday. But three hospital staffers, who asked to remain unnamed, told the Tribune that they’d been told the hospital would close at 7 a.m. Friday. (Schencker, 8/7)
The Baltimore Sun:
UMMC Residents And Fellows Ratify First Union Contract
Residents and fellows at the University of Maryland Medical Center voted unanimously Thursday to ratify their first-ever union contract, after months of negotiations. (Schumer, 8/7)
Trans Troops Forced Out Of Air Force After 15-18 Years Won't Get Benefits
Trans Troops Forced Out Of Air Force After 15-18 Years Won't Get Benefits

The move means that transgender service members will now have to take a lump-sum separation payment offered to junior troops or be removed from service, AP reported. Other news is about VA collective bargaining, maternal and mental health programs cuts, and more.
AP:
US Air Force To Deny Retirement Pay To Transgender Service Members Being Separated From The Service
The U.S. Air Force said Thursday it would deny all transgender service members who have served between 15 and 18 years the option to retire early and would instead separate them without retirement benefits. One Air Force sergeant said he was “betrayed and devastated” by the move. The move means that transgender service members will now be faced with the choice of either taking a lump-sum separation payment offered to junior troops or be removed from the service. (Toropin, 8/7)
On veterans' health care —
Military.com:
VA To End Bargaining Agreement Contracts With Most Unions
The Department of Veterans Affairs announced Wednesday it was ending collective bargaining agreements with most federal unions -- a move that affects roughly 80% of its total workforce. Members of the American Federation of Government Employees, AFL-CIO, the National Association of Government Employees, the National Federation of Federal Employees, the National Nurses Organizing Committee/National Nurses United and the Service Employees International Union will no longer have the labor protections negotiated by their organizations. (Kime, 8/7)
St. Louis Public Radio:
New VA Clinic Is Coming To Rolla
A new Veterans Administration health clinic is under construction in Rolla with the goal of improving health care for veterans throughout the region. The new clinic will be 75,000 square feet, nearly 10 times as big as the facility in St. James it will replace. It will be able to accommodate 20,000 patients a year. (Ahl, 8/8)
More news from the Trump administration —
ProPublica:
Funding For Landmark Maternal Health Program, ERASE MM, Is At Risk
Seven years ago, when President Donald Trump signed the Preventing Maternal Deaths Act into law, it was hailed as a crucial step toward addressing the nation’s maternal mortality crisis. The law pumped tens of millions of dollars a year into a program to help fund state committees that review maternal deaths and identify their causes. The committees’ findings have led to new protocols to prevent hemorrhage, sepsis and suicide. Federal money has allowed some states to establish panels for the first time. (Jaramillo, 8/8)
Stat:
HHS Cuts Could Threaten Watchdog Groups For Navajo Mental Health
Benita McKerry’s job at the Native American Disability Law Center mostly involves driving to far-off parts of the Navajo Nation, an area larger than the size of West Virginia, and checking in on the reservation’s group homes and facilities for people with disabilities. The Diné woman rarely listens to music or podcasts on these drives, instead soaking up the miles by reflecting on the countless kids and adults she’s come to know. (Broderick, 8/8)
Stat:
Grant Cuts To Stop 'Wasteful Spending' Can Have The Opposite Effect
N. Mueller wasn’t sure whether the air purifiers in his living room and bedroom were real. That was the point. The Navy veteran had signed up to have them whir away in the background of his life, either filtering or just pretending to, while he submitted to regular blood draws, nostril scrapes, and breathing tests, to help figure out whether the working machines improved chronic obstructive pulmonary disease beyond the placebo effect. (Boodman, 8/8)
MedPage Today:
Trump Plan For Tariffs On Imported Drugs Draws Criticism On All Sides
President Trump's plan to levy tariffs on imported pharmaceuticals is drawing criticism from all sides of the political spectrum. "Domestic manufacturing matters, but doing it by taxing patients through tariffs is the wrong move," Natasha Murphy, MSPH, director of health policy at the Center for American Progress, a left-leaning Washington think tank, said in an email to MedPage Today. "These costs won't be eaten by drugmakers and instead will be passed on to families in the form of higher premiums and tighter formularies ... This is Trump's tariff-first playbook at work, and it puts affordability and access at risk." "All tariffs are a bad idea," Michael Baker, MS, director of healthcare policy at the American Action Forum, a right-leaning Washington think tank, said in a phone interview. (Frieden, 8/7)
Politico:
Federal Judge Orders Two-Week Construction Pause At ‘Alligator Alcatraz’
A federal judge Thursday ruled construction must temporarily stop at “Alligator Alcatraz” as hearings challenging the Everglades-based detention center’s environmental impact continue. District Judge Kathleen Williams ordered the state to, at the very least, stop installing additional lighting, infrastructure, pavement, filling or fencing and to halt excavation for 14 days. She called the request for the temporary restraining order from the plaintiffs, which represent environmental groups, “pretty reasonable” to prevent further interruption to the ecosystem. The judge, an Obama-era appointee, said the plaintiffs had introduced evidence of “ongoing environmental harms.” (Leonard, 8/7)
The New York Times:
E.P.A. To Stop Updating Popular Database After Lead Scientist Criticized Trump
The Environmental Protection Agency said it would stop updating research that hundreds of companies use to calculate their greenhouse gas emissions after the agency suspended the database’s creator because he had signed a letter criticizing the Trump administration’s approach to scientific research. The researcher, Wesley Ingwersen, is leaving the E.P.A. to pursue his work at Stanford University. He was one of 139 E.P.A. employees suspended and investigated by the agency after signing the June letter, which charged that Mr. Trump’s policies “undermine the E.P.A. mission of protecting human health and the environment.” (Stevens, 8/8)
On the opioid crisis —
NPR:
Group Behind McGruff The Crime Dog Questions Fentanyl PSA Program Cut
Adults of a certain age may remember McGruff the Crime Dog best. The animated bloodhound in a trench coat warned children about the dangers of using drugs in a series of both gritty and cheery public service announcements on TV in the 1980s and 1990s. McGruff was as frank about stranger danger and child abductions, once portraying the near-kidnapping of a little girl in pigtails in an ad: "If she gets into that car, you may be looking at Jenny for the last time." But perhaps most memorable is McGruff's persistent calls to "Take A Bite Out Of Crime." Now, the Trump administration has ended federal funding for a program that in recent years worked to bring McGruff into present-day efforts to protect young people from harm caused by fentanyl and counterfeit prescription pills. (Wright, 8/8)
The New York Times:
It Was A Promising Addiction Treatment. Many Patients Never Got It.
How political red tape and a drug company’s thirst for profits limited the reach of a drug that experts believe could have reduced the opioid epidemic’s toll. (Walter, 8/7)
Heart Association: Americans Should Be Picky About Ultraprocessed Foods
Heart Association: Americans Should Be Picky About Ultraprocessed Foods

In its new guidelines, the American Heart Association says not all ultraprocessed foods are so bad — such as whole grain breads, low-sugar yogurts, tomato sauces, and nut or bean-based spreads. The MAHA Commission report on ultraprocessed foods is due Tuesday.
CNN:
Beating MAHA To The Punch, The American Heart Association Releases Its Guidelines On Ultraprocessed Food
Step aside, MAHA. The country’s largest heart-health organization has just released its long-awaited guidelines for the consumption of ultraprocessed foods, or UPFs. The new scientific advisory statement from the American Heart Association comes just days before the arrival of the second “Make America Healthy Again” or MAHA Commission report, spearheaded by US Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. (LaMotte, 8/7)
CNN:
Former FDA Chief Challenges Agency To Bar Certain Ultraprocessed Food Ingredients
In a petition filed Wednesday, the former FDA commissioner, Dr. David Kessler, argued that the agency has the authority to declare that certain sweeteners, refined flours and other additives are not “generally recognized as safe.” Removing that designation, known as GRAS, would force makers of ultraprocessed foods to remove products from the market and reformulate recipes — or try to prove that those ingredients are not harmful. (Owermohle and LaMotte, 8/7)
Stat:
How A Colorado Dietitian Became Instagram’s Top MAHA Critic
When Jessica Knurick was pregnant with her second child in 2022, her social media feeds were awash in warnings about all the things that could put her baby at risk. “I was in such a vulnerable life stage, and I had really bad postpartum anxiety too,” Knurick told STAT one recent afternoon, speaking from her home in Denver. “And I found myself getting caught up in some of that stuff and being like, ‘Oh my gosh, like, is this terrible for my baby?’” (Todd, 8/8)
On vaccine policy —
Stat:
Kennedy’s MRNA Decision Poses National Security Risk, Experts Say
Health secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s decision this week to discontinue funding of the development of messenger RNA vaccines has alarmed scientists, who have warned that it will leave the country far less prepared for future pandemics. But it is also a matter of national security. (Branswell, 8/7)
Roll Call:
Cassidy Says Canceled Vaccine Research Needed To Fight Pandemics
The chairman of the Senate Health, Education, Labor and Pensions Committee denounced a decision by the federal government to phase out mRNA vaccine development, warning that could hurt pandemic preparedness. Others say it the harm will go beyond that, to potentially damage domestic biosecurity. (Cohen, 8/7)
The New York Times:
On Vaccines, RFK Jr. Has Broken Sharply With The Mainstream
Even before Robert F. Kennedy Jr. took office in February as secretary of the Department of Health and Human Services, some public health experts worried he might use his influence to carry out an anti-vaccine agenda he’d spent decades promoting. In the worst-case scenario, they said, he might dismiss experts on whom the government relies to make sound decisions about immunizations and enact policies restricting access. He might cancel important research that would be needed in a future pandemic. In less than six months, Mr. Kennedy has done all that and more. (Mandavilli, 8/7)
KFF Health News:
KFF Health News' 'What The Health?': Kennedy Cancels Vaccine Funding
Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s announcement that the federal government will cancel nearly $500 million in mRNA research funding is unnerving not only for those who develop vaccines, but also for public health experts who see the technology behind the first covid-19 shots as the nation’s best hope to combat a future pandemic. And President Donald Trump is demanding that major pharmaceutical companies offer many American patients the same prices available to patients overseas. It isn’t the first time he’s made such threats, and drugmakers — who scored a couple of wins against Medicare negotiations in the president’s tax and spending law — are unlikely to volunteer to drop their prices. (8/7)
Related news on vaccines —
The Wall Street Journal:
Measles Treatments Once Deemed Unnecessary Are Research Focus As Vaccine Rates Fall
As a record number of people in the U.S. are sickened with measles, researchers are resurrecting the search for something long-deemed redundant: treatments for the viral disease. After the measles vaccine was introduced in the 1960s, cases of the disease plummeted. By 2000, federal officials had declared measles eliminated from the U.S. This success led to little interest in the development of treatments. But now, as vaccination rates fall and infections rise, scientists are racing to develop drugs they say could prevent or treat the disease in vulnerable and unvaccinated people. (Mosbergen, 8/8)
The Wall Street Journal:
GSK To Receive $370 Million In U.S. Patent Litigation Settlement
GSK said it would receive $370 million as part of a U.S. patent settlement between CureVac and BioNTech related to messenger mRNA-based Covid-19 vaccines. The U.K. pharmaceutical giant said Friday that, under the terms of an existing license agreement with CureVac, it would receive an upfront payment of $320 million in cash, with the rest of the money through an amendment to the deal with CureVac. It will also receive a 1% royalty on future U.S. sales of influenza, Covid-19 and other related combination mRNA vaccine products made by BioNTech and Pfizer. (Goriainoff, 8/8)
Eli Lilly Says Weight Loss Pill A Success, Will Apply This Year For FDA Approval
During a 72-week study, those taking the highest dose of orforglipron lost an average of 27.3 pounds. While injections might cause people to lose more weight, a pill has advantages over them, specifically that it doesn't need to be kept cold. And in health tech news, GPT-5 has been released.
The New York Times:
Pill Causes Major Weight Loss In Eli Lilly Trial’s Results
People who were overweight or had obesity lost a substantial amount of weight after taking a daily pill made by Eli Lilly, the company reported on Wednesday. The pharmaceutical manufacturer will be applying to the Food and Drug Administration by the end of this year for marketing approval for the medication, which would provide an alternative to injectable drugs that produce weight loss and are already on the market. Eli Lilly plans “a large investment,” in manufacturing the drug, orforglipron, said Kenneth Custer, executive vice president at Lilly and president of Lilly Cardiometabolic Health. (Kolata, 8/7)
The Wall Street Journal:
Why A Weight-Loss Pill Is Still A Big Deal
Lilly’s pill could be a commercial breakthrough, not because it is more potent, but because it is more accessible. A once-daily oral drug that requires no refrigeration and is easier to manufacture could dramatically expand the market. It could be prescribed more readily by primary-care doctors, shipped like any other medication and used in global regions where injectables remain impractical. It might also attract patients who avoid needles or those with milder obesity looking for a simpler, longer-term maintenance option. (Wainer, 8/8)
More on weight loss —
The New York Times:
As Ozempic Shrinks Appetites, Some Restaurants Offer Miniature Meals
Some restaurants, from fast-food chains to fine-dining establishment, are trying to appease fluctuating appetites by offering dishes and deals designed to lure GLP-1 users. Eight to 10 percent of Americans are now taking GLP-1s, and 30 to 35 percent have expressed interest in taking them, according to an October 2024 report published by the consulting firm PricewaterhouseCoopers. In April, a Bloomberg Intelligence survey found that more than 50 percent of users dined out less frequently since starting the medications. Another report published by Morgan Stanley that month found that 63 percent of people on Ozempic order considerably less when they do go to restaurants. (Krueger, 8/7)
WUFT:
Fat Cats Shedding Pounds Can Offer Clues To Human Weight Loss
Got an obese cat? You aren’t alone in overindulging your pet. Six out of 10 cats in the U.S. are overweight. Cats don’t know better. Their humans feed them, after all, and have their own problems walking by the food bowl without stopping. Researchers at The Ohio State University recently found that dieting cats undergo a significant change in the populations of bacteria in their gut. In fact, it’s thought to be like what happens in their people. (Levesque, 8/8)
On artificial intelligence —
Becker's Hospital Review:
OpenAI Releases New Model With Health Focus
On Aug. 7, OpenAI released GPT-5 — its latest AI model — which the company says includes significant improvements in addressing health-related questions. The model performs considerably better than previous versions on HealthBench, a benchmark that uses real-world scenarios and physician-defined criteria, according to OpenAI. (Diaz, 8/7)
Fierce Healthcare:
Altman Touts Benefit Of GPT-5 For Healthcare
OpenAI released its most advanced reasoning model, GPT-5, which it touts as its most useful model for healthcare. The application of ChatGPT for healthcare played a leading role in the company’s Summer Update meeting on Thursday, during which it did live demos of the upgraded model. (Beavins, 8/7)
To Make Up For Federal Medicaid Cuts, Calif. County Aims To Raise Sales Taxes
Santa Clara County will add a ballot measure to November's special election. “We cannot afford to sit back and tell ourselves it won’t be that bad because it will, for all of us,” County Supervisor Susan Ellenberg said. Plus, more news on the Medicaid reductions.
San Francisco Chronicle:
Bay Area County Could Raise Taxes To Offset Trump Medicaid Cuts
In response to recent federal legislation that cuts billions of dollars to Medicaid, Santa Clara County supervisors on Thursday unanimously voted to add a ballot measure to November’s special election that would increase local sales tax by five-eighth cent (0.625%) for five years to try to backfill some of the projected lost federal revenue. The federal legislation HR 1 was passed by Congress and signed into law by President Trump in July. It includes the biggest cuts to Medicaid, the joint federal-state health insurance program for low-income Americans, in the program’s history. (Ho, 8/7)
North Carolina Health News:
Medicaid Program That Provided Economic Boost To Rural NC Communities On The Chopping Block
North Carolina’s first-in-the-nation Healthy Opportunities Pilot, which sought to address the nonmedical health needs of rural residents on Medicaid, faces a bleak future after state lawmakers failed to extend funding for the program in their stripped-down “mini budget” passed last month. (Baxley, 8/8)
Bloomberg:
Medicaid Cuts Set To Drain Revenue At Elite Teaching Hospitals In US
Few in the US healthcare sector are immune to the effects of Washington’s recent cuts to Medicaid, even the cash-rich teaching hospitals affiliated with top-notch medical schools. These facilities, often known as academic medical centers or AMCs, are usually seen as the cream of the industry crop for their top-tier credit ratings and ability to churn out revenue. But federal cuts to the public health insurance program for low-income and disabled people will lead to less funding for teaching hospitals around the country. In response, they’ve already started to reduce staff and scale back operations. (Hudson and Rembert, 8/7)
KFF Health News:
Even In States That Fought Obamacare, Trump’s New Law Poses Health Consequences
GOP lawmakers in the 10 states that refused the Affordable Care Act’s Medicaid expansion for over a decade have argued their conservative approach to growing government programs would pay off in the long run. Instead, the Republican-passed budget law that includes many of President Donald Trump’s priorities will pose at least as big a burden on patients and hospitals in the expansion holdout states as in the 40 states that have extended Medicaid coverage to more low-income adults, hospital executives and other officials warn. (Chang and Whitehead, 8/8)
Also —
Axios:
The Pitt Will Tackle Trump's "Big, Beautiful Bill" And Medicaid Cut
Noah Wyle, the star of "The Pitt," has lobbied for legislation to improve the lives of health care professionals, tackling staffing shortages and burnout. (Lalljee, 8/7)
Proposed California Bill Aims To Protect Access To HIV Treatments
Assembly Bill 554 would protect access to PrEP and PEP medications by requiring insurers to cover the antiretroviral drugs. Other states making news: Florida, Missouri, Ohio, and Colorado.
Los Angeles Times:
A Proposed California Bill Aims To Safeguard HIV-Prevention Coverage
State lawmakers are considering a bill meant to protect access to HIV prevention drugs for insured Californians as threats from the federal government continue. Assembly Bill 554 would require health plans and insurers to cover all antiretroviral drugs used for PrEP and PEP regimens. The drugs just have to be approved by the Food and Drug Administration, and would not require prior authorization. The bill would also prevent health plans from forcing patients to first try a less expensive drug before choosing a more expensive, specialty option. (Beason, 8/7)
San Francisco Chronicle:
TB Exposure At Cache Creek Casino Prompts Health Alert
Cache Creek Casino Resort in Yolo County issued a public health alert after confirming a case of contagious tuberculosis linked to its property. In coordination with the California Department of Public Health and the Yolo County Health and Human Services Agency, the resort said it is conducting contact tracing to identify and notify people who may have been exposed. (Vaziri, 8/7)
WLRN Public Media:
Federal Investigation Of South Florida Pill Mill Ring Raises Questions About State Oversight
More than a decade ago, Florida legislators passed laws to regulate so-called pill mills that once dominated the state and fueled the opioid crisis across the country. The regulations slashed the number of pain clinics operating in the state. But a recent federal investigation into a South Florida opioid distribution ring highlights potential gaps in the state's oversight. (Shore, 8/8)
WUSF:
'Flesh-Eating Bacteria' Causes A Second Death In Bay County, Health Department Reports
A second person in Bay County has died this year from Vibrio vulnificus, the so-called “flesh-eating” bacterium, according to the Florida Department of Health. The death, recorded within the past three weeks, brings the state total to five. On July 15, the agency’s website lists one death each in Bay, Hillsborough, Broward and St. Johns counties. (Mayer, 8/7)
St. Louis Public Radio:
Missouri Constitutional Amendment Could Reinstate Sick Leave
Missouri workers have 21 days left until a voter-approved law mandating paid sick leave goes away. In November, Missouri voters passed Proposition A, which raised the minimum wage and allowed employees to earn paid sick leave. It passed with nearly 58% of the vote. (Kellogg, 8/8)
The (Cleveland) Plain Dealer:
Ohio Woman Gives Birth To Quintuplets
An Ohio couple just saw their family’s numbers take a big jump. Betsy Santiso gave birth to quintuplets Monday at OhioHealth Riverside Methodist Hospital in Columbus, according to a news release from OhioHealth healthcare system. (Pinckard, 8/8)
Also —
The Colorado Sun:
Nearly One-Third Of Colorado Kids Say They Can Access A Loaded Gun
Nearly one-third of kids in Colorado say they could access a loaded firearm without adult permission, according to a new study by researchers at the Colorado School of Public Health. (Ingold, 8/8)
Each week, KFF Health News finds longer stories for you to enjoy. Today's selections are on public health policy, abortion undergrounds, medically assisted death, and more.
Undark:
As Trust In Public Health Craters, Idaho Charts A New Path
The state is at the forefront of changes to vaccination policy and public health. What does that frontier look like? (Schulson, 8/4)
Capital & Main:
The Oil Wells Near The Denver Suburbs Worried Her. The Health Risk Alarmed Her Even More.
Public health researcher Lisa McKenzie remembers her first aerial view of the landscape-altering impacts of fossil fuel production on the picturesque mesas that rim the western slope of Colorado’s Rocky Mountains. “It was well pad, after well pad, after well pad,” said McKenzie, a recently retired associate professor at the Colorado School of Public Health. “I remember thinking to myself, that’s like 7,000 point sources of benzene.” (Oldham, 8/4)
The Wall Street Journal:
The Mystery Of The L.A. Mansion Filled With Surrogate Children
A couple with ties to China say they wanted a big family. Surrogates who carried the children say they were deceived. (Long, Foldy and Randazzo, 8/5)
The New Republic:
A History Of Abortion Undergrounds—And A Guide To Starting One
On a rainy evening in June 2001, abortion pirates sailed into Dublin harbor. Their converted fishing trawler had a portable clinic bolted to the deck, and the cargo included 20 doses of medication abortion (mifepristone and misoprostol), thousands of condoms, 120 IUDs, and 250 morning-after pills. The ship’s nearly all-female crew included a nurse and a gynecologist and was led by Rebecca Gomperts, a freckled and dark-haired Dutch doctor in her mid-thirties. (Kindig, 8/4)
The New York Times:
A Cancer Patient Chose Assisted Death. That Wasn’t The Last Hard Choice.
Tatiana Andia knew Colombia would permit her a medically assisted death. She took her country with her on the journey to dying. (Nolen, 8/3)
BBC:
Is Perrier As Pure As It Claims? The Bottled Water Scandal Gripping France
Claims that natural mineral water brands are filtering their water have shocked the country. "This really is our Water-gate," says Stéphane Mandard, who has led investigations at Le Monde newspaper. "It's a combination of industrial fraud and state collusion." (Schofield, 8/8)
Editorial writers explain these public health issues.
Stat:
Climate Change Could Make Chagas More Common In The U.S.
In the heart of Illinois, while researching wildlife disease, I made a discovery that stunned me: More than half of the raccoons I sampled were infected with Trypanosoma cruzi, the parasite that causes Chagas disease. Most Americans have never heard of it. But this neglected tropical disease is no longer confined to the tropics. It’s here, in the United States, spreading silently in wildlife. (Esther Onuselogu, 8/8)
Bloomberg:
RFK Jr.’s Decision On MRNA May Be His Worst Yet
Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s decision to cancel $500 million in grants and contracts for mRNA vaccine development jeopardizes the health and safety of Americans — both now and for years to come. (Lisa Jarvis, 8/7)
The Atlantic:
Children’s Health Care Is In Danger
This summer, Congress passed the One Big Beautiful Bill Act, Donald Trump’s sweeping second-term domestic legislation. The bill does not cut Medicaid, the White House insists. It slashes taxes and offsets the revenue losses by tamping down on what Republicans describe as waste, fraud, and abuse in the health-insurance program. (Annie Lowrey, 8/7)
The New York Times:
Stop Freaking Out About Seed Oils
Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is right when he says that chronic disease is on the rise in America and that our food system is at least partly to blame. Where he and his “Make America Healthy Again” movement err is in relying on flawed evidence to target particular foods. (Emily Oster, 8/8)
The Washington Post:
This New Study Shows How To Reduce Your Dementia Risk
Funded by the Alzheimer’s Association and published in JAMA, this is the first large-scale randomized controlled trial to show that interventions such as diet changes, physical activity and cognitive exercises can help protect older people’s brains. (Leana S. Wen, 8/7)