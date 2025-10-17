Longer Looks: Interesting Reads You Might Have Missed
Each week, KFF Health News finds longer stories for you to read. Today's selections are on autism, gene therapy, lead exposure, sunshine, and more.
The Washington Post:
A Boy With Autism Drowned Near His Home. He Fled School 700 Times Before.
Children with autism can be prone to wandering and are often drawn to water. Parents are often faced with the burden on their own. (Golden, 10/13)
NBC News:
Exposure To Any Germs Could've Killed Her. 11 Years Later, She's Living A Normal Life Thanks To A Gene Therapy Treatment.
At 4 months old, Eliana Nachem received her diagnosis: severe combined immunodeficiency, or SCID. (Sullivan, 10/15)
Undark:
Will Science Journalism Funders Step Up Or Retreat?
Amid Trump-era funding turmoil, foundations are finding themselves pulled in many directions to fill in the gaps. (López Lloreda, 10/15)
Stat:
This Scientist Is Revealing The Immune System In Our Nasal Passages
The La Jolla Institute for Immunology researcher has helped lead the way in understanding a critical part of the immune system: the upper airway. (DiCorato, 10/16)
ABC News:
Ancient Lead Exposure May Have Helped Humans Evolve Over Neanderthals, Study Finds
Exposure to lead by ancient humans could have given modern humans a survival advantage over other species – more specifically, their ability to better resist lead's harmful effects, according to a new study. (Leath, 10/16)
Undark:
What The Anti-Sunscreen Movement Misses
New research suggests sunlight has unexpected benefits, but this doesn't mean everyone should ditch their sunscreen. (Cohen, 10/13)
The Washington Post:
Photos From Under The Microscope: Winners Of Nikon Small World 2025
A world of the brilliant color, texture and detail found in science comes to life under the microscope through photographs in the 51st annual Nikon Small World Photomicrography Competition. (10/16)